qcnews.com
Gastonia PD: Man shot by known suspect Wednesday
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police say they’re at a Radio Street shooting after a man was shot just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. They say the injury is non-life threatening and the suspect fled the scene. Authorities say the suspect and victim know each other. Police...
860wacb.com
Georgia Man Arrested On Kidnapping, Assault ChargesIn Catawba County
51-year-old Robert Lawrence Perry of Clermont, Georgia, was arrested Wednesday, January 25 by Catawba County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged with second-degree kidnapping, common law robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, and injury to personal property. Perry was jailed in the Catawba County Detention Facility under $40,000 bond. A District Court date was scheduled for Wednesday.
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Sentenced To Ten To Thirteen Years For Assault
A Hickory man has pleaded guilty to an assault charge in Catawba County Superior Court. He was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison. 44-year old Thalmus Jaton Linder was given an active prison sentence of 10 to 13 years following his conviction for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury during Catawba County Superior Court on Monday.
Police look for suspect accused of stealing $80K in jewelry from Gastonia Kohl’s
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police have released surveillance video as they search for the person accused of stealing $80,000 worth of jewelry from a Gastonia Kohl’s last week. Police said the armed robbery happened on Jan. 17 around 5 p.m. at the Kohl’s store on East Franklin Boulevard....
860wacb.com
Hickory Woman Facing Alexander County Drug Charge
Cora Ida Henson, age 46 of Hickory, was arrested Monday by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Henson has been released from custody after posting a secured bond of $7,500. Monday, January 30th is scheduled for a court date in Taylorsville.
Accomplices charged in back-to-back break-ins at Lincolnton home: Sheriff
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men are facing charges after back-to-back break-ins at a home in Lincolnton, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Deputies initially responded to calls regarding a break-in on Tuesday to a home on McRee Road in Lincolnton. When deputies arrived, Bennettsville resident Jamie Lee Usher, 41, was […]
Police give update on razor blades on gas pump handles in NC
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Forest City Police Department has discovered new information for the public regarding reports of razor blades on gas pump handles. 7NEWS previously reported that police were warning the public after finding razor blades on gas pump handles in Forest City and surrounding areas. Police spoke with the Department of […]
860wacb.com
Alexander County Deputies Arrest Granite Falls Woman After Foot Chase
Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Sherri Ann Young, age 33 of Granite Falls Tuesday evening. After a brief foot chase, she was charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order and resisting arrest. Young is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $6,500. March 6th is listed as a court date.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Police Make Felony Drug Arrest
On Tuesday, January 24th, Taylorsville Police Officers arrested 44-year old Joseph Carroll Matthews of Taylorsville. He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/ deliver schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthews was confined in the Alexander County Detention Center and has since been released under a secured bond of $10,000. A Monday, January 30th court date is scheduled.
Spartanburg police searching for appliances stolen from new apartment complex
The Lively Drayton Mills apartment complex has yet to open but is already the victim of a burglary this week.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Captured After Being Listed As Fugitive
The Alexander County Office of Probation and Parole arrested 27-year old Dustin Lee Jones of Taylorsville on Tuesday. He was wanted as a fugitive for felony violation of his probation. After his arrest, Jones was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with as secured bond of $10,000.
2 arrested following traffic stop in Rutherford Co.
Two men were arrested following a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in Rutherford County.
Fill-in teacher was drunk on the job, Iredell County deputies say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A fill-in teacher working at a Mooresville elementary school is now facing charges after deputies say she was caught not only intoxicated but still drinking on the job. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 41-year-old Melissa Sue Proctor was working at...
qcnews.com
Statesville man caught after Jan. 19 Mooresville break-in
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Statesville man after he allegedly broke into a Mooresville-area house. On Jan. 19, Iredell County deputies went to Deerwood Lane after getting a service call about a breaking-in. When they arrived, they learned the suspect was still in the house. Witnesses said the same suspect pointed a pistol at citizens in a nearby neighborhood earlier.
860wacb.com
Home Destroyed By Fire Tuesday Evening In Alexander County
A home was destroyed by fire Tuesday evening in Alexander County. Alexander County Fire Marshall Mark Earle says around 11:30pm, units from Sugar Loaf, Taylorsville and Vashti were dispatched to a residence on Jolly Cemetery Road north of Taylorsville. The dwelling was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Earle says...
wjhl.com
Dispatch: Hwy 19E back open after crash
Carter County dispatch says U.S. Highway 19E has reopened after a crash Wednesday night. Carter County dispatch says U.S. Highway 19E has reopened after a crash Wednesday night. Elizabethton and Carter Co. capitalizing on outdoor …. Elizabethton and Carter Co. capitalizing on outdoor recreation for tourists and locals. Bristol Rhythm...
860wacb.com
Wilkesboro Man Killed In Bizarre Car Wash Accident
A Wilkes County man was killed while vacuuming his vehicle at a Wilkesboro car wash. Karl Warren Hunsberger, 62 of Wilkesboro died at the scene of the mishap at the Rocket Wash on U.S. Highway 421 in Wilkesboro around 12:30 p.m., on Monday, January 23rd. Wilkesboro Police say a SUV...
860wacb.com
Felony Drug Charge For Hiddenite Woman
Barbara Quinn Swink, age 36 of Hiddente, was arrested Tuesday by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She’s charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Swink is being held in the Alexander County Jail with secured bond of $7,500. A January 30th court date is scheduled.
Woman charged after having 49 mini horses seized
Officials in North Carolina shared that they have seized 88 animals, 49 of which are miniature horses, from a woman who is being investigated for animal cruelty.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Facing List Of Charges
40-year old Brandon Lee Thomas of Taylorsville was arrested Friday, January 20th by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. He was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Thomas was also served warrants for multiple counts of failure to appear with regards to violation of his probation. He also has charges pending for a series of traffic related offenses that include driving with license revoked. Thomas remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $35.000. He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
