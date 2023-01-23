ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freshman senators continue Bennett’s legacy with valentines programs

By Noah Nelson, Danny Connolly
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45uAjX_0kOcKYpd00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Central Illinois legislators are continuing a Valentine’s Day tradition.

State Senators Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) and Paul Faraci (D-Champaign) need help with their Valentine’s program, continuing the work formerly done by Tom’s nephew and Paul’s friend, the late Sen. Scott Bennett.

Faraci is partnering with the Vermilion County War Museum to give cards to veterans at the Illiana VA Hospital.

“This is an easy way to brighten someone’s day,” Faraci said. “We want to continue this tradition that Senator Bennett started to honor his legacy.”

The cards can be dropped off at the Vermilion County War Museum at 307 N Vermilion St in Danville or Faraci’s district office in Danville at 201 N. Vermillion Street. Faraci is collecting cards until Feb. 9.

Congresswoman Nikki Cudzinki is taking part in Valentine’s for Veterans as well. Cards can be mailed to her office in Springfield at 133 S. 4th St., Suite 300.

Brookstone Estates of Tuscola asking for Valentine’s Day cards in 2022

Tom’s Valentines for Seniors program is set to brighten the day of senior citizens in his Senate district.

Bennett is asking students, scout groups, churches, and other groups to consider creating homemade cards. The cards will then be delivered to nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and other long-term care facilities throughout the district.

“I’m looking forward to helping community groups and families come together to create cards and letters for seniors in nursing homes and long-term care facilities,” Bennett said. “I’m excited to help deliver the cards and see the smiles they create.”

Sen. Scott Bennett was involved in the program for many years to help uplift the spirits of residents in long-term care facilities in central Illinois, saying that they can use a little bit of extra love.

Scott Bennett sends Valentine’s Day cards to seniors in long-term care facilities

“It’s been such a joy delivering these heartfelt valentines to our long-term care residents this Valentine’s Day,” Scott said in 2021 .

Cards can be mailed or dropped off in a drop box from now until Feb. 7 at Tom Bennett’s district office at 1715 N. Division St. in Morris. There will also be a small mailbox outside where cards can be dropped off after normal business hours of 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

WCIA

WCIA

