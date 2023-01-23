ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State Journal

Youth program founder hurt in shooting 'has biggest heart'

Will Keeps was a 15-year-old member of a Chicago gang when he witnessed rival members kill his friend. He escaped the streets and moved to Iowa to help other young people from troubled backgrounds. Now, Keeps is hospitalized and in serious condition following just the sort of violence he has...
