Big Country News

End of Amazon Smile charity program has nonprofit groups frowning

The pending discontinuation of Amazon Smile – the online giant’s charitable giving program – is bringing a frown to the faces of area non-profit leaders. Amazon announced in emails to participating organizations that it would shutter the Smile program by the end of February, opting instead to make larger contributions to fewer charities.
AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
WINKNEWS.com

Best options to track your pets

A dog in California was tracked down with an Apple Air Tag after getting swept away by floodwaters for nearly a mile while on a walk with his owner. The dog, Seamus, ended up about 10 feet down in a drain pipe after he was separated from his owner. Although...
