A bronze statue depicting the Vietnam-era League of Wives is the first public memorial to honor the advocacy and sacrifices of military spouses. Why has it taken so long to recognize these women — and military spouses more broadly? How has — and hasn’t — the role of the military spouse evolved over time? And what does this type of recognition mean for military spouses both past and present? A historian and two military spouses involved with the project share their insights.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO