Vote for the Treasure Valley boys basketball player of the week (Jan. 16 to 22)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman boys basketball player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

[Related: Girls basketball player of the week | Boys, girls wrestlers of the week ]

BOYS BASKETBALL

Braxton Heffelfinger, Parma: Averaged 20 points, 3.5 rebounds and three assists while shooting 9-for-20 (45%) behind the 3-point line as Parma split with Emmett and Homedale.

Javonte Boles, Ridgevue: Posted 18 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game as the Warhawks split with Caldwell and Bishop Kelly.

Jack Keller, Columbia: Scored 19 points in a 58-56 win over Bishop Kelly, then added 27 more in a 64-51 win vs. Skyview to vault the Wildcats into first place in the 4A SIC.

Cody Luce, Victory Charter: Averaged 20 points, five rebounds, 4.5 steals and three assists in wins over Gem State and Idaho City.

Jachin Mertes, Timberline: Racked up 12.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in wins vs. Capital and Centennial.

Andrew Deedon, Centennial: Finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists in a 63-50 win vs. Rocky Mountain.

Liam Campbell, Owyhee: Scored 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting in just 17 minutes as the Storm crushed rival Eagle 71-38 in the first Battle for the Bolt .

Colton Frates, New Plymouth: Recorded a rare double-double of 10 points and 10 assists in an 81-30 win vs. Compass Charter.

Jaxon Dines, Homedale: Averaged 21.5 points to lead the Trojans to wins over Fruitland and Parma to take sole possession of first place in the 3A SRV.

Gabe Navarro, Nampa: Scored 22 points to lead the Bulldogs to their first 5A SIC win, 68-62 vs. Meridian.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly window.