Police searching for Walmart theft suspect
(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Erie is investigating a retail theft on Jan. 19.
At around 2 p.m., police responded to Walmart at 1825 Buffalo Road where a woman allegedly stole about $70 in merchandise and fled in a gray Buick.
Anyone with information can contact Trooper Brett Thompson at (814) 898-1641.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Comments / 4