ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
wflx.com

Families frustrated as some homicides remain unsolved in Fort Pierce

Despite an around-the-clock investigation, law enforcement officials in St. Lucie County still have not made an arrest in the deadly shooting in Fort Pierce a week ago. As the makeshift memorial for last week’s homicide victim grows, so does the community concern, so does the community concern for finding the shooters.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Reward triples to $15,000 in Fort Pierce park shooting

A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce. That second reward comes after the $5,000 reward initially offered by Treasure Coast Crime...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Estranged mother of missing girl charged with custody interference

The estranged mother of the 11-year-old girl who disappeared from Riviera Beach but was found safe in Georgia two weeks later has been charged with interference custody of a minor, days after the girl's father was shot dead. Tyshon Glee, 32, appeared before Circuit judge Scott Suskauer on Tuesday, and...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Thief caught on camera stealing mail with postal key

A mailbox bandit is on the loose after surveillance cameras caught him using a postal key to steal from local businesses in Riviera Beach near West Palm Beach, the second time in six weeks where thieves have targeted the same mailbox cluster. A federal investigation is underway to track the...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Police warn of 'Grandparent Scam' involving ride-share service

Port St. Lucie police have a warning for the public after four recent cases of what they're calling the "Grandparent Scam" that cost the elderly victims almost $100,000. It started with a phone call back in October, when Eric Lieberman's 86-year-old mother in Greenacres answered. "It was supposedly an attorney...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

Boca Raton man, woman die in crash in western Boca Raton

A driver and passenger from Boca Raton were killed in a crash with another vehicle Tuesday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Daniel Polo, 36, and his passenger Elizabeth Polo, 66, died in a crash at 2:10 p.m. in the 7900 block of Glades Road in western Boca Raton, PBSO said. Elizabeth's address was different than the one for Daniel.
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Frontier passenger at PBIA: 'I have a bomb in the bag'

A New Jersey man on a Frontier Airlines flight from West Palm Beach to Philadelphia told another passenger he had a bomb in his bag, leading to the evacuation of a concourse at Palm Beach International Airport, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. John Magee, 66, of Carneys...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Man driving in wrong direction on Okeechobee Boulevard dies in crash

A 51-year-old man, driving in the wrong direction on Okeechobee Boulevard, died in a collision with two cars going westbound Monday afternoon, West Palm Beach police said. Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the agency, said authorities believe the man suffered a medical emergency. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Jupiter police search storm drain for car burglar

Jupiter police on Monday are searching a storm drain for a person they believe may have been burglarizing cars in two separate neighborhoods earlier in the morning. Police said they believe the person is now hiding out in the drain underneath Indiantown Road. A WPTV news crew at the scene...
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

Pedestrian killed along I-95 in Lantana after wreck

A man who was along Interstate 95 was killed Tuesday morning following a crash involving two vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The deadly incident occurred just after 10 a.m., causing traffic delays. Investigators said a 17-year-old driver from West Palm Beach was traveling in a Honda Civic on...
LANTANA, FL
wflx.com

Closed Palm Beach School of Nursing linked to federal arrests in diploma scheme

Twenty-five people have been charged in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses at three now closed schools, including the Palm Beach School of Nursing, federal prosecutors said Wednesday afternoon. Defendants sold fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts obtained from accredited Florida-based...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Man arrested after antisemitic propaganda found in Atlantis

South Florida leaders are condemning what they call an act of hate after antisemitic propaganda was found over the weekend in multiple cars and in driveways in Palm Beach County, including in Atlantis. It's a rising trend and officials are planning to discuss it in a roundtable Tuesday. "It's just...
ATLANTIS, FL
wflx.com

Funeral, viewing set for Nikkitia Bryant

The funeral and viewing have been set for a woman who was killed in a mass shooting at a Fort Pierce park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A viewing for Nikkitia Bryant, 29, will take place Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 921 Orange Ave., in Fort Pierce.
FORT PIERCE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy