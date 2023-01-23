Youngstown police warn residents about targeted thefts
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department is warning residents about a rise in automobile thefts.
A release sent out by police says both Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being targeted after a TikTok challenge has caused a nationwide surge in auto thefts.Youngstown police: Man shot car, beat mother of his children
“Certain model Kias and Hyundais are being stolen at alarmingly high rates,” the release states.
Most Kia vehicles that have been affected are 2011-2021 models that require a key to start the vehicle and most Hyundai vehicles being affected are 2016-2021 models such as Accent, Elantra, Sonata, Veloster, Venue, Kona, Tuscon, Santa Fe and Palisade.
Police are recommending several tips to help prevent any vehicle thefts:
- Use a steering wheel lock
- Don’t leave your keys or a spare key in the car
- Try and park in well-lit areas
- Utilize tracking features such as OnStar, Uconnect and Kia Connect, etc.
- Keep a GPS tag in your car
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 3