The Hamilton and Webster County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday executed a search warrant at 1109 Ross Avenue in Stratford. While executing the search warrant multiple items of evidentiary value were seized by detectives including stolen property and illegal narcotics. Following the search warrant , 44 year old Michael Ackerson of Fort Dodge was taken into custody by the North Iowa Fugitive Task Force. Ackerson was charged with Violation of Supervised Release and Felony Escape from Custody. Ackerson is currently being held by the U.S. Marshals with no bond. Webster County Sheriff’s Deputies were notified of two separtate burglaries that occured earlier this month. The first one occured near Brushy Creek on January 11. The property owner reported the burglary occured during the daytime with several items taken from within the residence including jewelry, firearms and a coin collection. Multiple items were photographed and seized for evidence processing. The second burglary at a residence near Brushy Creek happened January 13. The owner reported to authorities that while he was in an out building his residence was burglarized. The owner stated several firearms and documents were taken from the residence. Multiple items were photographed and seized for evidence processing. Through the course of the investigation deputies and detectives with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office followed up on several leads which tied the burglaries to the Stratford residence in which Ackerson was located. In addition to the Hamilton and Webster County Sheriff’s Departments, the Division of Narcotic Enforcement, U.S. Marshals’ North Iowa Fugitive Task Force and the Department of Criminal Investigation assisted in the search warrant.

FORT DODGE, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO