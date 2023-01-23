‘Cassandro’ Exec Producer Alberto Muffelmann Launches 42 Film with Gael Garcia Bernal Voiced ‘El Origen’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
Gina Lollobrigida, Italian Bombshell, Movie Star, Dies at 95
Gina Lollobrigida, the 1950s Italian bombshell who starred in films including “Fanfan la Tulipe,” “Beat the Devil,” “Trapeze” and “Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell,” has died, Press Association has reported. She was 95. According to Italian news agency Lapresse, Lollobrigida died in a clinic in room. No cause of death has been cited. After resisting Howard Hughes’ offer to make movies in Hollywood in 1950, Lollobrigida starred with Gerard Philipe in the 1952 French swashbuckler “Fanfan la Tulipe,” a fest winner and popular favorite. Her first American movie, shot in Italy, was John Huston’s 1953 film noir spoof “Beat the Devil,” in which she...
It Appears George Santos Also Lied About Appearing On “Hannah Montana”
Now he’s gone too far.
‘Elvis’ DP Mandy Walker Becomes Third Woman Ever Nominated for Cinematography Oscar
Mandy Walker has become the third woman to be nominated for an Oscar in cinematography, making her way into the final five on the strength of her work on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. “I’m so excited and honored and proud,” she told The Hollywood Reporter after watching Tuesday’s 2023 Oscars nominations live, “without any sleep.”More from The Hollywood ReporterFemale Directors Shut Out Again at 2023 Academy AwardsOscars: Ireland Earns First International Feature Nomination for 'The Quiet Girl'Oscars: Rihanna Nabs First Nom for 'Black Panther' Song “I’m really proud of the movie and I know that audiences loved the film, and it did well...
How (and where) to watch Oscar-nominated films online
Replete with spellbinding multiverses, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" topped the 95th Academy Awards nominations with 11 nods. Elsewhere, stories of friendship and family permeated 2022 cinema and the nominations this year, as did big-budget blockbusters. Some of the nominated films are still in theaters but many are also available...
George Santos shockingly missed the point when asked about comparisons to a 2002 Leonardo DiCaprio crime drama
The cipher wrapped in an enigma smothered in secret sauce that is Rep. George Santos (R-NY) continues to grow murkier by the day. And the lies and mistruths have been so difficult to keep up with, that some have compared Santos to Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in the 2002 biographical crime comedy-drama, Catch Me If You Can.
Those About To Die – Everything We Know So Far
Since NBC's subscription platform Peacock launched on July 15, 2020, it's been cranking out top quality TV shows and movies in nearly every genre. On the documentary side, Peacock has titles like "John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise" and "The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media." On the drama side, it's got hits like "Dr. Death," "Bel-Air," and "Vampire Academy." On the comedy side, Peacock boasts titles like "Girls5eva" and "Paul T. Goldman." All of this means Peacock can rival Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Amazon when it comes to original content.
Baz Luhrmann Signs Deal With Warner Bros. Pictures
BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Warner Bros. Pictures announced today that the Studio has signed a first look deal with director/writer/producer Baz Luhrmann. The news comes on the heels of the critical acclaim and commercial success of his most recent film, “Elvis,” which continues to earn accolades—most recently an impressive eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture—and which returns to theaters across North America this weekend for a limited engagement. The announcement was made today by Warner Bros. Pictures Group Co-Chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005815/en/ Baz Luhrmann - Photo credit: Trent Mitchell
I've worked remotely from 15 different countries. Here's what I've learned and what I'd never do again.
Rhiannon Cook, 34, felt stuck working in the US. She found remote-friendly jobs and traveled the world in the last five years. Here is her top advice.
Brooks Brothers Celebrates Year of the Rabbit
Michael Bastian is already thinking about how to create slightly nerdy versions of a dragon and a snake, the symbols of Lunar New Year for the next two years. But with its floppy ear and black-rimmed glasses, Bastian definitely nailed the bunny, which made its appearance on a variety of sweaters, sweatshirts and shirts to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit.
‘Blood’ Review: Michelle Monaghan Finds Some Bad Habits Can’t Be Broken in a Harsh Horror Film
Vampirism has been treated as a metaphor for more prosaic addictions in movies before. In “Blood,” however, it’s one more hassle a recovering addict doesn’t need added to the burdens of her already discordant family life. Starring Michelle Monaghan as a mother just out of rehab whose young son gets bitten — then develops an insatiable appetite for the titular fluid — Brad Anderson’s film steers a middle course between dysfunctional domestic drama and supernatural horror. That balance doesn’t completely work. But solid performances and some strong, occasionally unpleasant content make this an involving if not entirely satisfying watch. Vertical Entertainment is releasing it to limited U.S. theaters this Friday, then On Demand platforms Jan. 31.
Japan launches intel satellite to watch N. Korea, disasters
TOKYO (AP) — Japan successfully launched a rocket Thursday carrying a government intelligence-gathering satellite on a mission to watch movements at military sites in North Korea and improve natural disaster response. The H2A rocket, launched by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., successfully lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Center in...
BAFTA Film Awards to Stream in U.S., Internationally on BritBox
The BAFTA Film Awards are set to stream exclusively in the U.S. on streaming platform BritBox, the SVOD confirmed today. It will also exclusively stream the ceremony in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway. The awards show will stream at the same time it is being broadcast on Feb. 17 in the U.K. on BBC One. Most of the ceremony will broadcast as-live with the final four categories broadcast live for the first time. Richard E. Grant will host the BAFTAs this year while morning show presenter Alison Hammond will host a new BAFTA Studio from the Royal Festival Hall...
‘RRR’ Composer Talks ‘Naatu Naatu’ Historic Oscar Nom and Turning His Fears Into Music
“Jump until the dust rises in the air! Naatu Naatu Naatu!“. These words, said during the show-stopping number “Naatu Naatu” from the epic Indian blockbuster “RRR,” have reached the ears of audiences and have sparked dance-offs in theaters from Chennai all the way to Hollywood. And now those words are a part of Oscar history as “Naatu Naatu” has become the first nominee for Best Original Song to come from an Indian film.
Oscars: Ireland Earns First International Feature Nomination for ‘The Quiet Girl’
Ireland has received its first nomination for the best international feature Oscar for The Quiet Girl. Overall, movies from 92 countries and regions were eligible for this year’s Academy Awards in the best international feature category, including some that have never earned a nomination before. But once the shortlist of 15 remaining titles was cut down to the five Oscar nominees, unveiled on Tuesday morning, only one country could celebrate earning its first-ever nod in the category.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Rihanna Nabs First Nom for 'Black Panther' SongOscars: Andy Nelson Is Third Most Nominated Living PersonOscars: Michelle Yeoh Makes History as First Asian...
Katy Perry, Baz Luhrmann, Stephen Lang Set for Australia’s G’Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles
Katy Perry, “Avatar” star Stephen Lang and filmmaker Baz Luhrmann are set to participate in the 20th annual G’Day USA Arts Gala that celebrates Australians who are prominent in the U.S. entertainment industry. The event spearheaded by the American Australian Association, an advocacy group that looks to strengthen industry ties between Hollywood and Australia, is set for Jan. 28 in Los Angeles. Perry will present the organization’s Excellence in the Arts kudo to model and entrepreneur Miranda Kerr. Lang will hand the Excellence in Film and Television kudo to his “Avatar” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” co-star Sam Worthington. Australian...
