FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yale Daily News
New Haven Public Schools security guard charged after shooting at 14-year-old
A security guard at a public elementary school in New Haven was arrested on Sunday after pursuing and shooting at a 14-year-old who had broken into his car in broad daylight. According to a Sunday press release from the New Haven Police Department, the security guard, Tiquentes Graybrown, claimed to believe the child was armed when he discharged his personal weapon. The New Haven Police Department later confirmed that the child was not armed. Graybrown said that though he shot at the child, he missed and the child was unharmed. When police arrived at the scene, they found Graybrown in the process of detaining the child.
Branford man accused of using dead relatives’ IDs for unemployment fraud
BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Branford man used the identities of his dead relatives to steal tens of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits from the government, according to police. Authorities said Jason Turoczi, 40, was ordered to be re-arrested Wednesday after he refused to appear in court for multiple counts of unemployment compensation fraud, […]
darientimes.com
Troubled CT officer sued again after K9 took ‘significant piece of flesh’ from man who crashed, lawyer says
OLD SAYBROOK – Moments after crashing his truck one November 2019 night on Interstate 95 in Old Saybrook, Edward Riccio walked toward a police cruiser pulled over a short distance away alongside the busy highway. An officer spotted Riccio, jogged toward him and immediately gave a warning: “Get on...
DoingItLocal
CONVICTED FELONS ARRESTED AT TRUMBULL MALL IN STOLEN CAR
#Trumbull CT– Trumbull Police arrested two (2) men with lengthy criminal histories after they were caught driving in a stolen car at the Trumbull Mall Monday afternoon, January 24. Police located the stolen Nissan Altima driving in the mall parking lot where the vehicle was recovered and the occupants were apprehended. Elliot Echevarria, age 38, and Jose Manuel Santini, age 43, both of New Haven were arrested and charged for their involvement in this incident.
fox61.com
Danbury teens charged with stealing SUV amid shooting investigation: Police
DANBURY, Conn. — Two teens are facing charges after stealing an SUV during an investigation into shots being fired at Danbury homes, police said. Danbury police were called to Mill Ridge Road on Monday for two separate shots fired complaints. One happened at 7 p.m. and another at 10:20 p.m.
Police: 2 Danbury teens facing multiple charges for 2 shootings, stealing car
Police say a 15 and 17-year-old drove through the area in a stolen car shooting at homes.
Eyewitness News
Man in serious, possibly life-threatening, condition after crash in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - One person is in serious, possibly life-threatening, condition after a crash at the intersection of Peck Street and Blatchley Avenue in New Haven. Police say they responded at around 2:07 p.m. on a report of a crash involving a Dodge Ram and a Subaru WRX.
Westport Man Attempted To 'Lure' Neighbor's Cat Into Home, Police Say
A man was charged with breach of peace for allegedly attempting to lure his neighbor's cat into his home in Fairfield County. James Dolyle, age 56, of Westport, was charged on Friday, Jan. 20, following an investigation by Westport Police that he had allegedly stolen the neighbor's cat. The neighbor...
Super Sniffer K9 Noses Out Intoxicated Willington Car Thief In Ellington: Police
A Connecticut State Police dog earned a few extra treats by aiding in the arrest of a car thief, officials say. Police responded to a report of a stolen pickup truck at an address in Tolland County on West Road in Ellington around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to state police.
New Haven Board of Ed. security officer fires gun at teen who was breaking into his car: PD
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A security officer for the New Haven Board of Education was arrested after allegedly shooting at a teen who was attempting to steal items from his car. New Haven police said on Sunday around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a home on Hallock Avenue. When they arrived, they located Tiquentes […]
Wolcott police seek man who dropped off dog at vet that died within minutes
WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) – Wolcott police are looking for a man who brought a dog to a local veterinarian and left. Police said the dog was in bad shape and died within minutes of arriving. Police said on Tuesday afternoon, the man brought a dog to the Wolcott Vet and said that he found the […]
Bus driver says she was threatened at knifepoint in New London
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A bus driver’s terrifying experience is prompting the Amalgamated Transit Unit (ATU) to call on the Southeast Area Transit (SEAT) District to do more to protect drivers from physical violence and verbal assaults — things the ATU says is happening across the country. At 8 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, […]
hamlethub.com
Robbery at gunpoint, Milford police make arrest
On December 3, 2022, at approximately 7:01 pm, Milford Police were dispatched to 3 Maple Street, on a report of a robbery at gunpoint. The victim stated that they listed a vehicle on Offer Up and was scheduled to show the vehicle to a potential buyer. A male arrived on foot and the victim accompanied him on a test drive of the vehicle.
trumbulltimes.com
Woman watched on Ring camera as Good Samaritans tried to save brother in Meriden house fire, official says
MERIDEN — Shan Brown was on a cruise vacation when she realized her home was on fire by watching her Ring app as Good Samaritans broke down the front door to try to reach her younger brother last weekend, a city official said. Tony Terzi, a spokesperson for the...
Shooting Suspect On Loose In Stratford, Man Hospitalized: Police
Police are searching for the suspect of a shooting in Stratford that left one man in the hospital. The shooting happened on Thursday, Jan. 19 around 11:20 p.m., when several shots were fired at a residence on Priscilla Lane, hitting a man and giving him non-life-threatening injuries, according to Stratford Police.
Eyewitness News
Teenage twins from East Hartford reported missing
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teenage twins from East Hartford were reported missing by their mother last week. East Hartford police told Channel 3 about the disappearance of 15-year-olds Kayla and Kimberly Claudio on Tuesday. They said their mother reported the girls missing on Friday, Jan. 20; however they have...
Connecticut police recruits learning how to handle domestic violence calls
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut police recruits are preparing future officers for domestic violence calls. The special training exercise strengthens the relationship between police and advocates. Lindsey Michaels is not only a police officer but a trained advocate for victims of domestic violence. She says roughly one-third of calls to police are for these conflicts, […]
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull officials move to quell mall incidents after multiple fights, arrests
TRUMBULL — Town officials are working with police and mall representatives to address the recent incidents of criminal activity at the Trumbull Mall. Police have been called to the mall numerous times over the past few weeks for reports of youth fights and, in an incident last week, concerns over a person carrying a hatchet.
State fires hazmat company involved in Diamantis investigation
AAIS of West Haven, which received the bulk of CT remediation work in recent years, is ensnared in the investigation into Kosta Diamantis.
News 12
Police: Man arrested in Southbury traffic stop after crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl found
A man was arrested after a traffic stop in Southbury turned up crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl, police say. Southbury police say they conducted a traffic stop Sunday. Officers say the driver of the car was found to have 230 bags of heroin, containing fentanyl, 6 bags of crack cocaine and a large amount of cash.
