BPD identifies officers involved in South Vineland Road fatal crash

Editor’s Note : On Monday, CHP said Robles was the driver of the police cruiser. Tuesday’s CHP amended report said it is still unclear which BPD officer was the driver of the patrol vehicle at the time of the crash.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department identified the names of the officers involved in a fatal crash on South Vineland and Muller roads on Thursday morning.

According to BPD, the officer involved are identified as Travione Cobbins, 24, and Ricardo Robles, 23. Both officers are on administrative leave pending the investigation of the crash and have been released from the hospital.

Cobbins has been with the police department for about two years and Robles has been with the department for about one year.

Cobbins was involved in an officer-involved shooting in July 2021 near East Brundage Lane. The Kern County District Attorney ruled the shooting as justified.

It is unknown which officer was behind the wheel of the police cruiser at the time of the crash.

The case against Michael Monte Stephens, 21, has been sent back to the police for further investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

