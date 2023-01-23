Read full article on original website
Military.com
The Army Could Not Effectively Address Gen Z's Misconceptions About Army Life in 2022
In generations past, there were a few things we were sure we knew about joining the Army: You got money for college, free health care, access to VA home loans and you could retire after 20 years. Generation Z, the generation of Americans born after 1997, doesn't know any of that, according to a survey released last year -- but they also think they do.
MilitaryTimes
To recruit Gen Z, the top Marine makes an appeal to older generations
Amid a recruiting crisis throughout the military, the top Marine general thinks young people need to hear more about the value of serving. And not just from him. “As a nation, we need more parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, teachers and coaches to have candid conversations with young people about the value of military service,” Commandant Gen. David Berger wrote in a opinion piece Saturday in The Dallas Morning News.
MilitaryTimes
Troops can’t get discharge forms or retire due to Army’s HR transition
Soldiers trying to leave the Army currently have their lives on hold due to a systems outage blocking their discharge paperwork, the service confirmed to Army Times Wednesday. The outage, which is preventing the Army from issuing DD-214 discharge forms or processing retirement requests for approximately 4,000 troops, is due to “data processing issues,” according to the spokesperson for the service’s personnel directorate, Lt. Col. Joseph Payton.
MilitaryTimes
National Guard pushing for health insurance, better pay, more training
The National Guard is in a bit of a turnaround period. After two decades of high operational tempo during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan that at times made Guard service as much of a commitment as active duty status, the component is taking stock of what it does and what it can offer.
MilitaryTimes
New DoD health agency director is ‘baddest woman in the Army’
The new director of the Defense Health Agency is a “wonder woman” and “the baddest woman in the Army,” said her former boss, the Army surgeon general. During Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland’s promotion ceremony Jan. 20, Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle praised Crosland for her character and her accomplishments and praised her parents for their guidance and the values they instilled.
KPBS
Struggling to meet its recruiting goals, the Navy is now accepting enlistees as old as 41
Matt Allen’s entire adult life has been a kind of laid-back dream. Hunting big waves, fronting a band, and now running a surfing school at one of the most beautiful beaches in Southern California. His lifestyle has been so idyllic that MTV even briefly built a reality show around...
Navy Times
When VA calls, veterans listen
One of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ most effective outreach efforts may be a simple telephone call to ask veterans if they have any questions. According to data to be released later this week by the Government Accountability Office, staffers in the VA Solid Start program were able to connect with more than 70% of recently separated servicemembers in fiscal 2021 to discuss health care benefits, program offerings and other veteran-related questions.
Military veterans can now receive free emergency mental health care
As of Tuesday, US military veterans in an "acute suicidal crisis" can receive free treatment including inpatient care up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days.
Military.com
Soldiers Need to Check If Their Families Have Health Care After IT Snafu Kicked 25,000 Beneficiaries Off Tricare
Soldiers need to check their health benefits to assure they and their families were not accidentally disenrolled after a technical snafu caused Tricare beneficiaries to be booted from the system last week. Twenty-five thousand Tricare beneficiaries were removed from coverage on Jan. 16 due to an error related to the...
Calls by Tennessee veterans double after expansion of VA healthcare benefits
More than 100,000 veterans in Tennessee may have been exposed to toxic substances during their military service and could be eligible for newly expanded healthcare benefits, according to the state’s department of veteran’s services. In August, President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law, expanding Veterans Administration benefits for men and women who were […] The post Calls by Tennessee veterans double after expansion of VA healthcare benefits appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
americanmilitarynews.com
Updated policy gives new military parents 12 weeks of paid leave
A newly announced Department of Defense policy gives members of the military who are new parents 12 weeks of parental leave. The expansion applies to active-duty and Reserve members (on active duty for a year or more) who have given birth, adopted a child or had a child placed for adoption or long-term foster care with them.
MilitaryTimes
At last, a memorial honoring military spouses
A bronze statue depicting the Vietnam-era League of Wives is the first public memorial to honor the advocacy and sacrifices of military spouses. Why has it taken so long to recognize these women — and military spouses more broadly? How has — and hasn’t — the role of the military spouse evolved over time? And what does this type of recognition mean for military spouses both past and present? A historian and two military spouses involved with the project share their insights.
Marine Corps veteran now leads House Veterans Affairs Committee
A Marine Corps veteran has been selected to chair the House Veterans Affairs Committee for the 118th Congres. Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill) secured the gavel earlier this month.
MilitaryTimes
Military probing whether cancers linked to nuclear silo work
Nine military officers who had worked decades ago at a nuclear missile base in Montana have been diagnosed with blood cancer and there are “indications” the disease may be linked to their service, according to military briefing slides obtained by The Associated Press. One of the officers has died.
MilitaryTimes
Very few low-income troops eligible for Basic Needs Allowance so far
In the few weeks since the Basic Needs Allowance for low-income military families took effect Jan. 1, the services have identified only 85 service members who may be eligible. Those numbers include Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Space Force members, and represent less than 0.000167% of the combined active enlisted force of those services in pay grades E1 through E5 — roughly 507,800.
MilitaryTimes
Lockheed: F-35 deliveries can’t resume until mishap investigation done
WASHINGTON — Nearly six weeks into the acceptance flight pause that has halted deliveries of new F-35 fighters, it remains uncertain when they will resume. In an earnings call with analysts Tuesday, Lockheed Martin chief executive Jim Taiclet said the company is awaiting the completion of an investigation into a Dec. 15 F-35B mishap before acceptance flights — required before new fighters can be delivered — can once again take place.
MilitaryTimes
New VA initiative helped house more than 40K vets last year
Veterans Affairs staffers helped move more than 40,000 veterans into permanent housing last year, surpassing their goal and establishing new pathways to help individuals in need, officials announced today. Eleven months ago, VA Secretary Denis McDonough announced plans to place 38,000 veterans facing significant financial hardship and housing problems into...
MilitaryTimes
Unwise divestments are crippling US Marine Corps aviation
U.S. Marine Corps aviation is being significantly and needlessly decimated, another unforced error of Force Design 2030. Newly procured aircraft have been tossed aside; identical blows to state-of-the-art helicopters and strike/fighter jets are on the way. The losses in aircraft are significant. The reductions are not the result of insufficient...
MilitaryTimes
At Marine Raiders’ homicide trial, questions center on security video
CHERRY POINT, North Carolina — With two Marine Raiders on trial for involuntary manslaughter for the 2019 death of an American contractor following an altercation in Iraq, their lawyers on Monday maintained that the blame for the fight lay with the contractor, a former Green Beret. Prosecutors, meanwhile, are...
MilitaryTimes
GAO concerned Columbia program may struggle to stay on schedule
WASHINGTON — A government watchdog organization warns the U.S. Navy does not have enough insight into whether and how ongoing challenges are risking the on-time delivery of the first Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine, the Navy’s top acquisition priority. A Government Accountability Office report released Tuesday found prime contractor...
