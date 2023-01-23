ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Whiskey Riff

Wynonna Judd Reveals How Dwight Yoakam Gets Into Those Tight Pants: “He Has A Whole Little Maneuver”

It’s no secret that Dwight Yoakam and The Judds were both massive names in the country music world in the ’80s and ’90s. However, little did I know that Yoakam and Wynonna Judd had a little thing going on back in the day. It all started back in 1988, when Wynonna was 23-years-old, and Yoakam was 31. An old CMT profile on Dwight Yoakam from years back briefly recounts the two’s relationship, and it happened while Yoakam was on tour […] The post Wynonna Judd Reveals How Dwight Yoakam Gets Into Those Tight Pants: “He Has A Whole Little Maneuver” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Star Dies

Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
People

Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'

The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Songs of 1978

Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Country Thang Daily

Be Blessed By These Beautiful Merle Haggard Gospel Songs

A pioneer of the outlaw country movement, Merle Haggard was known for being a rule breaker in and out of the studio. At one point in his life, he even became a one-time resident of San Quentin Prison. But while he is known to many as a tough country singer, Haggard has actually always been open about his Christian faith. Throughout the years, various Merle Haggard gospel songs were released and surely touched the hearts of millions of fans.
Variety

‘First Class’ Producer Jasper Harris Signs With Avex USA and Brandon Silverstein Publishing

Jasper Harris, the 23-year-old producer behind hits like Jack Harlow’s “First Class” and Post Malone and Doja Cat’s “I Like You,” has signed a publishing deal with Avex USA and Brandon Silverstein Publishing. The deal will come into effect later this year. Harris, who had previously been signed to Concord Music Publishing, has quickly become an in-demand name for his production and writing work on songs like Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s “Family Ties,” which won a Grammy for best rap performance last year. Harris recently produced the Kid Laroi’s latest single, “I Can’t Go Back to the Way It...
crete

The history of blues music in america

Blues music is a genre that has its roots in African American communities in the southern United States, specifically in the Mississippi Delta region. The origins of the blues can be traced back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries, with its earliest forms appearing in the form of work songs, spirituals, and field hollers.
NBC News

Panic! At The Disco breaks up as the lead singer shares personal news

Panic! At The Disco is calling it quits after nearly 20 years, the pop-punk group’s lead singer, Brendon Urie, announced Tuesday. “Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way,” Urie wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. “But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin.”

