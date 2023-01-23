ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Times Recorder

MU receives scholarship funds for students in STEM-related fields

NEW CONCORD – Muskingum University received $866,006 in Choose Ohio First program funding from the Ohio Department of Higher Education. The university’s COF initiative, Broadening STEMM Career Pathways in Appalachian Ohio, builds on the current COF scholar program and has been designed as part of the institution’s Impact 2025 Strategic Action Plan....
NEW CONCORD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy