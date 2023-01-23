ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

11 arrested after four day operation in Onondaga County focusing on weapons/narcotics trafficking

By Reegan Domagala
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 2 days ago

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 11 people were arrested and 10 illegal guns/weapons were seized after a four-day operation in Onondaga County by the New York State Police Department.

From January 18 through January 22, the NYSPD focused on weapons and narcotics trafficking. During the operation, five two-person teams managed traffic stops and investigations in the focused areas of the city of Syracuse and the Town of Salina. After the operation, a total of 11 people were arrested and charged.

According to Troopers, 310 traffic stops occurred, 53 vehicles were searched, nine vehicles were impounded, 144 uniform traffic tickets were given out and five DWI arrests were made.

Troopers seized the following during the operation:

  • 12.9 ounces (367 grams) of Cocaine
  • 10.6 ounces (301.5 grams) of heroin/fentanyl
  • 4.5 grams of MDMA
  • Oxycodone Pills
  • and 3.4 ounces (97 grams) of Cannabis
  • $7,446 in US currency
  • Recovered one stolen vehicle
  • 10 illegally possessed firearms/weapons

32 felony charges, 19 misdemeanor charges and three violations were all lodged against the 11 people who were arrested according to NYSP.

The names of the 11 suspects are not being released at this time due to these cases being referred to the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to conduct long-term investigations into narcotics and weapons trafficking in Central New York.

Firearms/Weapons Seized according to NYSP:

  • 1 Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun with a fully loaded extended magazine
  • 1-9mm Ruger fully loaded with a 15-round magazine
  • FN 503 9mm semi-auto handgun with a fully loaded magazine
  • Browning Arms A-BOLT .7mm caliber rifle
  • Remington Wingmaster 870 shotgun
  • Barrett Firearms 50 Cal. rifle Model 99,
  • Bushmaster model XM15-E2S .22 Cal rifle
  • Remington Model 700 .338 rifle with a magazine
  • Glock 19 Gen 4,  9 mm handgun, loaded with a 30-round magazine modified with a switch for full automatic action
  • Intratec 9mm Lugar handgun model AB-10 loaded with an extended magazine capable of accepting more than ten rounds

Criminal Charges Include the following according to NYSP:

  • Two counts of Criminal Possession of a controlled substance 2 nd degree, class “A” felony
  • Seven counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 rd degree, class “B” felony
  • One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4 th degree, class “C” felony
  • Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3 rd degree, class “B” felony
  • Six counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2 nd degree, class “C” felony
  • Seven counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd degree, class “D” felony
  • Five counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, class “E” felony
  • One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3 rd degree, class “D” felony
  • One count of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2 nd degree, class “D” felony
  • Four counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4 th degree, class “A” misdemeanor
  • 10 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7 th degree, class “A” misdemeanor
  • Two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2 nd degree, class “A” misdemeanor
  • Two counts of Resisting Arrest, class “A” misdemeanor
  • One count of Obstructing of Governmental Administration, class “A” misdemeanor
  • One count of Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, a violation
  • Two violations of the public health law of not posing prescription medication in its original container, a violation of section 3345
Comments / 12

Smdh
2d ago

Why bother they will be out by tomorrow. And that's not alot of drugs or money. Awesome on the guns though.

Reply
5
