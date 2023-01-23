Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Related
Woman shoots, kills intruder at apartment in Forest Acres, police say
FOREST ACRES, S.C. — A man is dead after allegedly entering a woman's apartment Sunday night in Forest Acres, according to Forest Acres Police. Police say a resident of The Landings at Forest Acres apartments shot the man after he reportedly entered her apartment where she lived with her child.
Large police presence seen at home on Broad Street in Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Pee Dee residents witnessed a large police presence at a home Tuesday afternoon in Darlington, according to authorities. Jimmy Davis with the Darlington Police Department said officers received a report about a man with a gun on Broad Street. Officers called in other agencies to help locate the suspect and firearm. […]
Charleston City Paper
State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case
According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
Two bodies recovered in Lake Moultrie, officials confirm
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bodies were recovered in Lake Moultrie on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the bodies of two men were found in the water near Wampee in the Pinopolis area. A resident first notified the coroner’s office after discovering a body floating near an […]
WRAL
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 1 in South Carolina
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night on U.S. Highway 1, according to Lance Corporal Nick Pye of the SCHP. The crash happened at about 9 p.m. on Highway 1 near Cherokee Drive, according to Pye. Pye said that a 2014 Toyota Sedan traveling south on […]
wspa.com
Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city
Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles …. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Spartanburg police searching for appliances stolen …. The Lively Drayton Mills apartment complex has...
WMBF
Warrant: Welfare check, fraud charge in Myrtle Beach led to arrest in N.C. woman’s murder
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Newly obtained warrants show the Myrtle Beach man charged with the kidnapping and murder of a North Carolina woman was taken into custody due to a welfare check. According to arrest warrants obtained by WMBF News, Myrtle Beach police officers were called to Culbertson...
live5news.com
Law enforcement, road safety groups mark Passenger Safety Week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Amid Passenger Safety Week, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says deadly crashes on South Carolina roads fell slightly last year from 1,198 in 2021. “We hope that trend continues,” Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. “We’re going to do everything we can to make sure sure that we enforce all South Carolina traffic laws.”
North Carolina woman missing for days after car runs out of gas, police say
Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, was last seen nearly five days ago on Jan. 18, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.
abccolumbia.com
Increase in number of infants surrendered safely under Daniel’s Law in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina saw the highest number of infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law in 2022, according to the Department of Social Services. Daniel’s Law allows parents to safely surrender their unharmed infants up to 60 days old. Daniel’s Law went into effect in 2001...
FOX Carolina
DJJ asks for $30M for new detention center, saying current facility overcrowded and ‘not safe’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Last year, Department of Juvenile Justice Executive Director Eden Hendrick caught some state lawmakers by surprise when she didn’t ask them for much from the budget outside of normal operating costs, saying in her first year leading the beleaguered department, she wanted to focus on figuring out what it needed most.
wach.com
Law enforcement agencies kickoff annual South Carolina Torch Run fundraiser
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Tuesday morning, law enforcement agencies kicked off the annual South Carolina Torch Run fundraiser to raise money for the Special Olympics. Last year they raised more than $900,000 and this year they are hoping to raise millions. "I am a Special Olympic swimmer and I...
WYFF4.com
Map shows location of all food pantries in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you need food for yourself or your family, there is an easier-to-use map to find food pantries across South Carolina. (Video above is more on the program) The Department of Health and Environmental Control said it's teamed with =AZUS9FSzE_aTO9YHqv5gN1X0rMG6BFoA-Al3E4AkWFyBSyhhTiKmPmV2Yocsf2Bs8IHmWfKOofM6tXPMlXyDFW8pncyE4pvaCf5KZNEg4OHG48qvCcZcj-SlrkhcTC0X-soU3X1uoYTmNn5LWUb_-4mj-7hGpyBEyXIYKUdK_I0KXsF382Zube6soRb8qEdHk60&__tn__=-]K-R" role="link" tabindex="0">Clemson University College of Behavioral,...
WIS-TV
South Congaree mobile home residents face evictions and closing parks
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - A group of South Congaree mobile home residents has a ticking clock for finding a new home. For some, their time to find that home may be getting slashed. In November, the South Congaree Town Council denied an appeal by landlord Naomi Halter to have...
yourislandnews.com
SC Military License Plates
According to the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) website (https://bit.ly/3ZWkVHk) and SCDMV Form MV-37, there are 43 different types of S.C. Military Plates for vehicles. Some of those plates provide limited free parking in metered and timed spaces and some require a fee. Veterans and their family members can...
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood charged with hit-and-run 4 days after crash, documents say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night. Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run resulting in property damage and an infraction for […]
wpde.com
SC woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud, ordered to pay back state
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The leader of a fraud ring in South Carolina was sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud and ordered to pay back the state. Diana B. Jordan stole tens of thousands of dollars over an 11-year period and was convicted of fraud and other crimes, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Employment and Workforce.
WMBF
SC attorney general leads charge to ban illegal cell phones in prisons
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is leading a multistate effort to call on federal lawmakers to allow states to jam illegal cell phones in prisons. Wilson is leading 21 other states to push Congress to give the jamming authority to the states. “A prison cell...
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina Historical Society announces 2023 Winter Lecture Series
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Historical Society announced its 2023 Winter Lecture Series from Jan. 31 to Feb. 21. The SCHS Winter Lecture Series features fascinating lectures from accredited professors, historians, and authors from across South Carolina. The theme is “The Rising Tide of Resistance,” which will highlight...
Comments / 1