NPR
Results are released in R.I. girl's request for DNA evidence of Santa
Monday, we told you about a young girl who asked police to run a DNA test on some cookies and carrots left behind on Christmas Day. Well, the Rhode Island Health Department says the test results are a miracle. A partial DNA match was found linked to a 1947 New York City case centered on 34th Street. It turns out the carrots had reindeer DNA, yet no word on other DNA matches for a chubby, plump, right, jolly old elf. Sounds like a Christmas conspiracy.
Why enforcing gun laws is easier said than done for California
California has endured two mass shootings in three days, first the 11 killed in Monterey Park over the weekend and then those seven more yesterday in Half Moon Bay - this despite the fact that California has some of the toughest gun safety laws in the nation. NPR's Martin Kaste reports on the practical challenges the state has enforcing those laws.
DeSantis faces criticism for Florida's ban on African American studies AP course
In Florida, the fight over an AP course on African American history is intensifying. The College Board says it will soon release a revised version of the course for Advanced Placement high school students. That announcement comes less than a week after officials in Florida said they would ban its use in the state because they believe it carries a political agenda. NPR's Greg Allen reports that stance has now sparked a backlash by Black leaders and a lawsuit.
Superintendent of Va. school district where first grader shot his teacher is fired
Audio will be available later today. The attorney for the Virginia elementary school teacher shot by a 6-year-old student says school administrators were warned several times on the day of the shooting that the first grader had a gun.
