VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — After a week of disruptions and distractions, the Vancouver Canucks were finally able to concentrate on playing hockey and they rewarded new coach Rick Tocchet with a win in his first game behind the bench. Dakota Joshua and Sheldon Dries scored 34 seconds apart in the third period, and the Canucks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Tuesday night in Tocchet’s debut. “It felt a little different having a new coach back there,” said Joshua, who scored his seventh goal of the season and fought Chicago’s Connor Murphy in the first period. “It was everybody pulling together, wanting to take a step in the right direction. “We seemed to all be on the same page for most of the night. We’ll be looking to follow up that performance tomorrow (in Seattle).”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO