wflx.com
Martin County Sheriff's Office meets with SandyPines CEO following incidents
The Martin County Sheriff's Office met with the CEO of the SandyPines treatment facility in Tequesta, after yet another juvenile was able to escape the facility this week. "I'm sure they're understaffed and they need help,” a resident said. Nestled among residential neighborhoods in Tequesta is the SandyPines treatment...
wflx.com
10 arrested following 'riot' at youth facility in Okeechobee County
A situation at a youth facility, described as a "riot" by the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, resulted in the arrest of ten detainees Saturday. Deputies responded to the incident at the Everglades Youth Academy, located at 5050 Northeast 168th St., in the early morning hours of Saturday. Officials said detainees...
wflx.com
Families frustrated as some homicides remain unsolved in Fort Pierce
Despite an around-the-clock investigation, law enforcement officials in St. Lucie County still have not made an arrest in the deadly shooting in Fort Pierce a week ago. As the makeshift memorial for last week’s homicide victim grows, so does the community concern, so does the community concern for finding the shooters.
wflx.com
Reward triples to $15,000 in Fort Pierce park shooting
A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce. That second reward comes after the $5,000 reward initially offered by Treasure Coast Crime...
wflx.com
Estranged mother of missing girl charged with custody interference
The estranged mother of the 11-year-old girl who disappeared from Riviera Beach but was found safe in Georgia two weeks later has been charged with interference custody of a minor, days after the girl's father was shot dead. Tyshon Glee, 32, appeared before Circuit judge Scott Suskauer on Tuesday, and...
wflx.com
Thief caught on camera stealing mail with postal key
A mailbox bandit is on the loose after surveillance cameras caught him using a postal key to steal from local businesses in Riviera Beach near West Palm Beach, the second time in six weeks where thieves have targeted the same mailbox cluster. A federal investigation is underway to track the...
wflx.com
Police warn of 'Grandparent Scam' involving ride-share service
Port St. Lucie police have a warning for the public after four recent cases of what they're calling the "Grandparent Scam" that cost the elderly victims almost $100,000. It started with a phone call back in October, when Eric Lieberman's 86-year-old mother in Greenacres answered. "It was supposedly an attorney...
wflx.com
Boca Raton man, woman die in crash in western Boca Raton
A driver and passenger from Boca Raton were killed in a crash with another vehicle Tuesday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Daniel Polo, 36, and his passenger Elizabeth Polo, 66, died in a crash at 2:10 p.m. in the 7900 block of Glades Road in western Boca Raton, PBSO said. Elizabeth's address was different than the one for Daniel.
wflx.com
Frontier passenger at PBIA: 'I have a bomb in the bag'
A New Jersey man on a Frontier Airlines flight from West Palm Beach to Philadelphia told another passenger he had a bomb in his bag, leading to the evacuation of a concourse at Palm Beach International Airport, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. John Magee, 66, of Carneys...
wflx.com
Man driving in wrong direction on Okeechobee Boulevard dies in crash
A 51-year-old man, driving in the wrong direction on Okeechobee Boulevard, died in a collision with two cars going westbound Monday afternoon, West Palm Beach police said. Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the agency, said authorities believe the man suffered a medical emergency. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.
wflx.com
Jupiter police search storm drain for car burglar
Jupiter police on Monday are searching a storm drain for a person they believe may have been burglarizing cars in two separate neighborhoods earlier in the morning. Police said they believe the person is now hiding out in the drain underneath Indiantown Road. A WPTV news crew at the scene...
wflx.com
Pedestrian killed along I-95 in Lantana after wreck
A man who was along Interstate 95 was killed Tuesday morning following a crash involving two vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The deadly incident occurred just after 10 a.m., causing traffic delays. Investigators said a 17-year-old driver from West Palm Beach was traveling in a Honda Civic on...
wflx.com
Murder trial begins for man accused of beating woman, setting her on fire
The murder trial has begun for a Hialeah man accused of killing a Boca Raton woman after delivering a washer and dryer to her home in 2019. A non-jury trial began Monday for Jorge Dupre Lachazo, who is charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 20, 2019, beating and burning of Evelyn Udell.
wflx.com
Closed Palm Beach School of Nursing linked to federal arrests in diploma scheme
Twenty-five people have been charged in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses at three now closed schools, including the Palm Beach School of Nursing, federal prosecutors said Wednesday afternoon. Defendants sold fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts obtained from accredited Florida-based...
wflx.com
Man arrested after antisemitic propaganda found in Atlantis
South Florida leaders are condemning what they call an act of hate after antisemitic propaganda was found over the weekend in multiple cars and in driveways in Palm Beach County, including in Atlantis. It's a rising trend and officials are planning to discuss it in a roundtable Tuesday. "It's just...
wflx.com
Boys and Girls Clubs locations now open at Palm Beach County schools
More opportunities to change the lives of local students. This month, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County opened three new locations right on public school campuses. When the school day is over at Conniston Middle School in West Palm Beach, that doesn't mean the learning stops. Nearly...
wflx.com
Funeral, viewing set for Nikkitia Bryant
The funeral and viewing have been set for a woman who was killed in a mass shooting at a Fort Pierce park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A viewing for Nikkitia Bryant, 29, will take place Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 921 Orange Ave., in Fort Pierce.
wflx.com
Brightline issues construction advisory as Treasure Coast testing continues
Brightline continues to work on extending its service to Orlando, but it will cause some delays and closures for drivers in northern Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Officials with the company issued a construction advisory on Monday, saying residents can expect some delays while they continue to test and build infrastructure.
wflx.com
Fort Pierce city leaders won't let tragedy stop positive momentum
The mass shooting at a Dr. Martin Luther King Day event last week cast an unwelcome spotlight on Fort Pierce— a city that for years has been working to improve its image. Tuesday, city leaders took on the next steps to change hearts and minds of residents and visitors.
wflx.com
American Pit Bull mix at Palm Beach Co. animal shelter in need of forever home
An 8-year-old dog named Duncan, who is described as a "gentleman," has been waiting for a good home at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control for more than 120 days. "He is such a gentleman, so respectful, he walks amazing on a leash," public relations specialist Melanie Perazzo said.
