Morgantown, WV

Prep Basketball: Morgantown, Fairmont Senior and James Monroe retain No. 1 spots, Bluefield falls to No. 2 in latest AP Poll

By Tyler Jackson
 2 days ago
File Photo by Ashley Honaker

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (9) 12-1 99 1

2. George Washington 12-0 86 3

3. Parkersburg South (1) 10-2 85 2

4. Huntington 11-2 64 5

5. Greenbrier East 7-3 57 4

6. Spring Mills 10-2 55 6

7. Hedgesville 11-3 34 8

8. Jefferson 7-4 27 7

9. Wheeling Park 8-4 21 9

10. Cabell Midland 6-5 5 10

Others receiving votes: Woodrow Wilson 4, Spring Valley 4, Princeton 3, Oak Hill 3, Bridgeport 2, South Charleston 1.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (6) 11-0 96 1

2. Shady Spring (3) 10-3 92 2

3. Ripley (1) 12-0 79 3

4. East Fairmont 10-1 72 4

5. Scott 8-4 55 5

6. Elkins 8-5 45 7

7. Winfield 7-6 40 8

8. Logan 7-8 38 6

9. Nitro 7-5 14 10

10. Herbert Hoover 7-6 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Lewis County 3, North Marion 3, Keyser 2, Wayne 2, Weir 2.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (9) 12-0 98 T1

2. Bluefield (1) 7-3 88 T1

3. Chapmanville 10-1 80 3

4. South Harrison 12-1 67 4

5. Ravenswood 10-3 60 5

6. St. Marys 9-3 45 6

7. Wyoming East 9-3 38 7

8. Charleston Catholic 8-3 35 9

9. Wheeling Central 7-6 23 8

10. Poca 7-5 13 10

Others receiving votes: Trinity 2, Wirt County 1.

Class A

1. James Monroe (10) 13-2 100 1

2. Webster County 10-3 85 2

3. Tucker County 7-3 83 3

4. Tug Valley 8-3 65 4

5. Cameron 7-5 57 5

6. Doddridge County 8-3 42 6

7. Clay-Battelle 8-5 36 8

8. Pendleton County 6-4 35 7

9. Tolsia 9-5 14 10

10. Madonna 7-7 11 9

(tie) St. Joseph 6-5 11 NR

Others receiving votes: East Hardy 7, Valley Wetzel 3, Montcalm 1

