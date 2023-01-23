Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Democratic Arizona governor to keep migrant busing program
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is defending her decision to continue her Republican predecessor’s program to transport migrants out of border communities. Hobbs said in an interview with The Arizona Republic published Wednesday that her focus would be on ensuring that the state’s continued payment...
KAAL-TV
Colorado lawmakers to consider ban on semiautomatic weapons
DENVER (AP) — Two decades after the 1999 Columbine High School massacre and two months after five people were killed at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado lawmakers are drafting a sweeping ban on semiautomatic firearms. If passed, the ambitious legislation would make Colorado the 10th state in...
KAAL-TV
Uvalde families press urgency after California shootings
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Families from Uvalde on Tuesday pleaded with new urgency for tougher gun laws in the wake of a series of mass shootings in California, including the nation’s deadliest act of gun violence since last year’s attack at a Texas elementary school. “People are...
KAAL-TV
Californians will vote on whether to overturn fast-food law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A voter initiative that would overturn a California law aimed at raising wages and improving working conditions for more than a half-million fast food workers has qualified for next year’s ballot, authorities said Tuesday. The referendum raised more than 623,000 valid voter signatures to...
KAAL-TV
Community reaction to Iowa’s school voucher program
(ABC 6 News) – Local lawmakers and school districts are reacting to what Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds calls the ‘Students First Act.’. This new law gives every student in Iowa $7,598 to spend on private school education. “For the first time we’re funding students instead of a system,”...
KAAL-TV
Gov. Reynolds signs school voucher bill after Iowa Senate passes vote
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ signature education bill was signed into law on Tuesday after passing in the Iowa House and Senate, but not before hours of rigorous debate. Iowa Republicans, who hold wide majorities in the House and Senate, passed “The Students First Act”...
KAAL-TV
Governor Walz proposes 2-year budget, Republicans call it a “miss”
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday a 2-year budget proposal totaling in around $65 billion, saying it includes the largest tax cut in state history. Republicans calling the budget “a miss” — pointing to around $2.8 billion in tax increases. For example, Walz is proposing...
KAAL-TV
At least 4 killed in Northern California agricultural area
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — At least four people were fatally shot Monday in a Northern California agricultural area and a man suspected in the killings is in custody, authorities and local lawmakers said. California state Sen. Josh Becker, who represents the area, said at least four people...
KAAL-TV
AM Snow Showers Next 2 Days
After Thursday, we have back to back rounds of snow showers. Both will bring about 1-2″ to the area. More snow is expected to fall in southern Minnesota Friday morning and in northern Iowa on Saturday morning. Expect minor impacts from slick spots on roads and lower visibility as the snowfall is taking place.
KAAL-TV
Contractor dies in accident at Adventureland theme park
(ABC 6 News) – A contractor working at Adventureland theme park in Altoona, Iowa, died on Monday. According to police, the worker was a 20-year-old male from Illinois who fell on the ice and stopped breathing. First responders performed life-saving measures and transported him to a local hospital, where he died.
KAAL-TV
Lawyer: Virginia school administrators were warned three times in the hours before a 6-year-old shot his teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Lawyer: Virginia school administrators were warned three times in the hours before a 6-year-old shot his teacher. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
Minor snow Tuesday night into Wednesday
A larger storm system passing to our south will avoid Minnesota and much of Iowa. But a ripple of energy in the flow on the northern side. The result of this will be flurries and periodic light snow showers. Over about a 36 hour window from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday evening, these snow showers will provide a bit more bark than actual bite. Only around 1″ of snow is expected.
