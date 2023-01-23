Read full article on original website
Related
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Perform Foot-StompingPowerhouse Performance of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” (Watch)
Miley Cyrus’ televised New Year’s Eve Party hosted a night of stars, songs, and plenty of celebration. But most exciting of all, the second annual NBC holiday special—co-hosted by the pop star alongside her godmother and country icon Dolly Parton—saw a super duo born with the two show runners.
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Wynonna Judd Reveals How Dwight Yoakam Gets Into Those Tight Pants: “He Has A Whole Little Maneuver”
It’s no secret that Dwight Yoakam and The Judds were both massive names in the country music world in the ’80s and ’90s. However, little did I know that Yoakam and Wynonna Judd had a little thing going on back in the day. It all started back in 1988, when Wynonna was 23-years-old, and Yoakam was 31. An old CMT profile on Dwight Yoakam from years back briefly recounts the two’s relationship, and it happened while Yoakam was on tour […] The post Wynonna Judd Reveals How Dwight Yoakam Gets Into Those Tight Pants: “He Has A Whole Little Maneuver” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
Mike Nesmith Said He Acted ‘Arrogant’ and ‘Ridiculous’ During a Heated Moment on ‘The Monkees’ Set
Mike Nesmith once said he acted 'arrogant' and 'ridiculous' during a heated moment on the set of 'The Monkees.'
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'
The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Why The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Refused to Cover The Beatles’ ‘Revolution 9’
The Monkees' Micky Dolenz thought about covering The Beatles' "Revolution 9" but ultimately decided against it for one reason.
A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
30 Years Ago: In-Fighting Wrecks Creedence’s Rock Hall Induction
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Jan. 12, 1993, featured a pair of bands that hadn't played together in more than 20 years. It worked out much better for one than the other. Cream and Creedence Clearwater Revival were both first-ballot inductees at the first ceremony...
The lead singer of Foreigner, Kelly Hansen talks about the band as they head off for their farewell tour
Kelly Hansen has been the lead singer of the iconic 80s band, Foreigner for decades. The band has produced some of music’s most popular and memorable hits that include, “I Want to Know What Love Is,” Juke Box Hero,” and “Feels like the First Time.” Hansen talked about what life has been like being in […]
Be Blessed By These Beautiful Merle Haggard Gospel Songs
A pioneer of the outlaw country movement, Merle Haggard was known for being a rule breaker in and out of the studio. At one point in his life, he even became a one-time resident of San Quentin Prison. But while he is known to many as a tough country singer, Haggard has actually always been open about his Christian faith. Throughout the years, various Merle Haggard gospel songs were released and surely touched the hearts of millions of fans.
‘First Class’ Producer Jasper Harris Signs With Avex USA and Brandon Silverstein Publishing
Jasper Harris, the 23-year-old producer behind hits like Jack Harlow’s “First Class” and Post Malone and Doja Cat’s “I Like You,” has signed a publishing deal with Avex USA and Brandon Silverstein Publishing. The deal will come into effect later this year. Harris, who had previously been signed to Concord Music Publishing, has quickly become an in-demand name for his production and writing work on songs like Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s “Family Ties,” which won a Grammy for best rap performance last year. Harris recently produced the Kid Laroi’s latest single, “I Can’t Go Back to the Way It...
David Crosby Once Slammed Punk Rock Music As “All Dumb Stuff”
As a member of both the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, David Crosby was a formative part of music history. Multiple genres – even the seemingly unrelated – have built on one another, like many musical styling tracing their roots back to blues. But Crosby had a very unfavorable about punk rock, which he saw as useless to the artistic medium.
Sade, Snoop Dogg and Gloria Estefan Among 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees
The lineup is in for this year's Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees!. Gloria Estefan, Snoop Dogg, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Liz Rose, Glen Ballard and Teddy Riley will all be inducted into the prestigious institution during a gala in June. "The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs...
Graham Nash, Bruce Hornsby, Natalie Merchant, and More to Perform The Music of Paul McCartney at Tribute Show
Natalie Merchant, Graham Nash, Bruce Hornsby and more are among the artists set to perform at the 18th annual Music Of fundraising concert, The Music Of Paul McCartney, at Carnegie Hall in New York City on March 15, 2023. Produced by philanthropist and City Winery founder, Michael Dorf, the annual...
Pete Best Called Out The Beatles Over ‘Magical Mystery Tour’: ‘My Taste Was Waning’
Pete Best called out The Beatles over 'Magical Mystery Tour,' which made him lose interest in his former band.
The history of blues music in america
Blues music is a genre that has its roots in African American communities in the southern United States, specifically in the Mississippi Delta region. The origins of the blues can be traced back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries, with its earliest forms appearing in the form of work songs, spirituals, and field hollers.
Panic! At The Disco breaks up as the lead singer shares personal news
Panic! At The Disco is calling it quits after nearly 20 years, the pop-punk group’s lead singer, Brendon Urie, announced Tuesday. “Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way,” Urie wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. “But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin.”
Comments / 0