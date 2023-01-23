Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
Uvalde families press urgency after California shootings
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Families from Uvalde on Tuesday pleaded with new urgency for tougher gun laws in the wake of a series of mass shootings in California, including the nation’s deadliest act of gun violence since last year’s attack at a Texas elementary school. “People are...
WHEC TV-10
Water system in Mississippi’s Capital could get new owners
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson’s troubled water system could get a new set of owners under legislation advanced Tuesday by Republican lawmakers in Mississippi. The bill would transfer ownership to a new public entity overseen by a nine-member board, the majority of which would be appointed by state leaders. Republicans control both houses of the Mississippi Legislature, as well as the governor’s mansion. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, a Democrat, has said he wants the city to maintain control of its water.
WHEC TV-10
Judge to consider freedom for Hawaiian man in ’91 murder
HONOLULU (AP) — Attorneys for a Native Hawaiian man who has been imprisoned for more than 20 years for the 1991 sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman visiting Hawaii will ask a judge Tuesday to dismiss his conviction due to new evidence — including DNA testing — in the case.
WHEC TV-10
Hawaii governor proposes tax relief to lower cost of living
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green on Monday proposed investing $1 billion in affordable housing and giving tax breaks to people of all income levels to lower the cost of living in the islands. Green told lawmakers during his first State of the State address at a joint...
WHEC TV-10
Juror’s COVID halts ex-Ohio House speaker’s corruption trial
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The corruption trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was temporarily paused Wednesday after a juror tested positive for COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Timothy Black ordered proceedings paused for the remainder of this week “in an effort to ensure everyone’s safety.”. The...
WHEC TV-10
Florida man who killed deputy, woman scheduled for execution
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant Monday for a man who was convicted of fatally stabbing a woman after escaping from custody while serving a life sentence for killing a deputy. Donald David Dillbeck, 59, is schedule to die Feb. 23 by lethal...
WHEC TV-10
County official: 7 killed in two related shootings at mushroom farm and trucking firm in community on California coast
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — County official: 7 killed in two related shootings at mushroom farm and trucking firm in community on California coast. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WHEC TV-10
School board: Superintendent of Virginia school district where 6-year-old boy shot and wounded teacher to leave Feb. 1
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — School board: Superintendent of Virginia school district where 6-year-old boy shot and wounded teacher to leave Feb. 1. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WHEC TV-10
Suspect in 2019 mass shooting at Texas Walmart says in court records he will plead guilty to federal charges
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Suspect in 2019 mass shooting at Texas Walmart says in court records he will plead guilty to federal charges. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WHEC TV-10
Governor Hochul “Considering Options” when it comes to Vaccine Mandate For Health Care Workers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul was in Rochester on Monday to talk about a lead paint removal program the City has that she wants to expand state-wide but she also took a few off-topic questions from reporters following the press conference. A recent NYS Supreme Court Ruling deemed...
WHEC TV-10
Dave Matthews band is coming to Darien Lake in June
DARIEN, N.Y. — The Dave Matthews band is back on tour this summer and they’re coming to Darien Lake. The band announced its 10th studio album, the first in five years, titled “walk around the moon,” out May 19. The band also revealed dates for a...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert continues for Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The first storm passed to the south of Western New York yesterday – with little fanfare. The second storm is likely to be more significant as it nears Rochester by Wednesday. There are still some uncertainties on the exact track, temperature and the type of precipitation. However, there is sufficient concern on the local impact that the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists will continue a yellow alert for Wednesday.
WHEC TV-10
Man accused of robbing Pittsford jewelry store arrested on separate charge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A repeated offender accused of robbing a Pittsford jewelry store and brandishing a weapon before fleeing in a stolen car has been arrested. Zeaquan Walker, 20, has been charged with felony first-degree robbery and felony third-degree grand larceny. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say he went to...
Comments / 0