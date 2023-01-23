Read full article on original website
Related
What Is Minecraft Legends Release Date?
During the Bethesda and Xbox Developer Direct, Mojang not only showed off gameplay but even revealed the Minecraft Legends release date. Today’s showcase revealed Minecraft Legends’ PVP multiplayer mode, which will be included at the launch on April 18, 2023. This PVP multiplayer will be a separate addition from the title’s main story mode. The main story has gamers fighting battles to defend the Overworld from the destructive piglins.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: Another Marvel game is being shut down while sales of ‘The Last of Us Part I’ have skyrocketed
It is a bit of a slow gaming news day as The Last of Us games’ sales have skyrocketed since the release of the show, Marvel’s Avengers will be delisted this year, and 343 Industries will still be making Halo. Read all about it in today’s gaming news...
VALORANT Team Deathmatch Release Date
VALORANT has certainly taken the gaming world by storm as one of the best up-and-coming shooters. The past two year it has been clear that the VALORANT team has had a plan. They are now enacting it in a big way with the additions coming in 2023. One of them is a new game mode that fans have been hoping for since launch. Here is the potential VALORANT Team Deathmatch Release Date.
What is the Deliver Us Mars Release Date?
Ever wanted to have an adventure on Mars? Well, Deliver Us Mars is one of those games that will take players on an interesting sci-fi adventure on the Red Planet. The player will be looking to uncover the mysteries of the planet while also working on saving humanity. For those who are wanting to play, they will have to wait just a bit longer. Here is the answer to, what is the Deliver Us Mars Release Date?
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out
A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update
This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
The Woman Photographed In a Sleeping Bag at Twitter HQ Is Now One of the Company's Most 'Influential Leaders.'
After Esther Crawford shared a photo of herself sleeping on the floor, she became one of Elon Musk's insiders.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: Percy Hynes White’s future on ‘Wednesday’ comes into question as fans look ahead to ‘Vox Machina’ season three
There is no shortage of fantasy offerings out there, so long as you know where to look. The genre spreads itself evenly over a number of mediums, and contributes stellar content to live action and animation in near-equal measure. Some of the world’s most popular animated content, including The Legend of Vox Machina and Berserk, continue to drive conversations, as one looks ahead to its third season, and the other’s fans take a look back at its many minor details.
3 Wong Decks to Try Out in Marvel Snap
As players begin to fill out their collection by unlocking Series 1 and Series 2 cards, most will find out that Odin is one of the sweetest cards out there. Doubling up On Reveal effects is always great value, but what if there was a way to go even further. What if, you could double up the double up effects. Thanks to Wong, the dream is alive.
digitalspy.com
GoldenEye 007 release date for Nintendo Switch and Xbox finally confirmed
GoldenEye 007, the classic James Bond video game that revolutionised split-screen multiplayer on consoles, has finally been given a release date for Nintendo Switch and Xbox. Following leaks dating back years and an announcement trailer back in September, the N64 classic is being re-released this week, on Friday, January 27 to be exact.
When Is Apex Legends Date Night?
Following its recently announced Celestial Sunrise event the LTM Apex Date Night will be launching. During the event, gamers will be able to compete and see whos the better couple. In The Name Of Love. During Apex Legends Date Night, gamers will pair up with a duo partner beginning February...
game-news24.com
WWE 2K23: release date and cover art leaked?
Dennis Leschnikowski 09:23 18:07. The rumor has recently reached us that 2K Sports will officially announce the wrestling simulation WWE 2K23 as part of this years Royal Rumble. We have received an alleged leak with the date of release and the cover art of the new offshoot. After a resuscitation,...
bleedingcool.com
Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Kibito Kai
Dragon Ball Super Card Game's next set Power Absorbed features Kibito Kai at Fat Buu from the Majin Buu Saga in the new reveals. Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some more cards from the Majin Buu Saga-inspired Yellow-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.
Minecraft Legends releasing in April, preorders now available
During the Xbox Developer_Direct show, Mojang Studios revealed PvP details about Minecraft Legends and announced a release date. You can preorder now.
Hypebae
Konomad’s ‘Fancy Creatures’ Book Has an Official Release Date
Culture’s favorite hair whiz, Tomihiro Kono, has revealed the official launch date for his upcoming book, Fancy Creatures. In collaboration with his partner, Sayaka Maruyama, the project showcases his most recent inventive wig series, designed between 2020 and 2022, an honest depiction of his undisputably striking and characteristic style.
IGN
GoldenEye 007 - Official Xbox Game Pass Release Date Reveal Trailer
GoldenEye 007 will be available on Xbox Game Pass on January 27, 2023. Check out the release date reveal trailer showcasing features like four-player split-screen support and more.
kpopstarz.com
Naevis To Reportedly Debut As Virtual Artist: Release Date, Collab With aespa, More Details
SM Entertainment CEO confirmed the debut of its first-ever virtual artist, naevis! Based on reports, she is set to be launched on THIS date, and will also collaborate with aespa!. Read to know what we know so far. SM Entertainment Announces Virtual Artist Naevis' Debut, Details You Need To Know.
Xbox Gamepass January Final Lineup
With the first month of the new year coming to a close, Microsoft decided to release the Xbox Gamepass January Wave 2 lineup. These are the games that will close out in January but will open the door into February. Available Now. Hi-Fi RUSH (Cloud, PC, and Console) – Announced...
First 36 Teams Announced for the Overwatch World Cup
The return of the Overwatch World Cup was announced late in 2022 and fans could not be more excited to see their team represented in the worldwide tournament. On Tuesday January 24, the Overwatch team announced more updates for the Overwatch World Cup, including the 36 teams that are invited to participate. In addition to the 36 teams there will be four wildcard teams that have a chance to enter the fray. Details for the wildcard teams will be revealed later in February.
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0