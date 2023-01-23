Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Army Corps of Engineers working on plan to stop storm surge in Collier County
Sea levels in Florida continue to rise and as they do, plans are being made to keep Collier County from that and heavy storm surges. On Tuesday, the Army Corps of Engineers presented its latest ideas to county commissioners, a multi-billion dollar project in the works for years. “This is...
WINKNEWS.com
Naples man gets new lease on life in Fort Myers Beach thanks to FEMA, Pink Shell Beach Resort
A new lease on life for a 40-year-old Naples man who had nowhere to go after Hurricane Ian thanks to a lease from FEMA. Thanks to the federal agency and the Pink Shell Beach Resort and Marina on Fort Myers Beach, Michael Spoor was one of the first to move into the resort through FEMA’s rental assistance.
Disaster Recovery Centers in Collier and DeSoto Counties are closing
Two disaster recovery centers will be closing permanently at the end of the day on Thursday, Jan. 26.
WINKNEWS.com
Frequently forgotten Fort Myers Beach area still devastated by Ian
Recovery efforts continue at Fort Myers Beach in the wake of Hurricane Ian. But some of the hardest-hit areas might be out of the line of sight. The North side of the island, if you make a right at the base of the bridge instead of a left, is still living in a world of both progress and pain.
WINKNEWS.com
Herbert Hoover Dike rehabilitation project completed ahead of schedule, under budget
It’s taken nearly two decades, but the Herbert Hoover Dike rehabilitation project is complete. The rehabilitation project started four presidents ago, in 2005. To the people living around the lake, its completion means protecting their lives and livelihood. The snip of scissors marked the completion of repairs to the...
WINKNEWS.com
February storm debris deadlines for parts of unincorporated Lee County
Lee County has announced another set-out deadline for some additional unincorporated areas to place remaining Hurricane Ian debris at the curb. The following areas are asked to place residential storm debris at the curb by Feb. 13:. Pine Island north of the Pine Island Road/Stringfellow intersection (Matlacha and St. James...
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while cleaning dock in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man said he is fighting a bacterial infection after coming in contact with canal water. On Sunday, Kurt Holthus said he went outside to clean his dock but then ended up with a trip to the emergency room. Knowing what lies in our Southwest Florida waterways following a hurricane, Holthus wore protective gear to power wash the dock.
FEMA aims to help survivors of Hurricane Ian with a new program
The Federal Emergency Management Agency aims to help survivors of natural disasters with the new Multifamily Lease and Repair program.
Transmission line update for residents of Cape Coral
The city of Cape Coral wants to warn motorists of delays and occasional lane closures along South East on 47th and Terrace through mid-Febuary.
WINKNEWS.com
Calusa Waterkeeper January bacteria sampling results
The Calusa Waterkeeper released the January bacteria sampling results Tuesday evening. According to the Calusa Waterkeeper, new sampling areas were added, such as the Estero River, Hendry Creek, Spring Creek, and more. The Calusa Waterkeeper notes that the results were very high all around Pine Island.
WINKNEWS.com
City evaluating steps to repair, renovate the Cape Coral Yacht Club
Hurricane Ian’s surge wiped out some of the most popular spots that mean so much to our community. Now many are focused on the plan to rebuild. For Cape Coral, rebuilding is at the top of their list. For months now, the Cape Coral Yacht Club has been serving as a reminder of Ian’s power. Now, they are focused on looking ahead.
Marco Island continues to work on restoring power after Hurricane Ian
City staff members will be meeting with LCEC to determine if there are options for temporary lighting as the city is still working to restore power after Hurricane Ian.
Hand-painted street signs coming to Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Myers Beach couple is solving a major problem on the island — missing street signs. Driving on Estero Blvd, you will notice street signs are missing… making it hard to find a street. “There’s contractors going up and down the...
Portion of Marco Island left in the dark as streetlights remain out after Ian
Street lights on San Marco Road, owned and maintained by LCEC, have been out since Hurricane Ian. So how soon can we see the lights switch back on?
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County inspecting youth sports fields after a light falls in an Estero park
Youth sports have hit another hurdle after Hurricane Ian. All the Lee County fields where youth sports are played are closed. That’s because a light fixture at an Estero park fell, making it unsafe for kids to play sports after dark. As s result all of the fields are being inspected.
WINKNEWS.com
The Naples Press launches Friday for Collier County readers
The Naples Press, a locally owned community newspaper for Naples and Collier County audiences, launched this week as part of the Gulfshore Life Media portfolio of publications. Its mission is to provide hyper-local business, real estate and arts and entertainment coverage focusing solely on Naples, Marco Island and surrounding communities.
Cape Coral couple have been waiting "weeks" to move into ready-made FEMA trailer
It's an issue for so many who lost their homes to Hurricane Ian. A perfectly, good mobile home unit sitting vacant in a lot. And those waiting to live in those trailers are losing patience.
coastalbreezenews.com
Marriott Employee Charged Over Black Skimmer Deaths
A recent press release from the Marco Island Police Department stated the following:. "On Friday, January 20, 2023, Renardo Sebastian Stewart, 24-years-old out of Bonita Springs, was served with violating 10 City of Marco Island Code Ordinances regarding his involvement in the killing of five black skimmers. Stewart intentionally drove a permitted All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on the beach used for food and beverage delivery into a flock of resting Black Skimmers on January 9, 2023.
What’s this giant blob that washed up on Fort Myers Beach?
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A giant blob of sea life washed up on Fort Myers Beach this past weekend, leaving people that walked by wondering what it was. The colorful mass was about the size of a volleyball, if not a tad bigger, according to one woman who snapped a picture of it near Bowditch Point Park.
NBC 2
Fort Myers approves plans for new food truck park
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A food truck park is coming to Fort Myers along McGregor Boulevard. The idea was proposed by Cal and Genevieve Bruno, the owners of the Italian Eatery, Bruno’s of Brooklyn. “I think it’s an underutilized market,” said Cal Bruno. On Wednesday, they...
Comments / 4