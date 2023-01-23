Read full article on original website
wfmd.com
Changes Proposed For Frederick County’s Property Tax Credit Programs
The County Council asked for a fiscal note on all three bills. Frederick, Md (KM) Three bills to modify the property tax credit programs for senior citizens, surviving spouses of disabled veterans, and elderly and uniformed service members were discussed on Tuesday by the Frederick County Council. Councilman Steve McKay, who is sponsoring these measures, says they would increase the tax credits, and make changes in the eligibility of participants in these programs.
bethesdamagazine.com
County grows more diverse, but disparities persist, U.S. Census figures show
Montgomery County’s diversity is often lauded as one of its strengths. But data from the U.S. Census also shows disparities between different races and ethnicities. County planning officials—consisting of Acting Planning Board Chair Jeff Zyontz, Acting Planning Director Tanya Stern, and Caroline McCarthy, chief of the department’s research and strategic projects division—briefed the County Council on demographic trends during its meeting Tuesday.
bethesdamagazine.com
Increased bus service, tax credit program for employers aim to lure commuters to transit
Bus service will increase on more than 30 routes in Montgomery County, and a tax credit program for employers will be expanded to encourage more ridership on the Ride On transportation network. Earlier this week, the county’s Department of Transportation announced that it would be upping service on 31 bus...
bethesdamagazine.com
New governor means shakeup for county Board of Elections
Montgomery County’s Democratic and Republican central committees are looking for party members interested in serving on the county’s Board of Elections under the new governor’s administration. Three of five seats on the Board of Elections must be held by members of the majority party, which is the...
alxnow.com
With Alexandria seeing more residential development conversions, city leaders discuss pushing for greater ‘voluntary’ contributions
A redevelopment vote (item 6) that was meant to be part of the consent calendar — items generally approved without controversy — ended up taking up a large swatch of a City Council meeting this Saturday as became the center of a discussion about how hard the city should push for “voluntary” affordable housing contributions.
Frederick residents request affordable housing, more senior services, school funding
At the third budget town hall held at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School Monday night, people expressed they wanted to expand senior services including increased funding for the senior services division. They also want more education for the senior population.
bethesdamagazine.com
Two who resigned in fall try to regain Planning Board seats
More than two dozen people have applied for three upcoming vacancies on the Planning Board—and the applicants include two former members who resigned in October. Montgomery County Council members will pick three of the applicants to fill seats currently held by Republican Amy Presley, David Hill (unaffiliated) and Democrat Cherri Branson, who will vacate their seats at the end of February.
mocoshow.com
Great Seneca Plan Existing Conditions Report Presented to the Planning Board
Planners release report on current conditions, community input for master plan focused on communities along I-270 Corridor. The Montgomery County Planning Department presented the Great Seneca Plan: Connecting Life and ScienceExisting Conditions Report to the Planning Board Thursday, January 19. The Great Seneca Plan is a comprehensive update to the 2010 master plan for communities in the heart of the I-270 Corridor that border the cities of Gaithersburg and Rockville, and includes the Universities at Shady Grove, Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove, and surrounding areas. The Existing Conditions Report evaluates the status of the plan area and provides critical community input and data that inform the Great Seneca Plan going forward. The final plan will make recommendations for land use, zoning, urban design, transportation, environment, and community facilities, as well as incorporate countywide initiatives and policies.
mocoshow.com
Energy Assistance Programs and Energy Savings Information Tables Will Be Available at Montgomery County Public Libraries Through April
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Public Libraries will offer staffed information tables to learn about energy assistance programs and energy saving resources on seven select Mondays through April. The resource tables will be staffed by the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services and Pepco. The displays will offer...
Prince George’s County accepting applications for nonprofit group grants
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Local Development Council (PGCLDC) said Monday that the application process was open for nonprofit groups that provide community-based programs and services in the area around the MGM National Harbor gaming facility. The Local Impact Grant Program supports organizations that serve the county within […]
Attorney general files complaint against recycling company for open dumping in Prince George's County, Baltimore
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It's called gorgeous Prince George's, but the county has struggled for years with illegal dumping. Now Maryland's new attorney general has sued a local recycling company, asking a judge to order it to stop tossing garbage next to a stream and Columbia Park Road in Cheverly.
wfmd.com
Local Legislators Discuss Polygraph Bill At Frederick County Delegation Meeting
They also talked about a proposal to increase the local marriage license fee. Annapolis, Md (KM) One bill in the Frederick County 2023 Legislative Package generated some discussion last Friday. The bill would give the Sheriff’s Office the authority to require any employee at the Adult Detention Center who has close personal contact with inmates to under a polygraph test.
With a Democrat in the governor’s office, local election boards are changing membership
Every four years after an election, the Maryland governor makes what seems like routine appointments to the state’s 24 election boards, after seeking nominees... The post With a Democrat in the governor’s office, local election boards are changing membership appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Incident At Montgomery County School Prompts Safety, Transparency Concerns
The high school will host an emergency safety meeting on Jan. 30 following parent concerns. Students and community members are pressing a Montgomery County high school for greater transparency, after seven hours elapsed between the time two students were found seemingly unconscious in a bathroom and when officials sent out a notice to parents.
'No real plan' | DC activist calls for more consistency and accountability to address youth violence
WASHINGTON — After every shooting in D.C., come the shouts and pleas for finding solutions to gun violence. There are leaders of agencies and educators all working to increase activities to keep kids off the streets. Councilmembers are proposing bills to improve access to before /after-school care. But now...
Could DC become the 51st state? A new bill aims to make it happen
WASHINGTON — Baby steps. Moving the football forward one more yard. Advocates and supporters agree, the political math is not favorable to get a D.C. statehood bill on President Biden's desk this year. But they know another push for statehood is a step in the right direction. "The single...
fox5dc.com
Arlington Education Association president arrested for embezzling over $400K
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A former Arlington Education Association president has been charged with four counts of embezzlement and is being accused of stealing nearly half a million dollars. The AEA is the local union for Arlington public school educators. The Arlington Education Association is supposed to advocate for teachers, but...
foxbaltimore.com
DC mayor gives Biden admin ultimatum over remote work for federal employees
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a scathing message to the Biden administration during Bowser’s swearing in ceremony for her third term as mayor in the nation’s capital. Bowser praised the modernization of schools and social programs due to D.C.’s growing downtown, insisting that growth has led to...
WTOP
‘Money left on the table’: What residents who never file tax returns miss out on
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser showed up in Ward 7 on Monday to talk about one of only two certainties in life — and thankfully, this time it wasn’t death. With this week being the start of tax season, her message to incentivize people to file their taxes was a simple one: Not filing taxes can cost you.
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County Executive condemns weekend anti-Semitic incidents
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) strongly condemned a series of anti-Semitic incidents across the county this past weekend in a statement. Swastikas were found on desks in three public schools, and flyers targeting several Jewish families were distributed in Kensington. Elrich revealed that, unlike many of the other incidents in recent years, perpetrators of the desk graffiti were identified and have been disciplined by Montgomery County Public Schools. Police are investigating the flyer incident to determine if it qualifies as a hate crime, Elrich said.
