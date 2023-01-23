ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

theadvocate.com

Jersey Mike’s open in Denham Springs

Jersey Mike’s Subs is open in Denham Springs and celebrated with several activities, including a ribbon-cutting on Dec. 14 with staff, guests and Livingston Parish Chamber members and officials present. Franchise owner Pete Amadeo was on hand to cut the ribbon with his team, who were ready to serve...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

'I'm overwhelmed': Port Allen and Prairieville teachers receive $25,000 education awards

Two Louisiana teachers were each presented with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award during surprise ceremonies Tuesday in Port Allen and Prairieville. Elise Frederic, a first-grade teacher at Lakeside Elementary School in Prairieville, received the award, sometimes called the “Oscars of teaching,” for her innovative literacy teaching style. Dereka Duncan, a fifth-grade science teacher at Cohn Elementary in Port Allen, where she once went to school herself, received the award for her engaging yet challenging lessons and her dedication to the community.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Caught harvesting oysters in polluted waters for fifth time, man's boat may be tracked

A Port Sulphur man racked up his fifth citation for harvesting oysters from a polluted area of Plaquemines Parish, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Monday. Wildlife agents were patrolling the Port Sulphur area on Jan. 13 when they saw Jeremiah Phillips, 42, taking oysters from waters closed by the state Department of Health for high levels of fecal coliform bacteria. Phillips allegedly dumped the oysters over the side of his boat when agents approached. It’s unclear how many oysters he harvested.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: A grieving father says criminal justice system is broken

March 20 marks 10 months since our son, and only child, was shot as he worked the bar at Cat's Meow on Bourbon Street at 2 a.m. He never laid eyes on the assailant, nor she him. It was one of the senseless homicides occurring almost daily in New Orleans, and it seems that the reaction by the media, the police and the politicians is that it is all, as is the death on the highways, the cost of doing business — just another killing!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Bogalusa man accused of killing 14-year-old arrested, police say

Bogalusa police arrested a man last week wanted in two shootings, one of which left a 14-year-old boy dead last summer. Police say officers conducted a traffic stop on Chas Smith, 21, of Bogalusa, just before midnight Friday and found he had two outstanding arrest warrants for shootings that took place last summer, including the shooting death of 14-year-old Landan Williams.
BOGALUSA, LA
theadvocate.com

Guest column: This one key step could reduce gun violence and crime

Saints fans attending the final game of the season returned to their cars to a devastating and yet all too familiar sight: shattered glass and missing belongings. Among the stolen items were several guns, a common target for smash-and-grab burglars. New Orleans is in the middle of a violent crime...

