ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
wfmd.com

Changes Proposed For Frederick County’s Property Tax Credit Programs

The County Council asked for a fiscal note on all three bills. Frederick, Md (KM) Three bills to modify the property tax credit programs for senior citizens, surviving spouses of disabled veterans, and elderly and uniformed service members were discussed on Tuesday by the Frederick County Council. Councilman Steve McKay, who is sponsoring these measures, says they would increase the tax credits, and make changes in the eligibility of participants in these programs.
bethesdamagazine.com

County grows more diverse, but disparities persist, U.S. Census figures show

Montgomery County’s diversity is often lauded as one of its strengths. But data from the U.S. Census also shows disparities between different races and ethnicities. County planning officials—consisting of Acting Planning Board Chair Jeff Zyontz, Acting Planning Director Tanya Stern, and Caroline McCarthy, chief of the department’s research and strategic projects division—briefed the County Council on demographic trends during its meeting Tuesday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

New governor means shakeup for county Board of Elections

Montgomery County’s Democratic and Republican central committees are looking for party members interested in serving on the county’s Board of Elections under the new governor’s administration. Three of five seats on the Board of Elections must be held by members of the majority party, which is the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

With Alexandria seeing more residential development conversions, city leaders discuss pushing for greater ‘voluntary’ contributions

A redevelopment vote (item 6) that was meant to be part of the consent calendar — items generally approved without controversy — ended up taking up a large swatch of a City Council meeting this Saturday as became the center of a discussion about how hard the city should push for “voluntary” affordable housing contributions.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Two who resigned in fall try to regain Planning Board seats

More than two dozen people have applied for three upcoming vacancies on the Planning Board—and the applicants include two former members who resigned in October. Montgomery County Council members will pick three of the applicants to fill seats currently held by Republican Amy Presley, David Hill (unaffiliated) and Democrat Cherri Branson, who will vacate their seats at the end of February.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Great Seneca Plan Existing Conditions Report Presented to the Planning Board

Planners release report on current conditions, community input for master plan focused on communities along I-270 Corridor. The Montgomery County Planning Department presented the Great Seneca Plan: Connecting Life and ScienceExisting Conditions Report to the Planning Board Thursday, January 19. The Great Seneca Plan is a comprehensive update to the 2010 master plan for communities in the heart of the I-270 Corridor that border the cities of Gaithersburg​ and Rockville, and includes the Universities at Shady Grove, Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove, and surrounding areas. The Existing Conditions Report evaluates the status of the plan area and provides critical community input and data that inform the Great Seneca Plan going forward. The final plan will make recommendations for land use, zoning, urban design, transportation, environment, and community facilities, as well as incorporate countywide initiatives and policies.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Energy Assistance Programs and Energy Savings Information Tables Will Be Available at Montgomery County Public Libraries Through April

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Public Libraries will offer staffed information tables to learn about energy assistance programs and energy saving resources on seven select Mondays through April. The resource tables will be staffed by the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services and Pepco. The displays will offer...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Prince George’s County accepting applications for nonprofit group grants

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Local Development Council (PGCLDC) said Monday that the application process was open for nonprofit groups that provide community-based programs and services in the area around the MGM National Harbor gaming facility. The Local Impact Grant Program supports organizations that serve the county within […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Local Legislators Discuss Polygraph Bill At Frederick County Delegation Meeting

They also talked about a proposal to increase the local marriage license fee. Annapolis, Md (KM) One bill in the Frederick County 2023 Legislative Package generated some discussion last Friday. The bill would give the Sheriff’s Office the authority to require any employee at the Adult Detention Center who has close personal contact with inmates to under a polygraph test.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

DC mayor gives Biden admin ultimatum over remote work for federal employees

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a scathing message to the Biden administration during Bowser’s swearing in ceremony for her third term as mayor in the nation’s capital. Bowser praised the modernization of schools and social programs due to D.C.’s growing downtown, insisting that growth has led to...
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County Executive condemns weekend anti-Semitic incidents

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) strongly condemned a series of anti-Semitic incidents across the county this past weekend in a statement. Swastikas were found on desks in three public schools, and flyers targeting several Jewish families were distributed in Kensington. Elrich revealed that, unlike many of the other incidents in recent years, perpetrators of the desk graffiti were identified and have been disciplined by Montgomery County Public Schools. Police are investigating the flyer incident to determine if it qualifies as a hate crime, Elrich said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy