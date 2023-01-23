ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I just shot a kid’: Court hears 911 call made after officer-involved shooting

By Shaun Towne, Shiina LoSciuto
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Witness testimony resumed Monday morning in the assault trial of Pawtucket Police Officer Daniel Dolan.

New evidence was presented to the court, including the 911 call Dolan made after shooting and wounding a teenage driver outside a West Greenwich pizza shop in June 2021.

“I’m on Route 3 at the shop right in front of the liquor store. I just shot a kid. I’m an off-duty police officer,” he can be heard saying in the recording.

The court also listened to the interview Dolan gave to Rhode Island State Police that night. He told investigators he thought the car was possibly fleeing a crime scene, so he followed it off I-95 and tried to talk to the driver.

Surveillance video from the scene shows the car driven by Dominic Vincent, then 18 years old, pull into the parking lot before Dolan’s pickup truck pulls up beside it. Dolan then gets out of his truck and moves toward the car, which backs up off screen as Dolan follows.

It was then, according to police, that Dolan fired a single shot into the vehicle and hit Vincent in the arm.

Vincent told police he tried to flee since he wasn’t aware of what was happening and didn’t know Dolan was a police officer, since he was in plainclothes and driving his personal vehicle.

TESTIMONY: Teen shot by Pawtucket officer takes stand at trial

Dolan maintains he was acting in the interest of public safety after seeing Vincent speeding on the highway. He said he pulled his weapon out because he truly thought he was in danger of being run over while trying to stop the car.

“OK so he drove by. He was driving in the breakdown lane, around people, going about 100 miles an hour. I pull off the highway, he pulls in,” Dolan can be heard saying in the 911 call.

A Rhode Island State Police sergeant who specializes in crash reconstruction testified last week that Vincent was driving an estimated 108 mph , based on surveillance video and traffic cameras in the area.

The jury on Monday also saw a front-facing photo of what Dolan was wearing that day, which included a T-shirt with a Pawtucket Police Department logo on it. He said he was on his way home from a shift as a school resource officer when the incident took place.

The shirt worn by Officer Dolan the night of the West Greenwich shooting (evidence photo)

“I get out, I got my Pawtucket police shirt on, I pull out my badge and tell him to stop,” Dolan stated on the 911 call. “He said ‘No,’ so I stand in front of the car and he drives at me.”

The prosecution and defense disagree on where exactly Dolan was when he opened fire. The state said he was beside the car at the time, while Dolan’s defense team claims he was in front of the car.

MORE TESTIMONY: Witnesses describe scene of officer-involved shooting

Dolan was charged with felony assault after R.I. State Police and the Attorney General’s Office determined the shooting was not justified.

The trial is scheduled to resume on Tuesday.

12 News will be in the courtroom and bring you updates both on air and online.

Joseph Patriarca
2d ago

This is what happens when off duty police officer Carrie’s a firearm and thinks he is above the law . He obviously had a cell why didn’t he call 911 during chase .

jane doe3
2d ago

he sounds like he may have psychosis created his own scene in his mind and causing harm to a innocent person that was probably just getting pizza ptsd is real he been around alot scene so he thinks he in one when he sees a person taking off any trigger can cause any officer to react the same stay awoke be careful he shouldn't ever have a badge he needs help and to be locked up in a hospital

WPRI 12 News

