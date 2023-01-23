ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol County, MA

mspnews.org

TROOPERS ARREST FIVE AFTER PURSUIT OF STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE

Just after midnight today a Massachusetts State Trooper patrolling Route 107 South in Revere observed a black 2017 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen in Taunton yesterday. The Trooper monitored the stolen vehicle as it entered Brown Circle rotary in Revere and exited onto Route 60 East toward Route 1A and East Boston as backup units began responding to the area.
REVERE, MA
FUN 107

Car Carrier Gets ‘Storrowed’ in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN — State police are investigating after a car carrier hit an overpass on I-195 in Fairhaven on Tuesday night. Fairhaven Fire Chief Todd Correia said a car on the car carrier truck is thought to have been loaded too high up. The car hit the Main Street overpass...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police arrest 5 after pursuit, crash, concerning car stolen out of Bristol County

Authorities say that 5 have been arrested after a pursuit that turned into a crash concerning a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Bristol County. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after midnight today a Massachusetts State Trooper patrolling Route 107 South in Revere observed a black 2017 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen in Taunton yesterday. The Trooper monitored the stolen vehicle as it entered Brown Circle rotary in Revere and exited onto Route 60 East toward Route 1A and East Boston as backup units began responding to the area.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford, Wareham Men Arrested on Drugs Charges

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford police have arrested a wanted city man and a man from Wareham after they were allegedly found with drugs. Police said the men were discovered with a quantity of crack cocaine in a car in the city's South End on Monday, Jan. 23. Emanuel...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
mspnews.org

TROOPERS ARREST MAN TRAFFICKING FENTANYL

Shortly after 2 a.m. last Wednesday, Trooper Brandon Chartier, assigned to State Police-Revere, was patrolling Route 107 in Lynn. At that time, he conducted a random electronic RMV inquiry on a gray Honda Civic. The inquiry revealed the license plates were actually registered to a black Honda Accord. Trooper Chartier activated his blue lights and stopped the Honda.
LYNN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man sent to jail without bail after admitting to taking mushrooms after crash, has pet dog seized

A Bristol County man is facing some serious charges after reportedly admitting to crashing a vehicle while on mushrooms. According to State Police, on Tuesday at approximately 2:45 a.m., troopers responded to State Route 23A in the town of Hunter, New York for a report of a single vehicle crash. When troopers arrived at the location of the crash, they observed a 2015 black Nissan Pathfinder in a ditch facing north and the back end of the vehicle partially in the roadway. There was no one in the vehicle.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
mspnews.org

WATER SEARCH FOR MISSING BROOKFIELD WOMAN YIELDS NEGATIVE RESULTS

UPDATE—Today’s search of water bodies in Brookfield for evidence related to the disappearance of Brittany Tee has concluded. Neither Ms. Tee nor evidence connected to her disappearance was located. Eight Massachusetts State Police divers, working with MSP Marine Unit and Massachusetts Environmental Police assets searched the Quaboag River, Quaboag Pond, and Dunn Brook and surrounding marshland. Two State Police K9 Unit teams and several members of the Department’s Special Emergency Response Team participated in search operations as well. There currently is no plan to resume the water search tomorrow. Investigators will assess the status of the search and determine next steps.
BROOKFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Police to conduct water search for missing Brookfield woman

BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police plan to conduct a water search this week for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Brittany Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
BROOKFIELD, MA
mspnews.org

SEARCH FOR MISSING BROOKFIELD WOMAN BY GROUND, MARINE UNITS TO RESUME

The Brittany Tee search mission will resume this morning in Brookfield. The Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, a trained search and rescue unit, and State Police K9 Unit will continue searching a vast wooded area near Ms. Tee’s home. Additionally, the State Police Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Unit will begin searching several ponds in the rural area. The state Environmental Police will assist in that effort. Meanwhile, the Office of Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early and state and local police detectives continue to investigate circumstances of Ms. Tee’s disappearance.
BROOKFIELD, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Two Worcester Men Arrested for Drugs, Gun After a Dispute

WORCESTER - Police responded to Perry Avenue in Worcester on Sunday morning for a dispute over an apartment. Officers responded to the scene at around 11:30 AM and say learned two men, Hector Castillo, 22, and John Fox, 35, both of Worcester, were threatening a man, pointed a handgun at him, and threatened to kill him because they wanted to take over his apartment. The two had previously seen the apartment through a friend, according to police.
WORCESTER, MA

