Richmond, VA

C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Courier News

Should NJ farms be owned by foreign countries? Sen. Doug Steinhardt says no

TRENTON - State Sen. Doug Steinhardt (R- District 23) has introduced legislation that would prohibit foreign ownership of New Jersey farmland amid rising concerns about a Chinese buying spree of American farms. “We need to pay attention to the fact that China and its proxies have been buying up farmland across the United States,” said Steinhardt,...
TEXAS STATE

