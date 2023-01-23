Read full article on original website
Eagle Grove basketball swept at Lake Mills
The Eagle Grove Eagles basketball teams returned to action on Tuesday night, as they made the trip up to the Iowa/Minnesota border to take on the Lake Mills Bulldogs in Top of Iowa Conference action. Eagle Grove’s girls entered with a 1-14 record and 0-9 in conference play, while the Eagle Grove boys entered with a 4-11 record and 4-7 record in conference play.
Eagle Grove basketball is swept by Bishop Garrigan
The Eagle Grove Eagles basketball teams returned to action on Friday night, when they hosted the Golden Bears of Bishop Garrigan in Top of Iowa Conference action at Eagle Grove Elementary School. The Eagle Grove girls entered with a record of 1-12 and 0-8 in conference play, while the Eagle Grove boys entered with a record of 4-9 and 4-5 in conference play.
Roland-Story boys basketball beats Carroll, 54-50
The Roland-Story Norsemen boys basketball team returned to action on Saturday afternoon, as they faced off with the Carroll Tigers of the Raccoon River Conference at the Gilbert Showcase at Gilbert High School. The Norsemen entered with a 12-1 record and an unblemished 9-0 conference mark. The Norsemen got off...
(2A) #12 South Hamilton holds off Baxter, 56-45
The South Hamilton Hawks girls basketball team returned to action on Friday night, when they hosted the Baxter Bolts in non-conference action. South Hamilton entered Friday’s game with a record of 11-2 and 8-1 in conference play, while Baxter entered with a similar 11-2 record and 8-1 record in the Iowa Star Conference.
Waterloo Senior Invited To The Most Prestigious H.S Basketball Game
One Iowa high school senior is headed to the most prestigious high school basketball game of the year. The McDonald's All-American game is a game where the high school basketball stars all come together in one gymnasium and show off why they are the elite of the elite. Players selected...
Michael Odegaard
Michael Lee Odegaard, 73, of Webster City, died at his home on Saturday, January 21st, 2023, in Webster City, Iowa. Visitation will be at Boman Funeral Home (www.bomanfh.com) on Friday, January 27th from 5:00-7:00.
Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show
At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
Clipper to bring widespread snow, sharply colder temperatures
The pattern looks much more like winter as we end the month of January with several chances for snow and sharply colder temperatures. Early Friday, a strong cold front will lead to a widespread 1" of snow in eastern Iowa with strong wind gusts near 35mph at times. The timing could not be much worse as it passes with the early morning commute. Given higher traffic volume and light to moderate snow, roadways may be slick and impacts to the commute are increasingly likely.
Accident involving Forest City teacher and students on the way to Mason City
FOREST CITY, Iowa – Forest City Community School District says no one was injured in a Wednesday morning accident involving a teacher and two students. The School District sys a high school teachers and two students were involved in an accident on the way from Forest City to Mason City.
Forecaster says El Nino warmth could impact Iowa by end of growing season
AMES — Wide sections of Iowa were hit with a whopper winter storm last week that dumped up to ten inches of snow, thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern that’s impacting the climate across the continent. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate...
Waterloo Bar Closes But There’s Still A Glimmer Of Hope
One popular Waterloo bar might be closing its doors forever, but there still is a bit of hope. The doors of a unique Waterloo nightlife location has closed for the time being. However, the owner is hopeful for the future. "It's no secret that the last few months have been...
Cedar Falls man sentenced for ‘check-kiting scheme’ that caused nearly $250,000 in losses to a trucking company
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 39-year-old man from Cedar Falls was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a bank fraud scheme. Nolan Otto Dewall was a manager and shareholder at a Black Hawk County grain cooperative, as well as a part owner of a trucking company in Dike, Iowa. Evidence at the hearing showed that in May of 2018, DeWall “check-kiting” scheme in which he transferred large amounts of funds by check between the grain cooperative and trucking company.
Special meeting of the South Hamilton School Board will be Tuesday evening,January 24.
A special meeting of the South Hamilton Community School board has been called for this Tuesday evening at 6:00 p.m. in the middle school high school board in Jewell. The board will look at fund raising requests,switch project bids, trade in and purchase of a new lawn mower and review roofing bids for the elementary school building. There will be a closed meeting of the school board to review the applications for the position of secondary principal plus other matters.
Richard Ayers,Sr.
Richard Ayers Sr., 64, of Webster City passed peacefully on Monday, January 23, 2023 at his home following a courageous battle with cancer. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Foster Funeral and Cremation Center. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2023 at Foster Funeral and Cremation Center. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery with military honors.
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
‘10MPH out here is too fast!!!!!’ Bremer County deputies warn drivers to avoid Highway 218
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to avoid Highway 218 between Janesville and Waverly Wednesday morning, saying multiple crashes have caused a miles-long traffic backup. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said there are four semis and cars blocking the roadway near...
Fort Dodge Police investigate another harassment incident at the Middle School on Wednesday,
Wednesday marked the second straight day that Fort Dodge Police were summoned to an incident at the Middle School. A school resource officer was notified by administration that a student inside the school had made statements to other students that he had a firearm inside the school. The staff of the school advised that they had already located the student that made the statement. The school resource officer and the Fort Dodge Middle School staff began the investigation. Following the initial investigation and based on information received, there is no credible evidence to suggest that a firearm ever was in the possession of the student in question, nor did a firearm ever make it onto the Fort Dodge Middle School property. At this time there is no reason to believe that the physical safety of any student or staff was ever in danger. As a result of the investigation , a 14 year old male student was arrested on a charge of First Degree Harassment. The juvenile suspect was transported to the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora with the case being referred to the Webster County Attorney’s Office and Juvenile Court Services for further action. Fort Dodge Police continue with the investigation.
Driver hits 3 patrol cars in Black Hawk County high speed chase
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa — A driver hit three law enforcement vehicles during a high speed chase late Saturday night. At around 11:35 p.m. Black Hawk County dispatch received a report of a reckless driver on University Ave. in Cedar Falls. A Cedar Falls Police Officer responded and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on […]
No injuries in Tuesday house fire in Webster City.
Details of a house fire Tuesday afternoon on John Street were released today by the Webster City Fire Department. The call was received shortly before 2 p.m. When the fire trucks arrived on the scene, flames were coming from the attic and the roof of the home described as a single family residence. Fire chief Chuck Stansfield reported a quick search was done with no one inside the structure. The occupant told the fire department that he was out and no one were inside with him at the time. The fire was quickly brought under control . Crews worked for about another 30 minutes overhauling and cooling hot spots to ensure no reignition of the fire. There were no injures. An investigator on the scene did a preliminary investigation and found that the fire was more than likely started from an electrical issue. Due to damage within the area of origin, the cause will be undetermined.
Fort Dodge man facing charges after two reported breakins in the Brushy Creek area.
The Hamilton and Webster County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday executed a search warrant at 1109 Ross Avenue in Stratford. While executing the search warrant multiple items of evidentiary value were seized by detectives including stolen property and illegal narcotics. Following the search warrant , 44 year old Michael Ackerson of Fort Dodge was taken into custody by the North Iowa Fugitive Task Force. Ackerson was charged with Violation of Supervised Release and Felony Escape from Custody. Ackerson is currently being held by the U.S. Marshals with no bond. Webster County Sheriff’s Deputies were notified of two separtate burglaries that occured earlier this month. The first one occured near Brushy Creek on January 11. The property owner reported the burglary occured during the daytime with several items taken from within the residence including jewelry, firearms and a coin collection. Multiple items were photographed and seized for evidence processing. The second burglary at a residence near Brushy Creek happened January 13. The owner reported to authorities that while he was in an out building his residence was burglarized. The owner stated several firearms and documents were taken from the residence. Multiple items were photographed and seized for evidence processing. Through the course of the investigation deputies and detectives with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office followed up on several leads which tied the burglaries to the Stratford residence in which Ackerson was located. In addition to the Hamilton and Webster County Sheriff’s Departments, the Division of Narcotic Enforcement, U.S. Marshals’ North Iowa Fugitive Task Force and the Department of Criminal Investigation assisted in the search warrant.
