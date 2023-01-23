Read full article on original website
Board of Commissioners joins City Council to hear strategies to address homelessness
The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners joined the Asheville City Council to hear the National Association to End Homelessness’ (NAEH’s) recommendations to end unsheltered homelessness. Together with the Dogwood Health Trust, Asheville Homeless Initiative Advisory Council, and other public and private partners, NAEH leaders walked through short-, medium-, and long-term priorities for the Buncombe County community.
Code Purple in effect for Friday 1/27/23
Code Purple is in effect for Friday, 1/27/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 27° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 16° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
Mason Scott named Buncombe County interim finance director
With the departure of Finance Director Don Warn to Guilford County, Buncombe is turning to a familiar face to helm the Finance Department. On Jan. 25, the Board of Commissioners approved appointing Mason Scott as interim Finance Director while the County searches for a permanent director. He brings 11 years of experience working for Buncombe County, having most recently served as the Assistant Finance Director.
Public Montessori school to open in August
When the Asheville City Board of Education voted in December 2021 to close Asheville Primary School, “it was like the floor dropped out from under me,” says Brittany Wager. Her two sons attended the public Montessori school in West Asheville, and she says they benefited enormously from Montessori learning.
Just Economics plans ‘two-tiered’ living wage system
What’s the living wage — the minimum amount a single worker must earn to cover basic needs without outside help — in Buncombe County?. According to Just Economics of Western North Carolina, that number comes to $20.10 per hour in 2023. That’s up about 13.5% from the 2022 rate of $17.70 per hour, the largest one-year rise since the Asheville-based nonprofit established its Living Wage Program in 2007.
Code Purple in effect for Saturday 1/28/23
Code Purple is in effect for Saturday, 1/28/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 22° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
Report shows Asheville has 12th fewest minorities in govt
Since its inception, the United States has been a majority White country, but it is increasingly becoming more ethnically and racially diverse. In fact, the White population is projected to lose its majority status by 2045. However, increased population diversity has not carried over into the government workforce: minority groups remain vastly underrepresented among government jobs. While the U.S. is often thought of as a melting pot, the reality is that minority groups continue to face significant barriers to accessing and advancing in government positions.
Health checkup: Taking advantage of city offerings
Editor’s note: The following Q&A is one of several featured in this week’s Wellness, Part 1 issue. Additional Q&As will appear in next week’s Wellness, Part 2 issue. Wayne Simmons is the program and operations manager for Asheville Parks & Recreation. He speaks with Xpress about health and wellness programs that the city offers, the benefits of physical activity and his favorite ways to stay in shape.
UPDATE: Code Purple in effect for Jan. 24-26
Code Purple in effect for Tuesday, 1/24/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 36° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 27° F. Code Purple in effect for Wednesday, 1/25/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 36° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 28° F.
Free sessions on health, wealth and self coming to a YMCA near you
Good things happen when volunteers from AARP’s Mountain Region team up with seven regional YMCAs. In this informative series of in-person talks, knowledgeable speakers will present on topics such as decluttering, brain health, and fraud prevention. In February learn about options to keep your home accessible so that you...
Health checkup: Loneliness and connection
Editor’s note: The following Q&A is one of several featured in this week’s Wellness, Part 1 issue. Additional Q&As will appear in next week’s Wellness, Part 2 issue. Alan Muskat, founder of No Taste Like Home, wears many hats: forager, writer, philosopher and outdoor guide, to name a few. He is also a facilitator with SeekHealing, a local nonprofit that works with individuals in recovery. Muskat speaks with Xpress about the role loneliness plays in addiction, the power of listening and ways to find connections with others.
From Asheville Watchdog: What are the odds of a casino in Asheville?
North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three already operating on tribal lands, an independent consultant, Spectrum...
Health checkup: An integrative approach to medicine
Editor’s note: The following Q&A is one of several featured in this week’s Wellness, Part 1 issue. Additional Q&As will appear in next week’s Wellness, Part 2 issue. Sara Mills is a licensed acupuncturist and owner of Acupuncture Center of Asheville. She holds a Master of Science in Chinese medicine and has lived in Western North Carolina since 2015. Mills speaks with Xpress about the community’s growing awareness of herbal medicine and the benefits of an integrative approach to medicine.
Around Town: Side House Records opens for Asheville musicians
When three Asheville musicians joined forces to open Side House Records in 2021, they were looking to create an environment where they could write, rehearse and record on their own terms. “It’s a musician’s dream to have your own studio space,” says Lee Allen, who founded Side House with Josh...
What’s new in food: DJ’s Pickles opens shop at WNC Farmers Market
Ever since Donald Paleno launched DJ’s Pickles’ first retail space inside the WNC Farmers Market on National Pickle Day, the shop owner has been considering legally changing his name. Throughout the business’s initial two months, “People walk in here and ask for DJ,” he says with a laugh....
Beer Scout: Leveller joins Weaverville brewery scene
As a veteran of the craft brewing industry, Andrew Zinn has sage advice for any peer looking to take the next step: Don’t start a brewery unless you have something new to bring to the conversation. Since launching Leveller Brewing Co. in Weaverville in December with his wife and...
Driver dies following collision, APD investigating
Asheville Police Department Patrol Officers are continuing to investigate the death of a driver, three days following the crash on Riverside Drive. The preliminary investigation indicated a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Kayden Lucian Sellers (10/27/2004) traveling south on Riverside Drive on Jan. 19 around 7:31 p.m. left the roadway at a high rate of speed. Sellers then lost control of the vehicle while attempting to come back into the roadway, became airborne, and then struck a pole.
