ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The first storm passed to the south of Western New York yesterday – with little fanfare. The second storm is likely to be more significant as it nears Rochester by Wednesday. There are still some uncertainties on the exact track, temperature and the type of precipitation. However, there is sufficient concern on the local impact that the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists will continue a yellow alert for Wednesday.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO