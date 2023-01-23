Vine Social: Get Out the Bigger Pants, and Find a Designated Driver—Because It’s Wine-Festival Season!

Read full article on original website
Fundraising Memorial Concert to Be Held in Palm Desert for Les Michaels
(CNS) – A fundraising memorial concert will be held Saturday in Palm Desert for cabaret producer and singer Les Michaels — who died of a heart attack last year — in an effort to get him a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars. The concert...
San Diego Zoo Safari Park to Host Seniors Free in February
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park invites guests ages 65 and older to visit for free throughout the entire month of February. During Seniors Free month, seniors may present their valid photo ID upon arrival and gain free admission to the Safari Park, where they can explore expansive habitats and connect with wildlife. The Safari Park’s 1,800 acres are home to vital conservation efforts—with more than 3,000 animals representing over 300 species, and a botanical collection of more than 1.75 million plants—offering remarkable educational opportunities and fun for the whole family. By visiting the Safari Park, guests help support San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in its mission to save wildlife worldwide and help create a world where all life thrives. The Seniors Free offer is valid only at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and only for the month of February; parking not included.
JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa Announces New Director of Golf & Head Golf Pro
JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa announces two new hires for their prestigious golf division: John Wright as the Director of Golf and Todd Iacono as Head Golf Pro. Palm Desert’s largest resort is known for its two 18-hole championship style courses set against the towering backdrop of the Santa Rosa Mountains. Both the Palm and Valley courses were designed by acclaimed architect Ted Robinson, “King of Waterscapes.” True to Ted Robinson’s signature style, the Palm Course is complemented by sprawling water features and rolling greens. Wrapping around the back of the Resort, the Valley course offers challenging bunkers, generous fairways, and undulating greens allowing for an unmatched, scenic golf experience that embraces the resort’s natural beauty. Each par-72 golf course is over 6,500 yards, catering to golfers of all levels and the Desert Springs Golf Club offers golf clinics, private lessons, group & event packages as well as snack bars and beverage carts. For easy booking, the hotel also has a JW Palm Desert App.
Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival returns to Indio next month: what you need to know
The event known for providing family fun throughout the decades is returning in person after a three year hiatus. The Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival announced two nights of Monster Truck shows on Monday. The ten day festival kicks off February 17 and we were able to speak to the new event manager, The post Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival returns to Indio next month: what you need to know appeared first on KESQ.
Local Clinic Recruiting More Medical Practitioners Amid Shortage in Coachella Valley
“I’ve been there 4 years and this is my 4th different doctor which I think is kind of unusual.”. A local resident says he is frustrated after yet another change in health care providers. “So I made another appointment to see my doctor, and I went in and there’s...
Discovery Land Co. Acquires 96.84-Acre Development Site in Coachella Valley for $15MM
The sale of a large portion of land in the Inland Empire could point to new development in the region. According to public records, an entity linked to Discovery Land Co. purchased nearly 100 acres of land in the Coachella Valley for $15 million. The seller in the transaction was Crownhill Ranches Inc., an entity affiliated with John P. Powell.
Dave & Buster is coming to the River in 2023
In a Rancho Mirage City Council meeting, City Council member Ted Weill mentioned a potential Dave & Buster is coming to the valley in 2023. Dave & Busters have not announced that they will be at The River in Rancho Mirage, but if this deal goes through, it will be the first in the Coachella The post Dave & Buster is coming to the River in 2023 appeared first on KESQ.
The city of Temecula takes a step backward for diversity
On Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, Temecula City Council declared it will no longer recognize federal heritage months that celebrate and encourage cultural diversity in an attempt to “not exclude people.” Councilmember Jessica Alexander opposed the recognition of Pride month, arguing that conversations of individuals’ sexual orientations would be “dishonoring her god” and do nothing valuable for the running of Temecula. This proclamation is a step back for the city of Temecula and a stab in the back for the diverse population of Temecula.
George Ralphs was a grocery pioneer in California
Practically everyone living in Southern California has gone grocery shopping at Ralphs. It seems like these stores have been around forever. On the other hand, many of these same shoppers probably don’t have a clue of the man behind “Ralphs.”. Born Sept. 23, 1850, in Joplin, Missouri, George...
Coachella 2023 Lineup
This year’s Coachella festival is on April 14, 2023 – April 23, 2023. Coachella is held at Empire Polo Club. The Empire Polo Club is a 78-acre polo club in Indio, California in the Coachella Valley of Riverside County, approximately 22 miles southeast of Palm Springs. This year’s headliners are BLACKPINK & Bad Bunny. Other artists are Idris Elba, Rosalía, Becky G, Kali Uchis, Metro Boomin, Rae Sremmurd, and much more.
15,500 SQFT Pilot Flying J Travel Center in Jurupa Valley Placed Up for Sale With $17.18MM Asking Price
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – RealSource Group, a national commercial real estate brokerage company focused on retail, healthcare, automotive and education properties, announced today that the firm has been retained to exclusively list for sale the iconic Pilot Flying J Travel Center in Jurupa Valley, a city in the northwest corner of Riverside County, California. The offering is for an absolute triple-net Pilot Flying J ground lease, which operates a 15,500-square-foot travel center and fuel lanes on a sizeable 11.50-acre parcel. The asking price is $17,187,000.
Riverside Animal Services needs emergency dog foster homes as deadly disease circulates
The County of Riverside Department of Animal Services is asking for the public's help to immediately foster 100 healthy dogs as the Strep zoo bacterial infection circulates among dogs at the Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley shelter.Streptococcus zooepidemicus – a bacterial respiratory infection commonly abbreviated as Strep zoo (pronounced "Zo") has infiltrated the Jurupa Valley shelter. Beginning Jan.1, at least 13 dogs showed signs of severe pneumonia and four dogs died. Lab results confirmed five of the dogs were positive for strep zoo, with a fifth death occurring at the home of an adopter earlier...
Riverside County shelter battling ‘deadly’ disease outbreak; foster homes desperately needed
Riverside County’s largest animal shelter is currently in the middle of an outbreak of a bacterial infection that can be deadly for dogs. The Department of Animal Services says at least 13 dogs at the Jurupa Valley shelter have tested positive for Streptococcus zooepidemicus, aka strep zoo, a bacterial respiratory infection. Since the beginning of […]
New affordable housing complex could be coming to Indio
New affordable housing could be coming to the city of Indio at the intersection of Avenue 44 and Golf Center Parkway. “It's close to things like a school, a grocery store, health center, a park, library, things like that," said Ian Gabriel, Director of Data Policy and Planning for Lift to Rise. "It's already in The post New affordable housing complex could be coming to Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Board starts process of setting up special tax district to benefit eastern Coachella Valley
The Board of Supervisors today tentatively approved plans for the establishment of a special tax district to pay for future projects intended to improve transportation, wastewater discharge and other infrastructure in the Eastern Coachella Valley, including part of the Salton Sea. The board voted unanimously to initiate the process of implementing an enhanced infrastructure financing The post Board starts process of setting up special tax district to benefit eastern Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Traffic diverted after crash on Fred Waring in Bermuda Dunes
Traffic is being diverted in the area of Fred Waring Drive and Dune Palms Road in Bermuda Dunes Wednesday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 5:00 p.m. It appears that at least two vehicles were involved. There's no word on if there were any injuries. According to our crew...
More than $10,000 in stolen property recovered from Santa Ana riverbed encampment
Police in San Bernardino recovered more than $10,000 in stolen property and arrested three suspects last week in a transient encampment in the Santa Ana riverbed, officials announced Monday. Members of the department’s Southern District Resource Team had been investigating several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering the riverbed. On...
Keeping it Real: Arrogant and Self-Assured, Sheriff Chad Bianco Begins New Term
Could the saying “pride comes before the fall” be a premonition of what’s to come for Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco? Will his cocky arrogance result in more missteps that may one day result in his setback or failure in the coming six years? No one knows for sure, but we can certainly bet money that he doesn’t think so. Bianco thinks he’s untouchable and may even be aspiring to higher office. To that pipe dream I say, spare us, please.
Loved ones remember Palm Desert woman killed in DUI crash, suspect charged with murder
Loved ones are remembering Palm Desert resident Sara Ahmadie, 36, who was killed in deadly crash earlier this month. 26-year-old Alberto Lopez of Coachella is suspected of driving under the influence at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the Ahmadie's car. Lopez has been charged with murder. He has pleaded not guilty. The post Loved ones remember Palm Desert woman killed in DUI crash, suspect charged with murder appeared first on KESQ.
Police search for man who attempted to kidnap girl, 12, in Riverside County
Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly tried to abduct a girl who was walking home from her elementary school in Riverside County. The attempted kidnapping happened on Jan. 18 in the area of Dracaea Avenue and Graham Street around 1:20 p.m., said the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The victim, a 12-year-old girl, was […]
