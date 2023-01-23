Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Zach Wilson
Aaron Rodgers has taken a liking to Zach Wilson. While their circumstances couldn’t be more different and there is ongoing speculation that suggests Rodgers could succeed Wilson as the New York Jets starting quarterback in 2023, it’s clear that the future Hall of Famer sees something in the second-year pro out of BYU.
Look: Eagles Player Had His Car Stolen On Monday
A key Philadelphia Eagles player is having a rough Monday after his car was reportedly stolen. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson appeared on Instagram Live earlier today and told followers that his car had been stolen. "I know exactly who stole my s--t," Gardner-Johnson said. "Don’t worry about it, ...
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eagles Nation still despises Eli Manning despite so much time passing
From the opening kickoff to the final whistle, the many members of Philadelphia Eagles Nation had a lot to cheer about as their team showcased all three phases with a 38-7 drubbing over the New York Giants during the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Philly led wire to wire as the G-Men were never competitive. The doubters were silenced, giving Birds fans hope as the NFC Championship draws closer.
Eagles vs. 49ers: Philadelphia preparing to host NFC Championship game
"We're going to go for it. We're opening the doors at 11:30 a.m. I got a local musician coming in to do a set here leading right up to game time," said Jay Murphy, the manager of Maggie's Waterfront Cafe.
Coming up: Eagles' Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce to talk NFC title game preps
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're three days away from the NFC championship game between the Eagles and the 49ers. The press conferences are expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. and will be streamed in the player above. Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, center Jason Kelce and other players will speak to the media Thursday afternoon. What: Eagles press conferenceWhen: Thursday, Jan. 26Time: 12:30 p.m.Where: In the player above
Eagles vs. 49ers: NFC Championship tickets at the Linc sell out in minutes
Tickets Swooped Up! We are told tickets for Sunday afternoon's game at Lincoln Financial Field between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers sold out in minutes.
ESPN analyst absolutely blasts NFL Coach of the Year voters
The NFL revealed the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year finalists on Wednesday morning. Five coaches from around the league will vie for the honor as finalists. Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirriani, and Sean McDermott represent the quintet that could bring the NFL Coach of the Year award home.
Where to watch the Eagles NFC championship game in and around Philly
All that stands between the Philadelphia Eagles and a spot in Super Bowl LVII is the San Francisco 49ers. It’s a safe bet a high portion of TVs across the Philly region will be tuned in to the NFC Championship game, and a good chunk of sports bars and restaurants will be too, cheering on the Birds as quarterback Jalen Hurts faces off against a familiar foe in 49ers QB Brock Purdy.
Keys For Eagles To Win Against The 49ers
Charles Davis joins Hakem Dermish and Jim Basquil to break down the keys for the Eagles to beat the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
Rob Gronkowski Reacts To Patriots Hiring Bill O'Brien
Count Rob Gronkowski as one of the people who thinks Bill O'Brien will be a boon to the New England Patriots' offense. O'Brien, who was hired as New England's new offensive coordinator earlier this week, spent one season in that role for the Patriots back in 2011 before jumping to Penn State. ...
49ers vs Eagles Playoff History: A One Game Edge Win
This weekend, the San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Conference Championship. The 49ers vs Eagles playoff history is brief, but it may be growing based on how these two teams are playing. The Eagles ended their regular season, 14-3 with the number one seed in the NFC. The San Francisco 49ers ended their season 13-4 with the second seed in the NFC. The Eagles have the home-field advantage in what looks to be a tough matchup for both teams. Here is a look back at the 49ers vs Eagles playoff history.
