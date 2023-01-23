Prep Basketball: Morgantown, Fairmont Senior and James Monroe retain No. 1 spots, Bluefield falls to No. 2 in latest AP Poll
Class AAAA
1. Morgantown (9) 12-1 99 1
2. George Washington 12-0 86 3
3. Parkersburg South (1) 10-2 85 2
4. Huntington 11-2 64 5
5. Greenbrier East 7-3 57 4
6. Spring Mills 10-2 55 6
7. Hedgesville 11-3 34 8
8. Jefferson 7-4 27 7
9. Wheeling Park 8-4 21 9
10. Cabell Midland 6-5 5 10
Others receiving votes: Woodrow Wilson 4, Spring Valley 4, Princeton 3, Oak Hill 3, Bridgeport 2, South Charleston 1.
Class AAA
1. Fairmont Senior (6) 11-0 96 1
2. Shady Spring (3) 10-3 92 2
3. Ripley (1) 12-0 79 3
4. East Fairmont 10-1 72 4
5. Scott 8-4 55 5
6. Elkins 8-5 45 7
7. Winfield 7-6 40 8
8. Logan 7-8 38 6
9. Nitro 7-5 14 10
10. Herbert Hoover 7-6 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Lewis County 3, North Marion 3, Keyser 2, Wayne 2, Weir 2.
Class AA
1. Williamstown (9) 12-0 98 T1
2. Bluefield (1) 7-3 88 T1
3. Chapmanville 10-1 80 3
4. South Harrison 12-1 67 4
5. Ravenswood 10-3 60 5
6. St. Marys 9-3 45 6
7. Wyoming East 9-3 38 7
8. Charleston Catholic 8-3 35 9
9. Wheeling Central 7-6 23 8
10. Poca 7-5 13 10
Others receiving votes: Trinity 2, Wirt County 1.
Class A
1. James Monroe (10) 13-2 100 1
2. Webster County 10-3 85 2
3. Tucker County 7-3 83 3
4. Tug Valley 8-3 65 4
5. Cameron 7-5 57 5
6. Doddridge County 8-3 42 6
7. Clay-Battelle 8-5 36 8
8. Pendleton County 6-4 35 7
9. Tolsia 9-5 14 10
10. Madonna 7-7 11 9
(tie) St. Joseph 6-5 11 NR
Others receiving votes: East Hardy 7, Valley Wetzel 3, Montcalm 1
