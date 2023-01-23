In Florida, the fight over an AP course on African American history is intensifying. The College Board says it will soon release a revised version of the course for Advanced Placement high school students. That announcement comes less than a week after officials in Florida said they would ban its use in the state because they believe it carries a political agenda. NPR's Greg Allen reports that stance has now sparked a backlash by Black leaders and a lawsuit.

