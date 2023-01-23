ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Regional Transit continues plans for bus rapid transit project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Regional Transit is continuing its plans for a bus rapid transit project. But there are concerns some people may get left behind with route changes. For Amalia Tonsor, the P3 bus line is a lifeline.  "I have ridden the P3 every day for the last year," she said Monday.  Tonsor did the math and found she spent the equivalent of more than two weeks on the line last year. The Swissvale resident went to classes at Pitt and clinical at the hospital. Now she uses it to get to her nursing job.   "There are so many kinds...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

City council explains emergency declaration for homeless crisis

PITTSBURGH — Declaring the current homeless crisis a public health emergency is city council's attempt to sound the alarm and engage a strong plan of action, based on the strategy disclosed by council president Theresa Kail-Smith and council member Anthony Coghill. "I initially put something in place because I...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Commissioners approve plans for Raising Cane's in Oakland

Pittsburgh’s Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved plans to convert an existing restaurant in the city’s Oakland neighborhood into a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. The restaurant chain is planning to open a location at Fifth Avenue and Atwood Street in a building that formerly housed the restaurant...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Homelessness declared public health emergency in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Homelessness is now a public health emergency in Pittsburgh.City Council greenlighted legislation asking that the mayor, the city housing authority and other departments find long- and short-term solutions to the ongoing problem. Council asked for the proposals to be submitted within two weeks.It comes after the city opened the Second Avenues Commons and tore down two encampments. Data from the Department of Human Services found that there were 880 people experiencing homelessness in Allegheny County last winter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington County country club fined for Chartiers Creek fish kill

CECIL, Pa. (KDKA) - A Washington County country club is facing serious fines after the state Department of Environmental Protection determined they were responsible for a massive fish kill on Chartiers Creek. The July 2021 incident killed scores of fish along the creek. The DEP says that Valley Brook Country Club allowed it to happen. A fungicidal agent got into the water, causing a small-scale ecological disaster. According to the state, the Valley Brook Country club illegally discharged the substance into the water of Chartiers Creek. They have been assessed a $37,500 fine as civil penalties for the incident, which was believed to kill thousands of fish. "We knew there was something wrong but we were told nobody was taking responsibility for paying for it," said Christine Snyder, who lives along the creek.The country club's general manager declined comment. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pgh Mayor Gainey orders review to make sure city’s big nonprofits are paying fair share in taxes

PITTSBURGH — Mayor Ed Gainey signed an executive order on Tuesday directing the city of Pittsburgh’s finance and law departments to review all tax-exempt properties in the city, to ensure their tax-exempt status meets the state’s legal requirements.  “In the City of Pittsburgh, 34 percent of the property is designated as tax-exempt, that is, the […] The post Pgh Mayor Gainey orders review to make sure city’s big nonprofits are paying fair share in taxes appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Job Opportunities Help Wanted 1-25-2023

Since 2007 Hilltop Alliance has worked collaboratively to preserve and create community assets across South Pittsburgh’s Hilltop (Allentown, Arlington, Arlington Heights, Beltzhoover, Carrick, Knoxville, Mt. Oliver Borough, Mt. Oliver City, Mt. Washington, South Side Slopes and St. Clair). The Executive Director is the chief executive of the Hilltop Alliance, reports to the Board of Directors and is responsible for the organization’s consistent achievement of its mission and financial objectives. The successful candidate will be a strategic thinker responsible for the day-to-day operations, relationships with stakeholders, and management of development projects, program design, financial management, and implementation of long-term plans.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Former Jeannette school director fined by Pa. Ethics Commission

A former Jeannette City school board member was hit with a civil penalty by the State Ethics Commission, according to an order released Wednesday. Karen A. Welshons failed to file complete and accurate statements of financial interest for 2018 and 2019 when she was a school director. She was ordered to pay a $500 penalty and file the appropriate statements with the school district within a month, the commission said.
JEANNETTE, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Power Shift in Economic Development: Who Benefits in the Pittsburgh Region?

Pittsburgh has undergone uneven redevelopment since the industrial decline, and that history leads some residents to look upon development suspiciously — a challenge that has new civic leaders rethinking the way projects are created. In the Hill District, for instance, residents voiced skepticism during an October community meeting on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

All the Pittsburgh News You Missed This Week (Jan. 18-25)

Pittsburgh City Council President Theresa Kail-Smith introduced a resolution Jan. 18 directing council to convene a committee to review Pittsburgh’s existing youth curfew law. The law requires that the police pick up unaccompanied minors found in public places or private businesses after the designated curfew time and take them...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Pittsburgh ranks among America’s best cities for outdoor enthusiasts

Pittsburgh is celebrated for its bridges, its predominant role in U.S. industrial history and for being home to one of the world’s biggest conventions for anthropomorphism. Now, people finally are noticing Pittsburgh is a destination for outdoor activities. A study by the real estate listing company CommercialSearch ranks Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy