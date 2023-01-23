Vine Social: Get Out the Bigger Pants, and Find a Designated Driver—Because It’s Wine-Festival Season!

JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa announces two new hires for their prestigious golf division: John Wright as the Director of Golf and Todd Iacono as Head Golf Pro. Palm Desert’s largest resort is known for its two 18-hole championship style courses set against the towering backdrop of the Santa Rosa Mountains. Both the Palm and Valley courses were designed by acclaimed architect Ted Robinson, “King of Waterscapes.” True to Ted Robinson’s signature style, the Palm Course is complemented by sprawling water features and rolling greens. Wrapping around the back of the Resort, the Valley course offers challenging bunkers, generous fairways, and undulating greens allowing for an unmatched, scenic golf experience that embraces the resort’s natural beauty. Each par-72 golf course is over 6,500 yards, catering to golfers of all levels and the Desert Springs Golf Club offers golf clinics, private lessons, group & event packages as well as snack bars and beverage carts. For easy booking, the hotel also has a JW Palm Desert App.

PALM DESERT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO