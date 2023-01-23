Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police announces third planned Sobriety Checkpoint for January
A third January Sobriety Checkpoint has been announced for the area by Massachusetts State Police. Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County. According to Colonel...
mspnews.org
TROOPERS ARREST FIVE AFTER PURSUIT OF STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Car Carrier Gets ‘Storrowed’ in Fairhaven
FAIRHAVEN — State police are investigating after a car carrier hit an overpass on I-195 in Fairhaven on Tuesday night. Fairhaven Fire Chief Todd Correia said a car on the car carrier truck is thought to have been loaded too high up. The car hit the Main Street overpass...
Man killed in Lincoln crash
Police are investigating after a man was killed in a car crash Tuesday evening.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police arrest 5 after pursuit, crash, concerning car stolen out of Bristol County
Authorities say that 5 have been arrested after a pursuit that turned into a crash concerning a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Bristol County. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after midnight today a Massachusetts State Trooper patrolling Route 107 South in Revere observed a black 2017 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen in Taunton yesterday. The Trooper monitored the stolen vehicle as it entered Brown Circle rotary in Revere and exited onto Route 60 East toward Route 1A and East Boston as backup units began responding to the area.
New Bedford, Wareham Men Arrested on Drugs Charges
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford police have arrested a wanted city man and a man from Wareham after they were allegedly found with drugs. Police said the men were discovered with a quantity of crack cocaine in a car in the city's South End on Monday, Jan. 23. Emanuel...
newbedfordguide.com
Bristol County Sheriff Rounding Up Support For New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail Closure
Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux plans to host state lawmakers and local politicians at the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford on Friday as he tries to secure their buy-in for his proposal to close the much-maligned facility and move the people incarcerated there to a retrofitted building on the Bristol County House of Correction campus.
mspnews.org
TROOPERS ARREST MAN TRAFFICKING FENTANYL
Shortly after 2 a.m. last Wednesday, Trooper Brandon Chartier, assigned to State Police-Revere, was patrolling Route 107 in Lynn. At that time, he conducted a random electronic RMV inquiry on a gray Honda Civic. The inquiry revealed the license plates were actually registered to a black Honda Accord. Trooper Chartier activated his blue lights and stopped the Honda.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man sent to jail without bail after admitting to taking mushrooms after crash, has pet dog seized
A Bristol County man is facing some serious charges after reportedly admitting to crashing a vehicle while on mushrooms. According to State Police, on Tuesday at approximately 2:45 a.m., troopers responded to State Route 23A in the town of Hunter, New York for a report of a single vehicle crash. When troopers arrived at the location of the crash, they observed a 2015 black Nissan Pathfinder in a ditch facing north and the back end of the vehicle partially in the roadway. There was no one in the vehicle.
Driver in wrong-way crash dies on I-290 in Worcester
A Marlborough man driving the wrong way on I-290 in Worcester has died after striking an oncoming vehicle.
mspnews.org
WATER SEARCH FOR MISSING BROOKFIELD WOMAN YIELDS NEGATIVE RESULTS
UPDATE—Today’s search of water bodies in Brookfield for evidence related to the disappearance of Brittany Tee has concluded. Neither Ms. Tee nor evidence connected to her disappearance was located. Eight Massachusetts State Police divers, working with MSP Marine Unit and Massachusetts Environmental Police assets searched the Quaboag River, Quaboag Pond, and Dunn Brook and surrounding marshland. Two State Police K9 Unit teams and several members of the Department’s Special Emergency Response Team participated in search operations as well. There currently is no plan to resume the water search tomorrow. Investigators will assess the status of the search and determine next steps.
whdh.com
Police to conduct water search for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police plan to conduct a water search this week for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Brittany Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
mspnews.org
SEARCH FOR MISSING BROOKFIELD WOMAN BY GROUND, MARINE UNITS TO RESUME
The Brittany Tee search mission will resume this morning in Brookfield. The Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, a trained search and rescue unit, and State Police K9 Unit will continue searching a vast wooded area near Ms. Tee’s home. Additionally, the State Police Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Unit will begin searching several ponds in the rural area. The state Environmental Police will assist in that effort. Meanwhile, the Office of Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early and state and local police detectives continue to investigate circumstances of Ms. Tee’s disappearance.
WCVB
1 of 7 wanted for murder of Massachusetts man arrested after being at-large for months
DEDHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was being sought by police in connection with the deadly shooting outside of a Quincy apartment building is in custody, according to authorities. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Dante Clarke, of Brockton, was arrested at a Wareham hotel Monday...
Police in Brookfield searching in bodies of water for missing Brittany Tee
State Police will resume their search Tuesday for a missing woman in Brookfield.
After Chase, Police Arrest Framingham Woman, 21, on Multiple Motor Vehicle Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman early Saturday morning. Police arrested at 2:39 a.,. on Hollis Street Nekayla A. Gakwerere, 21, of 18 Lindsay Street of Framingham. “An officer observed Gakwerere operating at a high rate of speed on Waverley Street,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
thisweekinworcester.com
Two Worcester Men Arrested for Drugs, Gun After a Dispute
WORCESTER - Police responded to Perry Avenue in Worcester on Sunday morning for a dispute over an apartment. Officers responded to the scene at around 11:30 AM and say learned two men, Hector Castillo, 22, and John Fox, 35, both of Worcester, were threatening a man, pointed a handgun at him, and threatened to kill him because they wanted to take over his apartment. The two had previously seen the apartment through a friend, according to police.
RI law enforcement legend dies at 84
Vincent Vespia Jr. was the police chief in South Kingstown for 35 years, and before that served in the Army and Rhode Island State Police.
One Of 7 Wanted In Quincy Killing Last Year Found At Wareham Hotel: DA
A 23-year-old Brockton man wanted in connection with six others in the killing of a man last year in the Quincy parking lot was arrested recently and returned to the area to face the charges, authorities announced. Dante Clarke was one of seven people indicted last month in the killing of Jord…
Woman gets 7 years for deadly DUI crash
The woman charged in a deadly DUI crash nearly three years ago pleaded guilty Monday.
