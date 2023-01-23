Read full article on original website
How certain neighborhoods in DC got their names
WASHINGTON — A chart detailing Washington, D.C.'s hidden etymologies is generating buzz online. The infographic takes a look at the history and origins behind some of the neighborhood names in the nation's capital. The information provided by @etymologynerd, a college student studying linguistics, was gathered through online research, books,...
mocoshow.com
Soft Opening is Happening Now at Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge
Back in November we let you know that Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge will be taking over the space that was formerly home to TTT and Buena Vida at 8407 Ramsey Ave in Silver Spring. The restaurant announced, via social media, a soft opening that begins today (Thursday, January 26). It is described as an “Afro fusion restaurant and lounge.”
popville.com
Tour Bobby Berk-Designed Homes at Brookland Grove Grand Opening Brunch
Brookland Grove celebrates grand opening with public brunch; interiors by Queer Eye Bobby Berk. Tri Pointe Homes, one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., announces the grand opening of Brookland Grove, a new townhome community in the heart of D.C. Acclaimed design expert and Emmy-nominated TV host Bobby Berk designed the interiors for the community’s model homes, the Whitlow and Edgewood.
Eater
Here Are the 2023 James Beard Awards Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists for D.C.
The James Beard Foundation today announced its semifinalist nominees for its 2023 awards, officially kicking off restaurant awards season across the country. Oyster Oyster’s Rob Rubba gets another shot at winning a James Beard Award, this time for outstanding chef (his vegetable tasting pad in Shaw was a 2022 finalist for best new restaurant). The sole local semifinalist for outstanding restaurateur goes to Knead Hospitality + Design, the fast-growing D.C. firm behind Gatsby, Mi Vida, and others.
addictedtovacation.com
5 Unique Day Trips Around Washington D.C. That Are Worth The Drive
There are hundreds of amazing day trips that you can take from the nation’s capital. Here are some fun and easy day trips from D.C. What are some cool day trips to take around Washington DC?. The best day trips from D.C. include Gunpowder Falls State Park, Monticello, Colonial...
mocoshow.com
Taco Loco Now Open
Taco Loco is now open at 8417 Georgia Ave in Silver Spring, the former site of Guavaberry Dominican Restaurant and The Greek Place. Menu items include tacos, tortas, gorditas, soups, tamales, elote loco, birria pizza, and more. According to a report from Source of the Spring, Taco Loco began in White Oak as a mobile catering business. You can view the restaurant’s Facebook page here.
alxnow.com
Crumbl Cookies plans to open in Bradlee Shopping Center this summer
(Updated at 11:10 a.m.) Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based chain of cookie stores, is planning to open its new Bradlee Shopping Center location this summer. Crumbl Cookies offers a rotating selection of cookies from the classic milk chocolate chip to a “French Silk Pie” cookie. Plans for the new Bradlee Shopping Center location were first announced last year but there was no information at the time on when the store would be opening.
fox5dc.com
Previewing Alexandria Restaurant Week with Sonoma Cellar
D.C. Restaurant Week is coming to an end Sunday, but there is good news for all the foodies out there, Alexandria Restaurant Week is just beginning! Kelli Gunerman from Sonoma Cellar joins FOX 5 Morning Sunday to give us a preview of what the restaurant has to offer.
fox5dc.com
Moon Rabbit hosting fundraiser dinner for Monterey Park victims
WASHINGTON - Moon Rabbit, a high-end Vietnamese restaurant at the Wharf, is hosting a seven-course dinner and auction to raise money for victims and families of the Monterey Park shooting. On Saturday, eleven people were killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio amidst a Lunar New Year...
WTOP
Russia House will not reopen in DC, but a seafood restaurant will (with oysters)
Dupont Circle restaurant Russia House, which closed temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic, will not reopen, but an oyster bar and seafood restaurant by the same owners will open in at least part of the D.C. building’s space. Brine Oyster and Seafood House will be the second location for the...
mocoshow.com
Roaming Rooster Now Open in Gaithersburg
On Monday, Roaming Rooster announced that its newest location at 511 Quince Orchard Rd in Gaithersburg will now be open 11am-10pm daily. The restaurant is located in the space previously occupied by Duck Donuts in the Firstfield Shopping Center. Last week, we reported that Roaming Rooster was holding its soft opening and would be open daily from 11am-4pm. The restaurant has an official grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting scheduled for February 15. Roaming Rooster is known for its variety of buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches that vary in heat depending on the diner’s preferences – mild, medium or hot. In addition to its free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free and Halal chicken. Roaming Rooster also offers wings, chicken tenders and hand-cut fries.
DC Pretzel Company Settles Into Silver Spring Home, Launches Online Ordering Website
Local flea market favorites DC Pretzel Company have settled into their new Silver Spring home and launched an online ordering website. “DC Pretzel Company wishes to express its sincere thanks to all of our customers,” the bakery announced on Instagram. “You made the inaugural weekend of our online ordering for pick-up at our Silver Spring Baking Facility a huge success!”
Walmart confirms it’s closing iconic locations – see full list of stores under threat
WALMART has confirmed that its closing a number of locations -- see if your go-to store is on the list. Numerous popular retail chains like Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS are closing locations, as Americans rely more on online shopping, which could affect your shopping plans. WALMART. Walmart was forced to...
thechurchillobserver.com
A perfect place to sip, sit or study: local coffee shops to try
Nothing compares to the smell of fresh baked goods, calming music, quiet chatter, and a warm cup of coffee. Whether looking for a place to study, to catch up with friends, take aesthetic Instagram worthy pictures, or just want a change of scenery from Starbucks, here are some local coffee shops and cafes to try.
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
At 96, Tuskegee Airman from DC recalls military service
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 96-year-old member of the Tuskegee Airmen stopped by DC News Now on Wednesday. William Fauntroy Jr., a D.C. native, was assigned to the Tuskegee Army Airfield in July 1944 as a flight cadet. He finished basic training when he was 19 years old and learned how to fly a […]
Fresh food market opening new location in Louisiana next week
A growing fresh food market will be celebrating the grand opening of their new location in Louisiana next week. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 29, 2023, Barcelo Gardens Fresh Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Louisiana location in New Orleans, according to an event posting on its Facebook page.
NBC Philadelphia
How One Man's Entrepreneurial Spirit Was Born and Raised in D.C.
The glass window on the front of Andre McCain's first restaurant location reads "Born and Bred" in homage to the area he's known and loved his whole life. But when it comes to Black success stories in his neighborhood, McCain is not alone. Washington, D.C., according to the U.S. Census Bureau, is a hub of upward mobility for Black families.
royalexaminer.com
Village at Leesburg Ice Festival on January 28
Village at Leesburg (located on Route 7 just east of Leesburg, Va.,) will host its most popular festival – Ice Festival on Saturday, January 28 from noon to 4 p.m. Ice carvers will begin work on their creations on Saturday morning with official festivities kicking off at noon. There...
Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters
(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
