kqradio.com
Webster City basketball sweeps doubleheader with St. Edmond
The Webster City Lynx basketball teams returned to action on Tuesday night, as they hosted the Gaels of St. Edmond in North Central Conference action at Webster City High School. The Lynx girls entered with a record of 3-12 overall and 1-8 in the conference, while the Lynx boys entered with a record of 11-1 and 6-1 in conference play.
kqradio.com
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows basketball swept at Clear Lake
The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows basketball teams returned to action on Tuesday night, as they made the trip north on I-35 to take on the Clear Lake Lions in North Central Conference action. The Cowgirls entered with a 7-8 record and 5-4 record in conference play, while the Cowboys entered with a record of 3-10 and 1-8 in conference play.
kqradio.com
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows basketball splits doubleheader with Iowa Falls-Alden
The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows basketball teams returned to action on Friday night, as they hosted the Cadets of Iowa Falls-Alden in North Central Conference action at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School. The Cowgirls entered with a 6-8 record and 4-4 in conference play, while the Cowboys entered with a 3-9 record and 1-7 in conference play.
kqradio.com
Michael Odegaard
Michael Lee Odegaard, 73, of Webster City, died at his home on Saturday, January 21st, 2023, in Webster City, Iowa. Visitation will be at Boman Funeral Home (www.bomanfh.com) on Friday, January 27th from 5:00-7:00.
Radio Iowa
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
kqradio.com
Jan Bullock
Jan Bullock, 76, of Webster City died Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Crestview Nursing and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Webster City. Burial will follow at South Marion Cemetery, southeast of Stratford. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, January 30, 2023 at the church. Foster Funeral and Cremation Center is entrusted with the services.
KBOE Radio
PELLA, OTTUMWA, AND KNOXVILLE SCHOOL BOARDS TO MEET TONIGHT
Tonight is a busy night for school board meetings in our area. The Pella Community School Board will meet tonight to receive their Career Academy Report, review their audit report for the 2021-22 school year, and to discuss their administrative structure, including the newly added position of Early Childhood Director. They will also complete their superintendent evaluation in a closed session.
Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show
At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
One person seriously injured in Des Moines building explosion
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured when a building exploded on the northeast side of Des Moines Wednesday. At around 4:25 p.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of an explosion and fire at Metro Motors in the 2500 block of NE 46th Ave. When emergency crews arrived they […]
KCCI.com
Iowa OSHA investigating after contractor dies in accident at Adventureland
ALTOONA, Iowa — Iowa OSHA is investigating after a contractor died in an accident at Adventureland amusement park in Altoona. A spokesperson for the family of 20-year-old Zachary Alesky said he was carrying a steel beam when he slipped on ice, and the beam came down and crushed his chest.
KCCI.com
Child sent to hospital after falling from ceiling tile at Des Moines elementary school
DES MOINES, Iowa — A boy was sent to the hospital after falling from a ceiling tile at Windsor Elementary School in Des Moines. A KCCI photojournalist saw EMS, fire and police bringing the child out of the school on a stretcher just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Des Moines...
Iowa’s Biggest Restaurant Has 850 Seats and an Extraordinary Menu
Iowa's biggest restaurant just opened in 2022 and is already creating a buzz around the Hawkeye State from all those who have visited. Not only is it the biggest in the state, but it also has some of the best Iowa comfort food around. And of course, some absolutely amazing adult beverages.
KCRG.com
Iowa bill would punish financial boycotts of specific industries
Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence. Loves ones of victims in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines non-profit are speaking out for the first time. Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day. Updated: 4 hours ago. The...
KCCI.com
Fire damages building in Fort Dodge
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fire crews in Fort Dodge responded to a fire at a building with several businesses at noon on Tuesday. The fire happened at Central Avenue and 11th Street. Fort Dodge Fire Rescue says that heavy smoke was coming from the first and second floors of...
kqradio.com
Fort Dodge Police investigate another harassment incident at the Middle School on Wednesday,
Wednesday marked the second straight day that Fort Dodge Police were summoned to an incident at the Middle School. A school resource officer was notified by administration that a student inside the school had made statements to other students that he had a firearm inside the school. The staff of the school advised that they had already located the student that made the statement. The school resource officer and the Fort Dodge Middle School staff began the investigation. Following the initial investigation and based on information received, there is no credible evidence to suggest that a firearm ever was in the possession of the student in question, nor did a firearm ever make it onto the Fort Dodge Middle School property. At this time there is no reason to believe that the physical safety of any student or staff was ever in danger. As a result of the investigation , a 14 year old male student was arrested on a charge of First Degree Harassment. The juvenile suspect was transported to the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora with the case being referred to the Webster County Attorney’s Office and Juvenile Court Services for further action. Fort Dodge Police continue with the investigation.
kqradio.com
No injuries in Tuesday house fire in Webster City.
Details of a house fire Tuesday afternoon on John Street were released today by the Webster City Fire Department. The call was received shortly before 2 p.m. When the fire trucks arrived on the scene, flames were coming from the attic and the roof of the home described as a single family residence. Fire chief Chuck Stansfield reported a quick search was done with no one inside the structure. The occupant told the fire department that he was out and no one were inside with him at the time. The fire was quickly brought under control . Crews worked for about another 30 minutes overhauling and cooling hot spots to ensure no reignition of the fire. There were no injures. An investigator on the scene did a preliminary investigation and found that the fire was more than likely started from an electrical issue. Due to damage within the area of origin, the cause will be undetermined.
kqradio.com
Richard Ayers,Sr.
Richard Ayers Sr., 64, of Webster City passed peacefully on Monday, January 23, 2023 at his home following a courageous battle with cancer. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Foster Funeral and Cremation Center. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2023 at Foster Funeral and Cremation Center. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery with military honors.
Iowa DOT Changes Traffic Safety Message
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation’s new traffic safety campaign is getting personal. A DOT representative says they found that the previous “Zero Fatalities” campaign was not resonating with drivers–that a “numbers game” didn’t mean as much as something closer to home. Their new “What Drives You” campaign will remind drivers who’s waiting for them at the end of their trip, and what happens if they don’t arrive safely.
KCCI.com
Man injured in explosion in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Firefighters are investigating an explosion and fire in Delaware Township in Polk County. Around 4:25 p.m., emergency crews were called to Metro Motors on NE 46th Avenue. Lt. Ryan Evans with the Polk County Sheriff's Office says that when firefighters and deputies arrived, the fire...
Here's how one Iowa company is taking wind turbine blades out of the landfill
STUART, Iowa — Unfortunately, wind turbine blades do not last forever. Their lifespan generally ranges between 20 and 25 years. After that, the fate of blades and the turbine body itself can vary pretty significantly. Most of the materials in the turbine itself are easily recyclable, but the blades,...
