Forest Acres, SC

WBTW News13

Large police presence seen at home on Broad Street in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Pee Dee residents witnessed a large police presence at a home Tuesday afternoon in Darlington, according to authorities. Jimmy Davis with the Darlington Police Department said officers received a report about a man with a gun on Broad Street. Officers called in other agencies to help locate the suspect and firearm. […]
DARLINGTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case

According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Two bodies recovered in Lake Moultrie, officials confirm

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bodies were recovered in Lake Moultrie on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the bodies of two men were found in the water near Wampee in the Pinopolis area. A resident first notified the coroner’s office after discovering a body floating near an […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WRAL

Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wspa.com

Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city

Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles …. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Spartanburg police searching for appliances stolen …. The Lively Drayton Mills apartment complex has...
GREENVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Law enforcement, road safety groups mark Passenger Safety Week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Amid Passenger Safety Week, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says deadly crashes on South Carolina roads fell slightly last year from 1,198 in 2021. “We hope that trend continues,” Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. “We’re going to do everything we can to make sure sure that we enforce all South Carolina traffic laws.”
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Map shows location of all food pantries in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you need food for yourself or your family, there is an easier-to-use map to find food pantries across South Carolina. (Video above is more on the program) The Department of Health and Environmental Control said it's teamed with Clemson University College of Behavioral,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
yourislandnews.com

SC Military License Plates

According to the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) website (https://bit.ly/3ZWkVHk) and SCDMV Form MV-37, there are 43 different types of S.C. Military Plates for vehicles. Some of those plates provide limited free parking in metered and timed spaces and some require a fee. Veterans and their family members can...
WBTW News13

North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood charged with hit-and-run 4 days after crash, documents say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.  Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run resulting in property damage and an infraction for […]
RALEIGH, NC
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina Historical Society announces 2023 Winter Lecture Series

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Historical Society announced its 2023 Winter Lecture Series from Jan. 31 to Feb. 21. The SCHS Winter Lecture Series features fascinating lectures from accredited professors, historians, and authors from across South Carolina. The theme is “The Rising Tide of Resistance,” which will highlight...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

