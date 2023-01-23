Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Regional Transit continues plans for bus rapid transit project
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Regional Transit is continuing its plans for a bus rapid transit project. But there are concerns some people may get left behind with route changes. For Amalia Tonsor, the P3 bus line is a lifeline. "I have ridden the P3 every day for the last year," she said Monday. Tonsor did the math and found she spent the equivalent of more than two weeks on the line last year. The Swissvale resident went to classes at Pitt and clinical at the hospital. Now she uses it to get to her nursing job. "There are so many kinds...
City council explains emergency declaration for homeless crisis
PITTSBURGH — Declaring the current homeless crisis a public health emergency is city council's attempt to sound the alarm and engage a strong plan of action, based on the strategy disclosed by council president Theresa Kail-Smith and council member Anthony Coghill. "I initially put something in place because I...
Pittsburgh looks to create program to train retail, food service workers how to help people in crisis
A program being considered by Pittsburgh officials would train front-line workers in the retail and food service industries how to deal with people in crisis. Legislation introduced Tuesday by City Councilwoman Deb Gross, D-Highland Park, would create a training program through the city’s Office of Community Health and Safety.
Dentist moving practice out of downtown due to uptick in criminal activity
“I mean, foot traffic’s down, the optics on the street are horrible, I mean the exploding homelessness, open drug use is a huge problem,” said Dr. Christopher Hayner on The Big K Morning show.
Business owner demands action from Pittsburgh Public Schools over student behavior at bus stop
PITTSBURGH — A local business owner is demanding action from Pittsburgh Public Schools, claiming student’s behavior at a bus stop near his business is causing problems. During a Pittsburgh Public Schools hearing Monday night, George Mowod pleaded with the board to move a bus stop outside of his Murray Avenue karate studio.
Commissioners approve plans for Raising Cane's in Oakland
Pittsburgh’s Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved plans to convert an existing restaurant in the city’s Oakland neighborhood into a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. The restaurant chain is planning to open a location at Fifth Avenue and Atwood Street in a building that formerly housed the restaurant...
Homelessness declared public health emergency in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Homelessness is now a public health emergency in Pittsburgh.City Council greenlighted legislation asking that the mayor, the city housing authority and other departments find long- and short-term solutions to the ongoing problem. Council asked for the proposals to be submitted within two weeks.It comes after the city opened the Second Avenues Commons and tore down two encampments. Data from the Department of Human Services found that there were 880 people experiencing homelessness in Allegheny County last winter.
Washington County country club fined for Chartiers Creek fish kill
CECIL, Pa. (KDKA) - A Washington County country club is facing serious fines after the state Department of Environmental Protection determined they were responsible for a massive fish kill on Chartiers Creek. The July 2021 incident killed scores of fish along the creek. The DEP says that Valley Brook Country Club allowed it to happen. A fungicidal agent got into the water, causing a small-scale ecological disaster. According to the state, the Valley Brook Country club illegally discharged the substance into the water of Chartiers Creek. They have been assessed a $37,500 fine as civil penalties for the incident, which was believed to kill thousands of fish. "We knew there was something wrong but we were told nobody was taking responsibility for paying for it," said Christine Snyder, who lives along the creek.The country club's general manager declined comment.
Pgh Mayor Gainey orders review to make sure city’s big nonprofits are paying fair share in taxes
PITTSBURGH — Mayor Ed Gainey signed an executive order on Tuesday directing the city of Pittsburgh’s finance and law departments to review all tax-exempt properties in the city, to ensure their tax-exempt status meets the state’s legal requirements. “In the City of Pittsburgh, 34 percent of the property is designated as tax-exempt, that is, the […] The post Pgh Mayor Gainey orders review to make sure city’s big nonprofits are paying fair share in taxes appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Closer look: Pittsburgh youth curfew, restrictions on police traffic stops not enforced
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh has two different Public Safety ordinances currently making headlines, neither of which is currently being enforced. One is a youth curfew; the other prohibits police from making traffic stops solely for minor "secondary" violations. Pittsburgh's curfew law has been on the books since 1995, but hasn't...
Pittsburgh Public, operating at half of its capacity, faces projected loss of nearly 6,000 students by 2031
(Photo illustration by Natasha Vicens/ PublicSource) The drain of students could lead to school closures, loss of funding and increased costs for PPS. District leaders are searching for solutions. Pittsburgh Public Schools has experienced steady declines in student enrollment over recent years, and the state predicts it will only continue...
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 1-25-2023
Since 2007 Hilltop Alliance has worked collaboratively to preserve and create community assets across South Pittsburgh’s Hilltop (Allentown, Arlington, Arlington Heights, Beltzhoover, Carrick, Knoxville, Mt. Oliver Borough, Mt. Oliver City, Mt. Washington, South Side Slopes and St. Clair). The Executive Director is the chief executive of the Hilltop Alliance, reports to the Board of Directors and is responsible for the organization’s consistent achievement of its mission and financial objectives. The successful candidate will be a strategic thinker responsible for the day-to-day operations, relationships with stakeholders, and management of development projects, program design, financial management, and implementation of long-term plans.
"Project Lifesaver" offered for free to residents in Allegheny County
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — When someone goes missing, every second matters. Local law enforcement say that's especially true when those that go missing have some sort of disability. Right now in Allegheny County, there is a free program designed to help those with the propensity to wander to stay....
Gainey administration to review tax exemptions currently shielding one-third of city property
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey today announced his administration would begin a multi-year process of reviewing the tax-exemption status that currently shields about one-third of city real estate. Properties will be measured against five criteria that must be met to determine legal tax exemption status on the basis of a 1985...
Former Jeannette school director fined by Pa. Ethics Commission
A former Jeannette City school board member was hit with a civil penalty by the State Ethics Commission, according to an order released Wednesday. Karen A. Welshons failed to file complete and accurate statements of financial interest for 2018 and 2019 when she was a school director. She was ordered to pay a $500 penalty and file the appropriate statements with the school district within a month, the commission said.
Vehicle crashes into pole, causing Allegheny County road closure
Gibsonia Road, Route 910, is closed at Fawn Valley Shopping Plaza due to a vehicle crash and a utility pole being knocked down. A member of the West Deer Volunteer Fire Company told Channel 11 that a second pole fell, so they anticipate the road will be closed for some time as crews work to clear the scene.
Power Shift in Economic Development: Who Benefits in the Pittsburgh Region?
Pittsburgh has undergone uneven redevelopment since the industrial decline, and that history leads some residents to look upon development suspiciously — a challenge that has new civic leaders rethinking the way projects are created. In the Hill District, for instance, residents voiced skepticism during an October community meeting on...
Council passes bill that will help erase medical debt for over 20,000 Pittsburghers
Pittsburgh City Council is expected to vote on a bill Tuesday that would erase medical debt for certain Pittsburgh residents. Councilman Bobby Wilson introduced the legislation last month.
All the Pittsburgh News You Missed This Week (Jan. 18-25)
Pittsburgh City Council President Theresa Kail-Smith introduced a resolution Jan. 18 directing council to convene a committee to review Pittsburgh’s existing youth curfew law. The law requires that the police pick up unaccompanied minors found in public places or private businesses after the designated curfew time and take them...
Pittsburgh ranks among America’s best cities for outdoor enthusiasts
Pittsburgh is celebrated for its bridges, its predominant role in U.S. industrial history and for being home to one of the world’s biggest conventions for anthropomorphism. Now, people finally are noticing Pittsburgh is a destination for outdoor activities. A study by the real estate listing company CommercialSearch ranks Pittsburgh...
