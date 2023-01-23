1 injured after car goes over embankment, into creek in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — One person was injured after their car went over an embankment and into a creek in Washington County.

According to Washington County 911, the two-vehicle crash happened at around 1:36 p.m. at Cross Creek Road and Clark Avenue in Cross Creek Township.

One of the cars landed in a creek following the crash. At least one person in that car had a reported hand and arm injury.

There’s no word on if the other driver was injured in the crash.

