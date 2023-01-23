Read full article on original website
buckrail.com
Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival opens poster design contest
TETON VALLEY, Idaho — The Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival is already in the planning stages and a search is on for the winning design to be featured on the event poster. The Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival is held to celebrate the annual migration of Sandhill Cranes through Teton Valley. This year’s festival will be on September 20-23.
buckrail.com
Snowboarder rides 100K vert in a single day
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Last Tuesday, a local snowboarder and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) instructor sought out to top the day’s leaderboard of skiable verticle feet, and did so by skiing 100,641 vertical feet. Ester Francus had the day off, and sure got her day’s worth of...
buckrail.com
Skier, artist Chris Bentchetler’s “Ski Lines + Drawn Lines” exhibition opens this Friday
JACKSON, Wyo. — Chris Bentchetler is continuing his artistic evolution with a new exhibition of paintings to be shown at Shari Brownfield Fine Art beginning this Friday. Bentchetler can’t be put in a box. He became a professional skier at age 15, and his style and artistic approach to the sport quickly made him one of the leading figures in modern freeskiing. At age 22 Chris launched his signature line of skis with Atomic, the Bentchetlers and garnered his first art commission – to design the top sheet graphics of his pro model skis.
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: National Moose Day
MOOSE, Wyo. — Every day is a chance to celebrate moose in Jackson Hole, but the animals get their day across the country today, Jan. 25. Some recognize the day as “National Moose Day,” an excuse to celebrate the huge ungulates that roam the valley year-round. For some, the celebration includes throwing your hands on your ears to imitate antlers and yelling “moose!” Around here, just a respectful nod from a safe distance will do. Better yet, snap a photo from afar.
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Annual Driggs Snowscapes transforms snow into sculpture
DRIGGS, Idaho — The 11th Annual Driggs Snowscapes wrapped this weekend with a community block party and voting day at Driggs City Plaza. As the largest public art display in Teton Valley, each year, select artists sculpt all day on Driggs Plaza. The sculpting window took place from Monday, Jan. 16 through Friday, Jan. 20.
buckrail.com
Deep storm cycle possible for the Tetons this weekend
JACKSON, Wyo. – Cold and dry conditions have prevailed across Teton County since January 16, but that is about to change late this week. A multi-day storm cycle is set to impact the Tetons from Thursday night through Sunday with the potential for deep snow totals to add up.
buckrail.com
Riley Green to bring his “Drinks-in-the-air country” to the Cowboy Bar
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Academy of Country Music’s 2020 New Artist of the Year, Riley Green, will make his Jackson Hole debut at The Million Dollar Cowboy Bar on Feb. 23. The high-energy honkytonk show comes on the heels of Green’s sold-out headlining tour and in advance of taking the stage in front of nightly crowds in excess of 50,000 on Luke Combs World Tour, which spanned across three continents and 16 countries. Powered by his Platinum-certified hits, “There Was This Girl” and “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” Riley will bring his blue-collar sounds for the working man by the working man to the historic venue. Named one of CMT’s Listen Up Artists, Riley was also voted as one of the Country Radio Seminar’s 2020 New Faces and earned Music Row’s Breakout Artist of the Year and has two No. 1 radio hits to his name.
buckrail.com
St. John’s Health Foundation seeks artists to submit original artwork
JACKSON, Wyo. — St. John’s Health Foundation is seeking original paintings, limited edition photographs and prints for temporary display as part of its Art & Healing Program. Artists are invited to submit 6-12 available works of art. Artists living in Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Utah and Colorado are invited...
buckrail.com
Teton Valley Market Report: Second-best year on record
TETON VALLEY, Idaho — Despite barely missing the symbolic year-end $500M mark for total dollar volume, the Teton Valley real estate market had its second-best year ever in 2022 by posting $492.7M in dollar volume with 749 transactions. While sales for the valley were down 35.6% in 2022, individual...
buckrail.com
Climb Wyoming is offering free training to Teton single moms for office careers
JACKSON, Wyo. — Are you ready to put your hard work toward a great future with a year-round, stable career that offers lots of opportunities for growth?. Climb Wyoming is offering free professional office careers training for single moms starting soon. Training includes in-demand office skills with an emphasis on banking, followed by a well-paying job placement in your community. We are here to help single moms connect with resources and make a plan to support their families before, during and after the program. In addition, Climb’s program is planned so commuters from Pinedale and Star Valley can participate successfully.
cowboystatedaily.com
Teton County Buys 1,000 Certified “Bear-Resistant” Garbage Cans But Then A Grizzly Destroyed One
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. More than 1,000 garbage cans touted as “bear resistant” and distributed across Teton County have turned out to not be bear resistant after all, despite a county ordinance stating that garbage containers must meet that standard. Even so, that...
buckrail.com
The Silver Dollar Bar & Grill share their famous corn chowder recipe
JACKSON, Wyo. — The unofficial best corn chowder recipe in all of Wyoming is now available so you can make it at home!. The Wort Hotel has had so many dishes come and go over the years but the corn chowder has stood the test of time. It was first introduced in 1985 inside the Silver Dollar Bar and quickly became a favorite amongst locals.
buckrail.com
Reminder: Never feed wildlife
JACKSON, Wyo. — As Wyoming residents live in such close proximity to wildlife, so comes the responsibility of learning how to properly coexist with them. Part of this responsibility includes resisting the urge to “help” wildlife through the winter by feeding them. A recent video shared with...
buckrail.com
GTMF presents Harlem Quartet at The Center, Jan. 27
JACKSON, Wyo. — Join Grand Teton Music Festival (GTMF) on Friday, Jan. 27 at the Center for the Arts for a night of classical music with a fresh take, featuring the Harlem Quartet with pianist Michael Stephen Brown. Harlem Quartet is recognized for its expansive repertoire and artistic partnerships...
pinedaleroundup.com
Lawsuit against Moyes’ Sanctuary Lodge is underway
HOBACK BASIN – The second of two civil lawsuits – this one filed in November – against Sublette County commissioners for their majority approvals of massive development projects on historic ranch land in and around Bondurant – picked up steam with the judge setting a briefing schedule and court hearing.
buckrail.com
Free community forum on firearms, self-defense this Saturday in Driggs
DRIGGS, Idaho — Teton and Bonneville County prosecutors are offering a free community forum on laws regarding firearms, self-defense and defense of others this Saturday at the Teton County School District building in Driggs located at 481 North Main Street. According to Teton County Prosecuting Attorney this event is...
buckrail.com
Teton Youth & Family Services receives $2M public health grant
JACKSON, Wyo. — Local nonprofit, Teton Youth & Family Services recently received a $2 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a stimulus bill that aids public health and recovery from the pandemic. ARPA is part of the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (SLFRF), which provides...
buckrail.com
Historic Preservation Board seeks grant to survey Wilson’s historic buildings
WILSON, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners approved a grant application by the Teton County Historic Preservation Board to conduct a historic survey of Wilson, WY. Now, the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office will review the application and decide whether to fund the study. The survey...
buckrail.com
TCSD seeks input on 23/24 school year calendar
JACKSON, Wyo. — In the process of preparing the 2023-2024 School Year Calendar, Teton County School District is seeking the public’s feedback on its proposed draft. For those interested in commenting, a form is open until Friday, Jan. 27. The proposed calendar includes a modified approach to teacher...
buckrail.com
Free tax prep at Library begins Saturday
JACKSON, Wyo. — Don’t kill the messenger, but tax returns will be due before you know it. It’s never too early to get a head start and if you’d like a little free help, think about heading to the library. That’s right, save yourself money and...
