ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, MD

Another Alleged Teenage Killer Charged After Gas Station Slaying

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aIRqo_0kOcEsmz00
Police lights. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Michael Förtsch

A second teenager has been charged in connection to the murder of a Largo man, authorities say.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged for the murder of Lee Alexander Thomas, 54, over a month after his killing, according to Prince George's County police.

A 17-year-old boy has already been charged with the Dec. 19, 2022 murder.

Police say that the teens shot Thomas at a gas station in the 10000 block of Camps Way South around 11 p.m., Dec. 19, 2022.

Medics rushed Thomas to a hospital where he later died of his injuries sustained in the shooting.

Investigators say that Thomas was shot by the teens during a carjacking.

If anyone has additional information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.

Comments / 17

ingramjustinarmond
2d ago

We need to just keep locking them up for life with no parole. if they don't care about their lives and the parents don't care then we need to not care.

Reply(1)
12
BatDance_$$$
2d ago

I hope the prosecutor goes for the MAX sentence! Both of those carjackers knew exactly what they were doing, and they deserve a very long prison sentence!

Reply(1)
6
Kiana Burton
2d ago

Glad that both were caught; now make an Example Outa Both Of Them!!!!!!! Persecute to the fullest extent OF THE LAW

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

D.C. Victim Shot During Botched Armed Robbery

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Police in Southeast D.C. are investigating a Monday night attempted armed robbery that left a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was approached by suspects in the 4300 Block of 1st Street at approximately 10:16 p.m. A gun was displayed by one of the suspects, who demanded the victim surrender their property. After shooting the victim, the suspects left the scene without any property. An ambulance was called to the scene and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, the victim’s identity has not been released. Police The post D.C. Victim Shot During Botched Armed Robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Pattern Of Anti-Semitic Incidents In Montgomery County Remain Unsolved

A reward is being offered in connection to a concerning string of anti-semitic vandalism incidents across Montgomery County, authorities announce. The Montgomery County Department of Police is actively investigating two of the incidents that occurred in 2022, and are asking the public to come forward with any information that could identify potential suspects behind the crimes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

State police searching for driver in I-95 pursuit, crash

State police are searching for the driver who led troopers on a chase early Tuesday along Interstate 95 from Fairfax to Quantico. At 4:23 a.m., a trooper alerted to a 2021 Kia Soul traveling south on I-95 near the 168 mile marker that has been reported stolen from Philadelphia. As...
FAIRFAX, VA
fox5dc.com

School Resource Officer uses stun gun on student in Charles County

INDIAN HEAD, Md. - A Charles County School Resource Officer deployed a stun gun on a student Wednesday after an altercation in a bathroom. The sheriff's department said the incident happened around 11 a.m. when two Lackey High School students went into a bathroom to fight another classmate. The SRO and a staff member went to break up the fight, and as one of the students tried to run out, the sheriff's department said the SRO blocked his path.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspect in murder of East Baltimore 17-year-old arrested in Harford County

BALTIMORE — Police arrested a 26-year-old man for the murder of a 17-year-old girl in East Baltimore on New Year's Day.Andre Bailey was charged with first-degree murder for the death of teenager D'Asia Garrison.She was Baltimore's first homicide victim of 2023, happening just three hours into the new year. Around 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day, officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of North Glover Street. When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Garrison suffering from gunshot wounds. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died. Police say around the same time, a 31-year-old man showed up...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
462K+
Followers
65K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy