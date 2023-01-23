ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

After wintry mix, colder air returns with snow showers

Expect gusty winds along with falling temperatures, with snow showers overnight. A wintry start to the day brought 1 to 3 inches of wet snow early Wednesday, before changing to rain, as milder air was drawn northward ahead of low pressure moving through the Ohio Valley and into the southern Great Lakes.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Weather Alert Day in effect through Wednesday for Columbus area

This goes into effect at midnight until the early afternoon for most of our area for snow and the wintry mix in the overnight and morning hours. Tonight: Cloudy early, wet snow after midnight, low 28. Wednesday: Wet snow to mix to rain, high 38. Thursday: Snow showers, light accumulations,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Weather Alert Day: Wintry mix of snow to rain this morning

Winter weather advisories will be in effect until the early afternoon for most of our area. Morning snow will transition to a wintry mix this morning hours. Expect 1-3 inches of snow alongside periods of sleet and rain. Plan on slippery road conditions especially during the morning commute. QUICK WEATHER...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

When Will the Snow Start? Expect Delays in the AM

OHIO – A Complex weather pattern is coming into Ohio overnight and will drop up to 6 inches in some areas across the state. According to the National weather service, the snow will start in Pickaway County and surrounding areas around 2 am on Wednesday morning and will snow throughout the morning.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus City Schools, other districts close due to snow, winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools and several other districts have canceled classes Wednesday as winter weather hits central Ohio. To see an updated list of school closings, click here. The winter weather system started just after midnight Wednesday and will continue into the morning commute. By the mid-morning...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: More snow on the way Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tuesday is the quiet before the next storm. Wednesday will be a WEATHER ALERT Day with snow moving into the region. A WINTER STORM WATCH goes into effect late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening for much of Northwest and West Central Ohio. Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are possible from Marion and Marysville to Toledo. Projections are lower for the Columbus metro area. Expect frequent updates as the winter weather approaches the area.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Marion County prepares for Wednesday's snow

MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — City of Marion crews are ready to plow and salt streets when the snow comes in early Wednesday. They loaded their trucks with salt on Tuesday night. "Our 2nd shift crew is going to stay over a little bit later, and then our third shift crew will be here so we’ll have a little extra throughout the night," said Scott Schertzer, Mayor of the City of Marion.
MARION COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Snow emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?

Snow emergencies have been issued as accumulating snow falls across the region early Wednesday. Champaign and Logan County are under a LEVEL 1 SNOW EMERGENCY. Sheriff’s offices and departments collaborate with county emergency managers to determine whether current conditions with the weather and roadways constitute issuing a snow emergency level.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Record-Herald

County hit with several inches of snow, more expected

Fayette County received steady snowfall on Sunday, with accumulation totals nearing five inches in some parts of the county, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Snowfall began around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday and continued steadily throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Lingering snow showers, slick spots Monday morning

A band of heavy snow formed along and a little west of the I-71 corridor Sunday morning that brought snow totals of 3 to 5 inches. Lighter amounts (1 to 3 inches) fell southeast of the I-71 corridor and across southeastern Ohio. Snow showers and a little freezing drizzle will contribute to some slick spots […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Semi truck crashes into bridge above Columbus highway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A major roadway is getting cleaned up as snow falls after a semi truck crashed into a bridge. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, a semi truck with an oversized load crashed into the 4th street bridge above Interstate 71 South overnight Wednesday. The crash caused a majority of lanes on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in west Columbus parking lot identified

Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon in west Columbus. https://nbc4i.co/3kLXGzB. Body found in west Columbus parking lot identified. Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival to Disney On Ice and 614 Restaurant Week, here are things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Sweet Treats Dessert Festival: Jan. 28  Festival-goers can sample treats from more than 20 local bakers, including white chocolate popcorn, cheesecake cups, ice cream, cotton candy […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sweet Treats Dessert Festival returns to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This bakes us smile: a festival celebrating the best sweet treats in central Ohio is back this weekend.  Returning for the seventh year, the Sweet Treats Dessert Festival is running for several sessions at the Municipal Light Plant from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Festival-goers can sample treats from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Matter News

White knuckles: Methadone access complicated by winter storms

It was below freezing when Billy stepped outside of his home in Newark, Ohio. He tried to start his girlfriend’s car, but it wouldn’t start. He tried again. Nothing. Somehow, though, they both needed to get from Newark to a methadone clinic in Columbus. Normally it’s a 45-minute drive, but with the snow, the wind and the roads, it was hard to tell how long it would take.
NEWARK, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy