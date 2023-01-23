ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Woman accused of trying to assault Walmart employee

By Vivian Muniz
 2 days ago

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say stole over $1,000 from a Walmart in Monroe County and nearly assaulted an employee during the process.

According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, on Saturday around 3:13 p.m., officers were called to the Walmart in Mount Pocono for retail theft.

Police chase leads to multiple items stolen in Monroe County

Officers were told that the suspect had loaded up a shopping cart with times and tried to leave the store. When confronted by a Walmart loss prevention officer, police said she tried to assault them and fled the store without paying.

Police totaled the amount stolen from Walmart as $1,246.18.

Investigators stated during another incident they found a woman matching the descriptions of the suspect in the Walmart theft, identified as Misti Robinson, 43, of Gouldsboro.

Robinsons was taken into custody and placed in the Monroe County Correctional Facility. She has been charged with theft, simple assault, and harassment.

Sandy Gentile Shallo
2d ago

What did she attempt to steal? It seems that crime is getting worse in the past few months with more reports of theft, break ins and violence.

