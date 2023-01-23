Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Jersey Mike’s open in Denham Springs
Jersey Mike’s Subs is open in Denham Springs and celebrated with several activities, including a ribbon-cutting on Dec. 14 with staff, guests and Livingston Parish Chamber members and officials present. Franchise owner Pete Amadeo was on hand to cut the ribbon with his team, who were ready to serve...
Bacchus announces actor, comedian as 2023 king. His wife is a Louisiana local.
Actor and comedian Adam Devine will reign over the 2023 Krewe of Bacchus, according to krewe captain Clark Brennan. Devine is from Waterloo, Iowa, but his wife is a Louisiana native. In 2021, Devine married actress Chloe Bridges, who is from Houma. As Bacchus LIV, Devine will lead the parade...
'I'm overwhelmed': Port Allen and Prairieville teachers receive $25,000 education awards
Two Louisiana teachers were each presented with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award during surprise ceremonies Tuesday in Port Allen and Prairieville. Elise Frederic, a first-grade teacher at Lakeside Elementary School in Prairieville, received the award, sometimes called the “Oscars of teaching,” for her innovative literacy teaching style. Dereka Duncan, a fifth-grade science teacher at Cohn Elementary in Port Allen, where she once went to school herself, received the award for her engaging yet challenging lessons and her dedication to the community.
Parades will return to full routes for Mardi Gras 2023, Mayor LaToya Cantrell says
With three days to go until the Krewe of Chewbacchus ushers in four weekends of Carnival revelry, Mayor LaToya Cantrell gave New Orleans its Mardi Gras wish on Wednesday: All of the big parading krewes will be able to return to their full, pre-pandemic routes. At a City Hall news...
A front stoop? Parade platform? Nope, the mysterious New Orleans structure is a portal to icky history
For 300 years, mysteries of all sorts have abounded in the marshy patch of land between the Mississippi River and the shores of Lake Pontchartrain. The strange green monolith crowding the sidewalk at the corner of Cohn and Lowerline streets in the East Carrollton neighborhood is one of the current ones.
What charges are appropriate in Madison Brooks rape case? Here's what the law says.
A grand jury will decide whether three men and a 17-year-old should face more serious charges for their alleged roles in the rape of Madison Brooks, an LSU student from Madisonville who was abandoned near a Baton Rouge subdivision and fatally struck by a car after her assault. Police said...
Letters: Airport should update information process to give warnings about parking
Mardi Gras season is upon us and soon thousands of travelers will be flying into and out of our Louis Armstrong International Airport. Travelers who wish to fly out of New Orleans at any time before Feb. 27 must ask themselves an important question: “Will I be able to find an on-site parking spot at the new airport?”
Caught harvesting oysters in polluted waters for fifth time, man's boat may be tracked
A Port Sulphur man racked up his fifth citation for harvesting oysters from a polluted area of Plaquemines Parish, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Monday. Wildlife agents were patrolling the Port Sulphur area on Jan. 13 when they saw Jeremiah Phillips, 42, taking oysters from waters closed by the state Department of Health for high levels of fecal coliform bacteria. Phillips allegedly dumped the oysters over the side of his boat when agents approached. It’s unclear how many oysters he harvested.
Letters: A grieving father says criminal justice system is broken
March 20 marks 10 months since our son, and only child, was shot as he worked the bar at Cat's Meow on Bourbon Street at 2 a.m. He never laid eyes on the assailant, nor she him. It was one of the senseless homicides occurring almost daily in New Orleans, and it seems that the reaction by the media, the police and the politicians is that it is all, as is the death on the highways, the cost of doing business — just another killing!
Release of toxic chemicals at Honeywell in Geismar prompts highway closures, shelter order
The Honeywell complex near the Ascension/Iberville Parish line had an apparent explosion and leak of toxic hydrogen fluoride and chlorine Monday night but local law enforcement lifted highway closures after the all-clear was given about an hour later, authorities said. Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies said an explosion or loud bang...
Ponchatoula man sentenced to 99 years in prison for incest, district attorney says
A Ponchatoula man was sentenced to 99 years in prison for incestuous sexual acts, according to the district attorney's office for the 21st Judicial District Court. Malcolm Chester will serve at least 25 years of his sentence without the benefit of parole, the district attorney's office said. He will be granted credit for time served.
Bogalusa man accused of killing 14-year-old arrested, police say
Bogalusa police arrested a man last week wanted in two shootings, one of which left a 14-year-old boy dead last summer. Police say officers conducted a traffic stop on Chas Smith, 21, of Bogalusa, just before midnight Friday and found he had two outstanding arrest warrants for shootings that took place last summer, including the shooting death of 14-year-old Landan Williams.
Guest column: This one key step could reduce gun violence and crime
Saints fans attending the final game of the season returned to their cars to a devastating and yet all too familiar sight: shattered glass and missing belongings. Among the stolen items were several guns, a common target for smash-and-grab burglars. New Orleans is in the middle of a violent crime...
