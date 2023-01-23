ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

Teen shot multiple times in McKeesport

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A teenager was taken to a hospital after being shot in McKeesport on Monday afternoon.

According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS crews were called to the 1400 block of Meadow Street at 2:27 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found a teenage boy with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim is now in a local hospital and is in critical condition.

McKeesport Area School District announced that counselors and social workers will be available the rest of the week.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Pittsburgh, PA
