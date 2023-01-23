ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Niall Horan Teases New Album Era With Acoustic Snippet and Cryptic Album-Themed Website

By Larisha Paul
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fvhn5_0kOcJeDK00

It’s almost time. For months, Niall Horan ’s TikTok account has been a minefield of teasers hinting at the launch of his third studio album. In one video , someone asks what he’s listening to, and he responds: “My new song, it’s called … I can’t tell you yet.” He still technically can’t tell us, but after launching a cryptic new website – Heaven Wont Be The Same – the singer has at least shared a preview of what his grand return will sound like.

“God only knows where this could go/And even if our love starts to grow out of control/And you and me go up in flames/Heaven won’t be the same,” Horan sings in his latest TikTok teaser, strumming an acoustic guitar from the front steps of a house.

In the back, a window replicates the image on the mystery website, which looks out at a cloudy sky while a candle matching the same image burns lower and lower. The flame itself seems to reference back to Horan’s debut solo album, Flicker , with the passing clouds nodding to his sophomore follow-up Heartbreak Weather . The website’s subheading reads: NH3 Loading…

It’s been nearly three years since the Heartbreak Weather era was cut short and swallowed up by the pandemic. In October, Horan took to TikTok to share his game plan for the new year, including plans for new music and a few festival appearances, like his upcoming performance at Boston Calling.

“It’s been a while, which I know you’re very aware of,” the singer said at the time. “But I just wanted to give you an update as to what’s going on. I’m back. I’ve got new music coming in the new year that I’m really, really proud of. I appreciate you being so patient with me while I’ve done it.”

While he prepares to launch into music mode, Horan is also in the midst of filming his first season as a coach on NBC’s The Voice . “I love finding new talent online and things, so I really wanted to get involved and find a new crop of talent that we can nurture and make careers of,” Horan shared with NBC Insider.

He added: “I’m excited to win this thing. I’ve got an unbelievable team of ridiculous talent. I didn’t hit my buzzer every time because I was being super picky about who I wanted on my team. I wanted all different types of singers, all different types of genres, just wanted character.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Niall Horan Is Learning to ‘Follow My Heart’ as He Announces Comeback Single ‘Heaven’

NH3 is officially coming! On Thursday, Niall Horan announced that he’ll be finally dropping his single “Heaven,” the first taste of solo music from Horan in nearly three years, on Feb. 17. “One thing I’ve learned over the years is that society loves to pressure us into reaching certain milestones by a certain age,” Horan says about the song. “Whether that’s getting married or anything else that really should be based on our own instincts. As I’ve gotten older I’ve tried to let go of those expectations and just follow my heart.” “The chorus of this song is saying that what I...
Rolling Stone

Kelly Clarkson Somehow Made Joji’s Emotional Ballad ‘Glimpse of Us’ Even More Heartbreaking

“Glimpse of Us,” Joji’s heartbreaking ballad about the one that got away, was sad enough on its own. Now, Kelly Clarkson has managed to take whatever was left of all the broken hearts and grind the pieces into dust with her latest Kellyoke cover on the Kelly Clarkson show. Backed by two accompanying pianists, Clarkson transformed Joji’s restrained piano ballad with a soulful performance capitalizing on the full extent of her range. The singer and host cut the song down by nearly half from its original four-minute run time, trimming the earlier choruses but returning to them in full...
Rolling Stone

David Crosby’s Final Live Performance Was a Blistering ‘Ohio’ With Jason Isbell

David Crosby, who died on Thursday at 81, gave his final public performance last year alongside one of his favorite songwriters, Jason Isbell. But Isbell says that the folk-rock icon showed up at the Arlington Theatre near his home in Santa Barbara, California, simply to hang out with old friends — Isbell, his wife Amanda Shires, and his band the 400 Unit befriended Crosby in 2018 at the Newport Folk Festival. “What got him out of the house and to the show was that he wanted to come see his buddies. And it would have been silly for him to...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Stereogum

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Miley Cyrus rang in 2023 with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party televised special on NBC, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton and featured a bunch of special guests and performances, including a David Bowie cover with Cyrus and David Byrne. During the special, she aired an advertisement for her new single “Flowers,” which is out today.
Rolling Stone

Steph Curry Will Never Forget When Kevin Durant Thought He Was White

“Far below NBA standard in regard to explosiveness and athleticism… at 6-2, he’s extremely small for the NBA shooting guard position… Needs to add some muscles to his upper body, but appears as though he’ll always be skinny.” That was just a taste of Steph Curry’s underwhelming 2009 NBA draft report. A pair of point guards (Ricky Rubio, Jonny Flynn) were ultimately selected ahead of Curry, who went on to become a four-time NBA champion, two-time league MVP, and the greatest shooter in basketball history. (He was also chosen one spot ahead of his desired destination, the New York Knicks,...
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Celebration Tour' Canceled After Child Trafficking Allegations?

Madonna's 12th world tour was announced a few days before she was accused of child trafficking in Malawi; now fans worry that the "Celebration Tour" might be postponed or worse, canceled. Out of all her tours, Madonna's upcoming "Celebration Tour" might be the biggest and the grandest, for many reasons.
Rolling Stone

‘We Are in Hell’: Texts Reveal the Jan. 6 Spiral of Ali Alexander, Kanye’s Election-Denying Confidant

Ali Alexander — the far-right political agitator infamous for organizing the Jan. 6 protests that morphed into a bloody insurgency — has treated his recent Twitter reinstatement as a coming out party. He’s used his @Ali handle to diss political enemies (including trashing Marjorie Taylor Greene) and boast of his online prowess. “No one wants the Ali Alexander smoke,” he tweeted with typical modesty last week. “Can you imagine being stupid enough to come for crazy intelligent highly favored Ali Alexander?” In his blitz back into the public sphere Alexander has been touting his connection to another modest man: prospective...
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

The Quickest Racist Reveal in ‘Bachelor’ History

I hope you’re sitting down. A Bachelor contestant has been called out for their racist past. In recent seasons it’s become a predictable part of the show’s meta-drama, and this year it happened in record time.  Less than 24 hours ago, Greer Blitzer, who won Zach Shallcross’ first impression rose, was posting pictures of rose-frosted confections, seemingly to celebrate the Monday night premiere of Season 27. On Tuesday, before Hulu viewers even had a chance to peep the episode, Blitzer added a Notes app apology to her Instagram story, saying she’d been wrong to defend the use of blackface in...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Songs of 1978

Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Rolling Stone

Covid Conspiracist Marjorie Taylor Greene Tapped to Investigate the Government’s Covid Response

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has been appointed to a new congressional select subcommittee tasked with investigating the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. “The Members selected to serve,” will, “finally get answers to the Covid origins and the federal government’s gain of function research that contributed to the pandemic.” wrote House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.  The committee is a clear signal of the House GOP’s strategy to investigate Democratic policies.r. Greene’s inclusion is a marker of the tone the investigation is likely to take, as the Georgia congresswoman was a prominent megaphone for Covid-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories, which harshly...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Sam Smith Recruits Kim Petras and Sharon Stone for Dramatic Performances of ‘Unholy’ and ‘Gloria’

Sam Smith’s third stint as Saturday Night Live’s musical guest saw the singer perform “Unholy” and the title track off of Gloria, their upcoming fourth studio album, which is set to be released on Jan. 27. For “Unholy,” Kim Petras, who features on the track, was on hand to sing her part of the hit song, emerging from beneath Smith’s extravagant pink skirt when her first verse arrived. But Petras wasn’t the only surprise guest during Smith’s performance. When it came time for them to perform “Gloria,” Sharon Stone made an unexpected appearance to help the singer debut the...
Rolling Stone

Chlöe Bailey’s Debut Solo Album Will Finally Be Out Soon

Chlöe Bailey has officially announced her long-awaited debut solo album, In Pieces, which is set to arrive in March.  The R&B star confirmed the album’s imminent arrival with a short teaser video that featured a snippet of a new song. In the clip, Bailey appears in a striking red dress, holding scales in each hand, one of which appears to contain a gold heart, the other a large gold sphere.  Despite the confirmation of In Pieces, Bailey did leave out a few crucial details, such as an exact release date and a track list. Bailey has released a steady stream of singles over...
Rolling Stone

Sam Smith’s ‘Gloria’ Is Their Deepest Album Yet

Since breaking through a decade ago with their impassioned vocal on Disclosure’s churning club smash “Latch,” Sam Smith has been one of pop’s premier torch singers. Their ability to express yearning, whether by using their gasped upper register or their voice’s smoothed-out lower reaches, lends itself naturally to ballads, or glumly kinetic songs like the 2019 Normani collaboration “Dancing With a Stranger.”  Smith, a charismatic performer and skilled interpreter of lyrics, has often seemed a bit boxed in by the sad-singer ideal. In 2022, they exploded any expectations that might have hemmed them in with the brash, hypocrisy-skewering Kim Petras...
Rolling Stone

Chris Stapleton Is Singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII

Before the NFL’s top teams kick off at Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona, country singer extraordinaire Chris Stapleton will handle the sometimes daunting tradition of singing the national anthem. Stapleton follows a handful of country singers to get the honor of singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” for football’s biggest night. In 2022, Mickey Guyton gave a stirring, gospel-inflected rendition. A year earlier, superstar Eric Church was joined by R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan, then enjoying the breakout success of her album Heaux Tales. Several more country artists have performed the anthem since 2000: Faith Hill (2000), the Chicks...
GLENDALE, AZ
Rolling Stone

There Was a Little Part of David Crosby in All of Us, Whether We Knew It or Not

In my many years of seeing live music, few sights were as dispiriting as the first time I saw David Crosby up close. In the early Eighties, he played a solo show at New York’s Town Hall. Walking onstage, looking a little overweight, unkempt and shaggy in an untucked shirt and baggy pants, he plopped down on a wooden chair. His voice was a bit raspier than we’d heard on his records, and the blissed-out smiles and stage patter he was known for were MIA. At one point, he yawned and looked at his watch, as if he were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

101K+
Followers
25K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy