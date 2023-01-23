11 arrested after four day operation in Onondaga County focusing on weapons/narcotics trafficking

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 11 people were arrested and 10 illegal guns/weapons were seized after a four-day operation in Onondaga County by the New York State Police Department.

From January 18 through January 22, the NYSPD focused on weapons and narcotics trafficking. During the operation, five two-person teams managed traffic stops and investigations in the focused areas of the city of Syracuse and the Town of Salina. After the operation, a total of 11 people were arrested and charged.

According to Troopers, 310 traffic stops occurred, 53 vehicles were searched, nine vehicles were impounded, 144 uniform traffic tickets were given out and five DWI arrests were made.

Troopers seized the following during the operation:

12.9 ounces (367 grams) of Cocaine

10.6 ounces (301.5 grams) of heroin/fentanyl

4.5 grams of MDMA

Oxycodone Pills

and 3.4 ounces (97 grams) of Cannabis

$7,446 in US currency

Recovered one stolen vehicle

10 illegally possessed firearms/weapons

32 felony charges, 19 misdemeanor charges and three violations were all lodged against the 11 people who were arrested according to NYSP.

The names of the 11 suspects are not being released at this time due to these cases being referred to the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to conduct long-term investigations into narcotics and weapons trafficking in Central New York.

Firearms/Weapons Seized according to NYSP:

1 Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun with a fully loaded extended magazine

1-9mm Ruger fully loaded with a 15-round magazine

FN 503 9mm semi-auto handgun with a fully loaded magazine

Browning Arms A-BOLT .7mm caliber rifle

Remington Wingmaster 870 shotgun

Barrett Firearms 50 Cal. rifle Model 99,

Bushmaster model XM15-E2S .22 Cal rifle

Remington Model 700 .338 rifle with a magazine

Glock 19 Gen 4, 9 mm handgun, loaded with a 30-round magazine modified with a switch for full automatic action

Intratec 9mm Lugar handgun model AB-10 loaded with an extended magazine capable of accepting more than ten rounds

Criminal Charges Include the following according to NYSP:

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a controlled substance 2 nd degree, class “A” felony

degree, class “A” felony Seven counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 rd degree, class “B” felony

degree, class “B” felony One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4 th degree, class “C” felony

degree, class “C” felony Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3 rd degree, class “B” felony

degree, class “B” felony Six counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2 nd degree, class “C” felony

degree, class “C” felony Seven counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd degree, class “D” felony

degree, class “D” felony Five counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, class “E” felony

One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3 rd degree, class “D” felony

degree, class “D” felony One count of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2 nd degree, class “D” felony

degree, class “D” felony Four counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4 th degree, class “A” misdemeanor

degree, class “A” misdemeanor 10 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7 th degree, class “A” misdemeanor

degree, class “A” misdemeanor Two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2 nd degree, class “A” misdemeanor

degree, class “A” misdemeanor Two counts of Resisting Arrest, class “A” misdemeanor

One count of Obstructing of Governmental Administration, class “A” misdemeanor

One count of Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, a violation

Two violations of the public health law of not posing prescription medication in its original container, a violation of section 3345

