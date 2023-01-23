Police searching for Walmart theft suspect

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Erie is investigating a retail theft on Jan. 19.

At around 2 p.m., police responded to Walmart at 1825 Buffalo Road where a woman allegedly stole about $70 in merchandise and fled in a gray Buick.

Anyone with information can contact Trooper Brett Thompson at (814) 898-1641.

Pennsylvania State Police | Troop E – Erie

