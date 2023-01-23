Another Alleged Teenage Killer Charged After Gas Station Slaying

Police lights. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Michael Förtsch

A second teenager has been charged in connection to the murder of a Largo man, authorities say.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged for the murder of Lee Alexander Thomas, 54, over a month after his killing, according to Prince George's County police.

A 17-year-old boy has already been charged with the Dec. 19, 2022 murder.

Police say that the teens shot Thomas at a gas station in the 10000 block of Camps Way South around 11 p.m., Dec. 19, 2022.

Medics rushed Thomas to a hospital where he later died of his injuries sustained in the shooting.

Investigators say that Thomas was shot by the teens during a carjacking.

If anyone has additional information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

