ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

BPD identifies officers involved in South Vineland Road fatal crash

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ICFiQ_0kOcFFln00

Editor’s Note : On Monday, CHP said Robles was the driver of the police cruiser. Tuesday’s CHP amended report said it is still unclear which BPD officer was the driver of the patrol vehicle at the time of the crash.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department identified the names of the officers involved in a fatal crash on South Vineland and Muller roads on Thursday morning.

According to BPD, the officer involved are identified as Travione Cobbins, 24, and Ricardo Robles, 23. Both officers are on administrative leave pending the investigation of the crash and have been released from the hospital.

Teen arrested on suspicion of threatening shooting at Actis Junior High

Cobbins has been with the police department for about two years and Robles has been with the department for about one year.

Cobbins was involved in an officer-involved shooting in July 2021 near East Brundage Lane. The Kern County District Attorney ruled the shooting as justified.

It is unknown which officer was behind the wheel of the police cruiser at the time of the crash.

The case against Michael Monte Stephens, 21, has been sent back to the police for further investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Teens allegedly crash reported stolen vehicle into parked vehicle

Update (1/26): Witness statements helped investigators from the California Highway Patrol and Bakersfield Police Department locate one of the boys involved in the hit and run crash, according to CHP. Officials’ investigation and community help pointed them to a nearby apartment complex where they located and arrested the alleged driver of the stolen Hyundai Sonata. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man arrested in Wasco on attempted murder, shot at person in vehicle: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last week, Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 33-year-old man on attempted murder and related charges after he allegedly shot at a person inside a vehicle. Around 2:30 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 19, deputies responded to the 600 block of North Maple Avenue regarding a...
WASCO, CA
KGET

2 suspects carjack vehicle at gunpoint near Taft: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people who carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in the Taft area, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO said the carjacking happened near Taft sometime early Wednesday morning. Deputies said the victim was carjacked at gunpoint and was driven around and later let go […]
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO: Search for two alleged carjacking suspects, seen heading to Fellows

Taft, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people, seen driving a 2010 Subaru Forrester and a white Nissan Altima or Nissan Maxima, both accused of carjacking a person in the Taft area. Both are believed to be heading toward Fellows. KCSO said...
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Now

Over 5,500 Fentanyl pills seized, man arrested in search of home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was arrested Wednesday of possessing of over 5,550 fentanyl pills intended for sale, following a Kern County Probation Department investigation in central Bakersfield. Officers conducted a home call in the 1700 block of Forrest Street and talked with Leo Espinoza who was on...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP clarifies 1 point in deadly BPD crash but more answers hard to come by

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After days, more questions remain as to what happened during the fatal crash on Thursday morning on South Vineland and Muller roads, leaving one dead and three injured, including two Bakersfield Police officers. We now know the names of the officers involved, 23-year-old Ricardo Robles and 24-year-old Travione Cobbin, but we […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man brandished firearm at victim arrested in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man who allegedly brandished a firearm at a victim during a verbal dispute in Porterville is now under arrest, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say they responded to the 1900 block of West Morton Avenue Sunday around 8:30 a.m. regarding a person brandishing a firearm. During this investigation, […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

2nd claim filed in deadly apartment explosion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second person has filed a claim against Kern County in connection with the June 30 explosion that killed a man at a Bakersfield apartment complex. A Ventura-based attorney filed a claim Monday on behalf of Patricia Allen, who lived at Park 20th Apartments and alleges she suffered “dizziness, nausea, headaches, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Teen girl hit by vehicle Wednesday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in east Bakersfield, police said. The teen suffered minor to moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at Brown Street and East California Avenue.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Attorney speaks on fatal crash involving officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was pronounced dead in the officer-involved crash Thursday morning and now his family’s attorney is asking the city for accountability. “Just because someone is wearing a badge does not excuse them from the same standards that apply to all of us,” Daniel Rodriguez said. Upon the news of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man acquitted of brandishing knife during arrest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who authorities said wielded a knife and threatened deputies was found not guilty of that charge and instead convicted of resisting arrest, according to court records. David Kirksey, 62, faces up to six years in prison at his Feb. 23 sentencing hearing, according to the Public Defender’s office. He […]
MOJAVE, CA
KGET

BPD search for vehicle theft suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man who stole a vehicle on Jan 18. in southwest Bakersfield, according to officials. BPD said the auto theft happened in the 5000 block of Gosford Road, just south of Pacheco Road. Although the car was later recovered, investigators […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for at-risk 15-teen-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Ray Zacharie Villa, 15. The police department said Villa was last seen on Bank Street Monday. Villa is considered at risk because he has no prior history of running away. Villa is described as 5 feet, 6 inches […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to attempted murder in 2019 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of firing into an occupied vehicle and wounding two people pleaded no contest Wednesday to attempted murder and assault with a gun. Datreyon Coleman, 21, is scheduled for sentencing next month. A second attempted murder charge and two other felonies were dismissed under the plea agreement, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Second claim filed against Kern County in deadly downtown apartment explosion

A second claim was filed against Kern County this week over last summer’s downtown apartment complex explosion that killed one person while injuring at least two. Attorneys for Patricia Allen filed a claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — asserting negligence was involved in the June 30 gas explosion that rocked Park 20th Apartments. Before abruptly ending the call, a person who answered the phone Wednesday for the law office of Allen’s Ventura-based lawyer, Bruce Paller, would not disclose what type of “negligence” was being alleged or Allen’s whereabouts.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO hosts catalytic converter theft prevention event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office and Lamont Auto Repair are partnering together and hosting a free catalytic converter theft prevention program. According to KCSO, the event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Lamont at the Lamont Auto Repair on Main Street. This event will […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

New future begins for detention deputies after pay increase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of applicants stood in line at a recruitment event Wednesday to sign up to join the Sheriff’s Office as a detention deputy. Kern County Detentions Officer Association President Brian Andrews has looked forward to this day since the board of supervisors approved the 22% pay raise for detention deputies. A […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy