New Haven, CT

Yale Daily News

New Haven Public Schools security guard charged after shooting at 14-year-old

A security guard at a public elementary school in New Haven was arrested on Sunday after pursuing and shooting at a 14-year-old who had broken into his car in broad daylight. According to a Sunday press release from the New Haven Police Department, the security guard, Tiquentes Graybrown, claimed to believe the child was armed when he discharged his personal weapon. The New Haven Police Department later confirmed that the child was not armed. Graybrown said that though he shot at the child, he missed and the child was unharmed. When police arrived at the scene, they found Graybrown in the process of detaining the child.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Branford man accused of using dead relatives’ IDs for unemployment fraud

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Branford man used the identities of his dead relatives to steal tens of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits from the government, according to police. Authorities said Jason Turoczi, 40, was ordered to be re-arrested Wednesday after he refused to appear in court for multiple counts of unemployment compensation fraud, […]
BRANFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

CONVICTED FELONS ARRESTED AT TRUMBULL MALL IN STOLEN CAR

#Trumbull CT– Trumbull Police arrested two (2) men with lengthy criminal histories after they were caught driving in a stolen car at the Trumbull Mall Monday afternoon, January 24. Police located the stolen Nissan Altima driving in the mall parking lot where the vehicle was recovered and the occupants were apprehended. Elliot Echevarria, age 38, and Jose Manuel Santini, age 43, both of New Haven were arrested and charged for their involvement in this incident.
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

Bus driver says she was threatened at knifepoint in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A bus driver’s terrifying experience is prompting the Amalgamated Transit Unit (ATU) to call on the Southeast Area Transit (SEAT) District to do more to protect drivers from physical violence and verbal assaults — things the ATU says is happening across the country. At 8 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, […]
NEW LONDON, CT
hamlethub.com

Robbery at gunpoint, Milford police make arrest

On December 3, 2022, at approximately 7:01 pm, Milford Police were dispatched to 3 Maple Street, on a report of a robbery at gunpoint. The victim stated that they listed a vehicle on Offer Up and was scheduled to show the vehicle to a potential buyer. A male arrived on foot and the victim accompanied him on a test drive of the vehicle.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Teenage twins from East Hartford reported missing

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teenage twins from East Hartford were reported missing by their mother last week. East Hartford police told Channel 3 about the disappearance of 15-year-olds Kayla and Kimberly Claudio on Tuesday. They said their mother reported the girls missing on Friday, Jan. 20; however they have...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut police recruits learning how to handle domestic violence calls

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut police recruits are preparing future officers for domestic violence calls. The special training exercise strengthens the relationship between police and advocates. Lindsey Michaels is not only a police officer but a trained advocate for victims of domestic violence. She says roughly one-third of calls to police are for these conflicts, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull officials move to quell mall incidents after multiple fights, arrests

TRUMBULL — Town officials are working with police and mall representatives to address the recent incidents of criminal activity at the Trumbull Mall. Police have been called to the mall numerous times over the past few weeks for reports of youth fights and, in an incident last week, concerns over a person carrying a hatchet.
TRUMBULL, CT

