Senate committee advances bill that would require state vehicle inspections to every two years

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, the Senate Transportation & Infrastructure Committee advanced Senate Bill 254, a bill that would mandate state vehicle inspections every two years, instead of every year.

The bill brought much discussion among members of the committee who questioned representatives from both the West Virginia State Police and West Virginia Automobile Dealers Association who were in attendance.

Under the current language of the committee substitute for SB 254, mandatory vehicle inspections of antique and all other motor vehicles would occur every two years. The price of the sticker would increase from $3 to $6 to cover the validity for two years.

Senator Rupie Phillips (R-Logan) spoke against the bill and stated that it created safety issues for drivers. Phillips stressed that the state inspections were necessary to assist drivers in discovering potential issues with their vehicles that could prevent problems later on.

Multiple amendments were also proposed to the bill such as a three-year inspection instead of two and keeping the current one-year inspection while at the same time raising the cost of the inspection. All amendments failed on a voice vote.

After much discussion, the bill was advanced on a voice vote with the recommendation that it be reported to the full Senate with the recommendation that it do pass. The bill will first go to the Senate Finance Committee.