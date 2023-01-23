Read full article on original website
NBC4 Columbus
After wintry mix, colder air returns with snow showers
Expect gusty winds along with falling temperatures, with snow showers overnight. A wintry start to the day brought 1 to 3 inches of wet snow early Wednesday, before changing to rain, as milder air was drawn northward ahead of low pressure moving through the Ohio Valley and into the southern Great Lakes.
NBC4 Columbus
Weather Alert Day in effect through Wednesday for Columbus area
This goes into effect at midnight until the early afternoon for most of our area for snow and the wintry mix in the overnight and morning hours. Tonight: Cloudy early, wet snow after midnight, low 28. Wednesday: Wet snow to mix to rain, high 38. Thursday: Snow showers, light accumulations,...
Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for some; Snow transitioning to rain this afternoon
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. for Auglaize, Darke, Mercer, and Shelby counties. >>Snow emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?. Storm ends with light snow again and more scattered snow showers Thursday. DETAILED FORECAST:. TODAY: Poor visibility and driving conditions through midday. Rain/sleet...
NBC4 Columbus
Weather Alert Day: Wintry mix of snow to rain this morning
Winter weather advisories will be in effect until the early afternoon for most of our area. Morning snow will transition to a wintry mix this morning hours. Expect 1-3 inches of snow alongside periods of sleet and rain. Plan on slippery road conditions especially during the morning commute. QUICK WEATHER...
sciotopost.com
When Will the Snow Start? Expect Delays in the AM
OHIO – A Complex weather pattern is coming into Ohio overnight and will drop up to 6 inches in some areas across the state. According to the National weather service, the snow will start in Pickaway County and surrounding areas around 2 am on Wednesday morning and will snow throughout the morning.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
Columbus City Schools, other districts close due to snow, winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools and several other districts have canceled classes Wednesday as winter weather hits central Ohio. To see an updated list of school closings, click here. The winter weather system started just after midnight Wednesday and will continue into the morning commute. By the mid-morning...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: More snow on the way Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tuesday is the quiet before the next storm. Wednesday will be a WEATHER ALERT Day with snow moving into the region. A WINTER STORM WATCH goes into effect late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening for much of Northwest and West Central Ohio. Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are possible from Marion and Marysville to Toledo. Projections are lower for the Columbus metro area. Expect frequent updates as the winter weather approaches the area.
cwcolumbus.com
Marion County prepares for Wednesday's snow
MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — City of Marion crews are ready to plow and salt streets when the snow comes in early Wednesday. They loaded their trucks with salt on Tuesday night. "Our 2nd shift crew is going to stay over a little bit later, and then our third shift crew will be here so we’ll have a little extra throughout the night," said Scott Schertzer, Mayor of the City of Marion.
Winter storm alerts issued for the Miami Valley
The winter storm is expected to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Heavy wet snow could possibly accumulate between four to seven inches.
Winter Storm Warning issued for most ahead of Wednesday’s storm with accumulating snow expected
Winter Storm Warning issued for Butler, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Warren, and Union Counties from 12 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Winter Storm Advisory issued for Mercer, Auglaize, Shelby, and Darke Counties from 12 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisory issued for Logan, Clark, Champaign, and Greene Counties from...
Snow emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?
Snow emergencies have been issued as accumulating snow falls across the region early Wednesday. Champaign and Logan County are under a LEVEL 1 SNOW EMERGENCY. Sheriff’s offices and departments collaborate with county emergency managers to determine whether current conditions with the weather and roadways constitute issuing a snow emergency level.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
Record-Herald
County hit with several inches of snow, more expected
Fayette County received steady snowfall on Sunday, with accumulation totals nearing five inches in some parts of the county, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Snowfall began around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday and continued steadily throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, the...
Lingering snow showers, slick spots Monday morning
A band of heavy snow formed along and a little west of the I-71 corridor Sunday morning that brought snow totals of 3 to 5 inches. Lighter amounts (1 to 3 inches) fell southeast of the I-71 corridor and across southeastern Ohio. Snow showers and a little freezing drizzle will contribute to some slick spots […]
Semi truck crashes into bridge above Columbus highway
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A major roadway is getting cleaned up as snow falls after a semi truck crashed into a bridge. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, a semi truck with an oversized load crashed into the 4th street bridge above Interstate 71 South overnight Wednesday. The crash caused a majority of lanes on […]
NBC4 Columbus
Body found in west Columbus parking lot identified
Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon in west Columbus. https://nbc4i.co/3kLXGzB. Body found in west Columbus parking lot identified. Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon...
White knuckles: Methadone access complicated by winter storms
It was below freezing when Billy stepped outside of his home in Newark, Ohio. He tried to start his girlfriend’s car, but it wouldn’t start. He tried again. Nothing. Somehow, though, they both needed to get from Newark to a methadone clinic in Columbus. Normally it’s a 45-minute drive, but with the snow, the wind and the roads, it was hard to tell how long it would take.
