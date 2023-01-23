Read full article on original website
MU receives scholarship funds for students in STEM-related fields
NEW CONCORD – Muskingum University received $866,006 in Choose Ohio First program funding from the Ohio Department of Higher Education. The university’s COF initiative, Broadening STEMM Career Pathways in Appalachian Ohio, builds on the current COF scholar program and has been designed as part of the institution’s Impact 2025 Strategic Action Plan....
When is $15 an hour not $15 an hour for a nursing home worker? | Column
A serious shortage of workers at nursing homes affects every Floridian who wants a loved one to get quality care, and state lawmakers deserve credit for providing a straightforward solution to start addressing this urgent health care crisis. Unfortunately, that commendable effort has not worked out as intended, and nursing...
