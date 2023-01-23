Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
More Details Surrounding an 11-year-old Opelika Cold Case
Nearly eleven years ago, an Opelika resident found what she believed to be human remains. Now, the Opelika Police Department is shining new light on what some believed to be a forgotten case. It happened January 28th, 2012. OPD received a phone call from a person who lived in Brookhaven...
alabamanews.net
Suspect arrested in Coosa County murder
The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened in Goodwater over a week ago. 21-year-old Lei-Keston Ford, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Robin Braswell on January 14. Deputies responded to a home...
alabamanews.net
Sheriff Gets Help Housing Displaced Dallas Co. Inmates
The Dallas County Jail is unusable after being severely damaged by the January 12th tornado. So now what happens to someone arrested for committing a crime?. About 130 inmates at the Dallas County Jail — had to be moved — after the jail received major damage from the tornado — that ripped through the Selma area January 12th.
alabamanews.net
Prattville police make arrest in June 2022 homicide case
Prattville police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened in June 2022. Police say Travon Norwood was arrested on an outstanding murder warrant on January 24 in Montgomery by the U.S. Marshals. Officers responded on June 15 to the area of County Road 4 and Moore Drive...
alabamanews.net
Third suspect arrested and charged in death of Nakel Johnson
The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a third suspect in the kidnapping and death of 47-year-old Nakel Johnson in November. 35-year-old Jeffrey Pruitt, of Montgomery, was taken into custody Tuesday by the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force. Pruitt is charged with capital murder, burglary and assault. Two...
alabamanews.net
264-unit apartment complex proposed on Chantilly Parkway
The City of Montgomery’s Planning Commission will hear a rezoning request Thursday night for a proposed 264-unit apartment complex in East Montgomery. The rezoning request is to change the property located next to the Walmart on Chantilly Parkway from B-2 to Multi-Family Residential. The project, spearheaded by Goodwyn, Mills...
alabamanews.net
Suspect charged with murder in Troy fatal shooting; victim identified
Troy police have released the identities of the victim and the suspect involved in a fatal shooting over the weekend. 48-year-old Arick Dwayne Christian, of Troy, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Quinton Keith Miller, of Ariton. Officers were called to the 700 block of...
alabamanews.net
FEMA opens Recovery Centers in Autauga, Dallas and Elmore counties
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state of Alabama are opening disaster recovery center in Autauga, Dallas and Elmore counties. The centers will assist tornado survivors affected by the January 12 storms with one-on-one help. FEMA says recovery specialists and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be available to...
alabamanews.net
Signs of Progress Beginning to Show in Selma Recovery
People in Selma are beginning to see — the start of some progress — as the process of cleaning up after the recent tornado continues. As city streets reopen to thru-traffic — the full extent of the devastation caused by the tornado — is becoming more apparent.
alabamanews.net
Community Remembers Stephanie Stone
Those who know and love Stephanie Stone are devastated by the murder that took her life. Now they want everyone in the community to know just how much her presence will be missed. Stone was shot at her Midtown home in what police are calling a robbery that went wrong....
