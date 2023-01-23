ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Women-owned vintage store opens in Colorado Springs

By Sarah Ferguson
KXRM
 2 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — “Funky, affordable, vintage fashion for all!” That’s how Electric Goodies, a new women-owned business just west of downtown Colorado Springs, describes its store, which is now open for guests to explore.

According to Colleen Andrae, Co-Owner of Electric Goodies, the new vintage shop is located at 501 West Colorado Avenue, which is just west of I-25. The store hosted its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 4, and said so far, it has been a hit in Colorado Springs.

    Courtesy: Electric Goodies
    Courtesy: Electric Goodies
    Courtesy: Electric Goodies
    Courtesy: Electric Goodies
    Courtesy: Electric Goodies
    Courtesy: Electric Goodies
    Courtesy: Electric Goodies
    Courtesy: Electric Goodies
    Courtesy: Electric Goodies
    Courtesy: Electric Goodies

“Electric Goodies knows there’s a need for inclusivity here in the Springs, especially in the wake of the Club Q tragedy. We genuinely hope to for our store, to be a safe space, beyond just the shopping experience, where people of all sexualities, genders, races and sizes feel comfortable and seen,” stated Colleen Andrae and Kiley Wells, Co-Owners of Electric Goodies.

Electric Goodies features vintage clothing, accessories, and shoes from more than 20 Colorado vendors, and before it had a storefront, Electric Goodies primarily sold its items online or through pop-up markets. The store also sells ‘art of all kinds,’ home goods, and more.

“When we initially considered opening a storefront, our mind always thought Denver would be the space to do it. But it became clear that we felt that way because there’s a lack of sustainable vintage clothing stores in the Springs – it made us realize how much we value our community here locally,” wrote Andrae and Wells.

Electric Goodies: Location and hours

  • Location: 501 West Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
  • Hours: Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. / Sunday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information on the store, its items, and its owners, you can find Electric Goodies on TikTok , Instagram , and Facebook .

Andrae told FOX21 News that many of its guests mentioned they were interested in stopping by its store after stumbling upon the Electric Goodies TikTok page.

KXRM

KXRM

