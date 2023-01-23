ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 2-alarm arson, entertainer loses costumes and more

MILWAUKEE - An arson near Prospect and Belleview on Milwaukee's east side destroyed a popular entertainer's costumes and more. You may have seen Angel Alvarez dancing at 16th and Greenfield as Spider-Man or busting a move on Downer. He has been entertaining in Milwaukee for decades. "I would just go...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash; 2 vehicle collide near Sherman and Roosevelt

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Sherman and Roosevelt. It happened around 2:15 a.m. The driver of vehicle #1, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man was traveling southbound on N. Sherman Blvd, at W. Roosevelt Drive, when a collision occurred with another vehicle (vehicle #2) containing two occupants. That vehicle was traveling westbound on W. Roosevelt Dr, at N. Sherman Blvd.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate deadly crash near Sherman and Roosevelt

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened on Thursday, Jan. 26 around 2:14 a.m. near Sherman and Roosevelt. One car carrying two people was going south on Sherman at Roosevelt when a crash happened with another car, also carrying two people going west on Roosevelt at Sherman.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

U.S. Marshals offering additional help to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The director of the U.S. Marshals Service paid a visit to Milwaukee Wednesday, a visit designed he said to find new ways to collaborate on fighting crime. A record 193 people died by homicide in Milwaukee in 2021, only to be topped the next year with a staggering 214. Barely three weeks into 2023 there are already 10 homicides.
MILWAUKEE, WI
communityjournal.net

Eighteen shot, Four dead, in 48 hours

In a little over 48 hours this past weekend there were 18 people shot in Milwaukee in various incidents with 4 dead. Two of the victims were teenagers, ages 14 and 15. 9 children have been victims of gun violence so far this year with most injured and survived. In some of the incidents more than one person was shot with arguments being one of the factors involved. Police advise there are too many guns out in the streets. Alcohol and drinking also comes into play with some of the violence. There appears to be no reason for some of these incidents. What can be done to deal with these incidents? Is there anything that really can be done that would have an effect?
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting, 7th and Becher; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25 near 7th and Becher. It happened around 9 a.m. Police say the victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin author and poet entering French residency program

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin-based author and poet is taking her talents to Europe, being accepted into a prestigious residency program. Carrie Voigt Schonhoff joined us on Thursday, Jan. 26 to discuss her acceptance into the Chateau d'Orquevaux International Artists & Writers Residence for the Summer 2024 program in Orquevaux, France.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowplow crash, driver dead; family asks others to be mindful

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County snowplow driver died after he ran off the road and crashed on Friday, Jan. 20. Family members told FOX6 News he was cut off by another driver before the crash. They want all drivers to be more mindful and cautious when larger vehicles, like snowplows, are around.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Making the most of winter at Waukesha's Retzer Nature Center

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With snow on the way, the chance has finally arrived to take part in some winter fun with Waukesha's Retzer Nature Center being a possible destination. From hiking to outdoor classroom activities to planetarium shows, the Retzer Nature Center aims to offer something for kids...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Neighbors saddened over 2 teens killed in 48 hours in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Your teenage years are supposed to be about school, friends and growing up, not about gun violence. Sadly, two more teens died in shootings in Milwaukee in 48 hours. Neighbors who live near where the incidents happened say, it's tragic enough there were over 200 homicides...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fire, body found a day later, protocol followed, chief says

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's fire and police chiefs held a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 25 to shed more light on the investigation into the death of a man whose body was found after a fire near S. Layton Boulevard and W. Greenfield Avenue. The man was not found until the day after the fire. The chief, showing photos of the conditions inside the building, said firefighters did all they should have.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

New video released in Milwaukee jail death

MILWAUKEE — New information was released Tuesday into the in-custody death of a man inside the Milwaukee County Jail. But the family of that man, Brieon Green, 21, still has a lot of questions. His death on June 26, 2022, brought on a series of protests and even at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Injured 11-year-old boy latest victim of gun violence in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night near 65th Street and Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee. Police the shooting happened about 6:15 p.m., not far from the District 4 police station. The boy, Nasir, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. "Same little...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park, 'sounded like a war zone'

MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood early Monday, Jan. 23, and one did not survive. Neighbors helped and also recorded the violence. One woman said she wants people to see her footage of the violence that is happening all too often, telling FOX6 News more needs to be done to stop it.
MILWAUKEE, WI

