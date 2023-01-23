ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jewell, IA

kqradio.com

Webster City basketball sweeps doubleheader with St. Edmond

The Webster City Lynx basketball teams returned to action on Tuesday night, as they hosted the Gaels of St. Edmond in North Central Conference action at Webster City High School. The Lynx girls entered with a record of 3-12 overall and 1-8 in the conference, while the Lynx boys entered with a record of 11-1 and 6-1 in conference play.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
kqradio.com

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows basketball swept at Clear Lake

The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows basketball teams returned to action on Tuesday night, as they made the trip north on I-35 to take on the Clear Lake Lions in North Central Conference action. The Cowgirls entered with a 7-8 record and 5-4 record in conference play, while the Cowboys entered with a record of 3-10 and 1-8 in conference play.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
kqradio.com

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows basketball splits doubleheader with Iowa Falls-Alden

The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows basketball teams returned to action on Friday night, as they hosted the Cadets of Iowa Falls-Alden in North Central Conference action at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School. The Cowgirls entered with a 6-8 record and 4-4 in conference play, while the Cowboys entered with a 3-9 record and 1-7 in conference play.
CLARION, IA
kqradio.com

Michael Odegaard

Michael Lee Odegaard, 73, of Webster City, died at his home on Saturday, January 21st, 2023, in Webster City, Iowa. Visitation will be at Boman Funeral Home (www.bomanfh.com) on Friday, January 27th from 5:00-7:00.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
Radio Iowa

Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow

After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
IOWA STATE
kqradio.com

Jan Bullock

Jan Bullock, 76, of Webster City died Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Crestview Nursing and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Webster City. Burial will follow at South Marion Cemetery, southeast of Stratford. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, January 30, 2023 at the church. Foster Funeral and Cremation Center is entrusted with the services.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
KBOE Radio

PELLA, OTTUMWA, AND KNOXVILLE SCHOOL BOARDS TO MEET TONIGHT

Tonight is a busy night for school board meetings in our area. The Pella Community School Board will meet tonight to receive their Career Academy Report, review their audit report for the 2021-22 school year, and to discuss their administrative structure, including the newly added position of Early Childhood Director. They will also complete their superintendent evaluation in a closed session.
PELLA, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show

At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
MAQUOKETA, IA
WHO 13

One person seriously injured in Des Moines building explosion

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured when a building exploded on the northeast side of Des Moines Wednesday. At around 4:25 p.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of an explosion and fire at Metro Motors in the 2500 block of NE 46th Ave. When emergency crews arrived they […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa bill would punish financial boycotts of specific industries

Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence. Loves ones of victims in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines non-profit are speaking out for the first time. Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day. Updated: 4 hours ago. The...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Fire damages building in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fire crews in Fort Dodge responded to a fire at a building with several businesses at noon on Tuesday. The fire happened at Central Avenue and 11th Street. Fort Dodge Fire Rescue says that heavy smoke was coming from the first and second floors of...
FORT DODGE, IA
kqradio.com

Fort Dodge Police investigate another harassment incident at the Middle School on Wednesday,

Wednesday marked the second straight day that Fort Dodge Police were summoned to an incident at the Middle School. A school resource officer was notified by administration that a student inside the school had made statements to other students that he had a firearm inside the school. The staff of the school advised that they had already located the student that made the statement. The school resource officer and the Fort Dodge Middle School staff began the investigation. Following the initial investigation and based on information received, there is no credible evidence to suggest that a firearm ever was in the possession of the student in question, nor did a firearm ever make it onto the Fort Dodge Middle School property. At this time there is no reason to believe that the physical safety of any student or staff was ever in danger. As a result of the investigation , a 14 year old male student was arrested on a charge of First Degree Harassment. The juvenile suspect was transported to the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora with the case being referred to the Webster County Attorney’s Office and Juvenile Court Services for further action. Fort Dodge Police continue with the investigation.
FORT DODGE, IA
kqradio.com

No injuries in Tuesday house fire in Webster City.

Details of a house fire Tuesday afternoon on John Street were released today by the Webster City Fire Department. The call was received shortly before 2 p.m. When the fire trucks arrived on the scene, flames were coming from the attic and the roof of the home described as a single family residence. Fire chief Chuck Stansfield reported a quick search was done with no one inside the structure. The occupant told the fire department that he was out and no one were inside with him at the time. The fire was quickly brought under control . Crews worked for about another 30 minutes overhauling and cooling hot spots to ensure no reignition of the fire. There were no injures. An investigator on the scene did a preliminary investigation and found that the fire was more than likely started from an electrical issue. Due to damage within the area of origin, the cause will be undetermined.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
kqradio.com

Richard Ayers,Sr.

Richard Ayers Sr., 64, of Webster City passed peacefully on Monday, January 23, 2023 at his home following a courageous battle with cancer. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Foster Funeral and Cremation Center. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2023 at Foster Funeral and Cremation Center. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery with military honors.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DOT Changes Traffic Safety Message

(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation’s new traffic safety campaign is getting personal. A DOT representative says they found that the previous “Zero Fatalities” campaign was not resonating with drivers–that a “numbers game” didn’t mean as much as something closer to home. Their new “What Drives You” campaign will remind drivers who’s waiting for them at the end of their trip, and what happens if they don’t arrive safely.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Man injured in explosion in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Firefighters are investigating an explosion and fire in Delaware Township in Polk County. Around 4:25 p.m., emergency crews were called to Metro Motors on NE 46th Avenue. Lt. Ryan Evans with the Polk County Sheriff's Office says that when firefighters and deputies arrived, the fire...
POLK COUNTY, IA

