ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Comments / 0

Related
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
CMT

CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More

2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
iheart.com

Trisha Yearwood Remembers Huge Moment That Happened More Than 20 Years Ago

Trisha Yearwood marked an anniversary of a historic day in her career. Twenty-four years ago, the country music icon was invited to join the legendary Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. Yearwood’s invitation was delivered by a 15-time GRAMMY Award winning country, bluegrass and gospel artist. Yearwood shared the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’

Miranda Lambert’s most-recent record, Palomino, was easily one of my favorites from last year. And in an interview with the LA Times in 2022 (around the album’s release), she detailed parts of her journey so far and how she’s been able to remain at the forefront of mainstream country music for so long by doing it her own way. Of course, it hasn’t come without a few bumps in the road, and that includes her extremely public divorce from Blake Shelton back in 2015. […] The post Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Deadline

‘SNL’: Pedro Pascal To Make Hosting Debut With Coldplay As Musical Guest

Pedro Pascal is going from zombies to Studio 8H with his hosting debut set on Saturday Night Live. The actor, fresh from the success of HBO’s The Last Of Us and ahead of the third season of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, will host the NBC show on February 4. He will be joined by Coldplay as the musical guest. Chris Martin’s British indie pop band are making their seventh appearance on the show after announcing a run of west coast dates in September for their Music Of The Spheres world tour. It marks a consecutive three episode run of shows for SNL, which had Aubrey Plaza hosting last week and Michael B. Jordan hosting on January 28. SNL is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels. More from Deadline'SNL' Promo: Michael B. Jordan Goes All Creed On New GuyAubrey Plaza Draws Season 48 Demo Rating High For 'Saturday Night Live'Jon Lovitz Fires Back At George Santos: "My Pathological Liar Character Can't Hold A Candle To You!" - UpdatedBest of DeadlineBAFTA Best Film Award Winners Since 1990 - A Photo GalleryWe'll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023Renewed TV Series 2023: A Photo Gallery
Variety

‘First Class’ Producer Jasper Harris Signs With Avex USA and Brandon Silverstein Publishing

Jasper Harris, the 23-year-old producer behind hits like Jack Harlow’s “First Class” and Post Malone and Doja Cat’s “I Like You,” has signed a publishing deal with Avex USA and Brandon Silverstein Publishing. The deal will come into effect later this year. Harris, who had previously been signed to Concord Music Publishing, has quickly become an in-demand name for his production and writing work on songs like Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s “Family Ties,” which won a Grammy for best rap performance last year. Harris recently produced the Kid Laroi’s latest single, “I Can’t Go Back to the Way It...
talentrecap.com

Scotty McCreery Announces 2023 Tour With Country Music Hall of Famers

American Idol season ten winner Scotty McCreery announced that he’s doing a 2023 tour with country music Hall of Famers Brooks & Dunn. McCreery is now collaborating with the country duo right after kicking off his very own Damn Strait Tour recently. Scotty McCreery Will Be Touring with Brooks...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy