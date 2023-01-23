ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
WINKNEWS.com

February storm debris deadlines for parts of unincorporated Lee County

Lee County has announced another set-out deadline for some additional unincorporated areas to place remaining Hurricane Ian debris at the curb. The following areas are asked to place residential storm debris at the curb by Feb. 13:. Pine Island north of the Pine Island Road/Stringfellow intersection (Matlacha and St. James...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while cleaning dock in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man said he is fighting a bacterial infection after coming in contact with canal water. On Sunday, Kurt Holthus said he went outside to clean his dock but then ended up with a trip to the emergency room. Knowing what lies in our Southwest Florida waterways following a hurricane, Holthus wore protective gear to power wash the dock.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Calusa Waterkeeper January bacteria sampling results

The Calusa Waterkeeper released the January bacteria sampling results Tuesday evening. According to the Calusa Waterkeeper, new sampling areas were added, such as the Estero River, Hendry Creek, Spring Creek, and more. The Calusa Waterkeeper notes that the results were very high all around Pine Island.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

City evaluating steps to repair, renovate the Cape Coral Yacht Club

Hurricane Ian’s surge wiped out some of the most popular spots that mean so much to our community. Now many are focused on the plan to rebuild. For Cape Coral, rebuilding is at the top of their list. For months now, the Cape Coral Yacht Club has been serving as a reminder of Ian’s power. Now, they are focused on looking ahead.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Naples Press launches Friday for Collier County readers

The Naples Press, a locally owned community newspaper for Naples and Collier County audiences, launched this week as part of the Gulfshore Life Media portfolio of publications. Its mission is to provide hyper-local business, real estate and arts and entertainment coverage focusing solely on Naples, Marco Island and surrounding communities.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Marriott Employee Charged Over Black Skimmer Deaths

A recent press release from the Marco Island Police Department stated the following:. "On Friday, January 20, 2023, Renardo Sebastian Stewart, 24-years-old out of Bonita Springs, was served with violating 10 City of Marco Island Code Ordinances regarding his involvement in the killing of five black skimmers. Stewart intentionally drove a permitted All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on the beach used for food and beverage delivery into a flock of resting Black Skimmers on January 9, 2023.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
NBC 2

Fort Myers approves plans for new food truck park

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A food truck park is coming to Fort Myers along McGregor Boulevard. The idea was proposed by Cal and Genevieve Bruno, the owners of the Italian Eatery, Bruno’s of Brooklyn. “I think it’s an underutilized market,” said Cal Bruno. On Wednesday, they...
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy