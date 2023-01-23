Read full article on original website
Faculty Wood Science Instructor - 3404625
JOB DUTIES: The successful candidate will teach the current and next generation of highly skilled workers in the secondary woods manufacturing industry, with an emphasis in the hardwood segment. The individual should be comfortable teaching a diverse set of Program course topics within this department, in a variety of formats, and using multiple forms of technology for instruction. The successful candidate will also work with businesses and organizations from around the country and be the primary point of contact for the Program. Industry professionals are encouraged to apply, our Academic Excellence team will assist you with the teaching skills you will need to be a success! Apply for this exciting opportunity at your earliest convenience. Although there is a posting deadline, all application submissions will be reviewed as they are received, and NTC will reach out to candidates selected for interviews prior to the position close date.
Early Head Start Teacher - 3402769
JOB DUTIES: Provide a safe, successful, and well supervised educational setting for children (classroom and outdoor play area) with in home opportunities. Promote the social, emotional, physical, and cognitive development of Head Start children. Develop individual goals for children, provide on-going assessment on progress and facilitate transition into kindergarten. To ensure compliance with the Head Start Program Performance Standards and WI DCF Child Care Licensing Regulations.
Tech ed students make cornhole sets for Winter Regatta
THREE LAKES, Wis. (WJFW) - Pitlik's Sand Beach Resort in Sugar Camp will hold its winter regatta this weekend, but this time with a slight twist. It will include a cornhole tournament for the first time, which meant resort owners needed some help getting a lot of cornhole boards. Three...
Meals on Wheels needs volunteers! Drivers and Kitchen Staff
RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – The Oneida County Aging and Disability Resource is looking for volunteers for the Meals on Wheels program. Meals on Wheels serves around one hundred people from it’s Rhinelander location alone, and with six other locations in Oneida County, the program needs volunteers. Heather Beach,...
Deputy Sheriff - 3405645
JOB DUTIES: The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is a "full service", progressive department looking for highly motivated and hardworking individuals to carry out the mission statement of the organization to "Protect the lives and property of those who live, work and play in Oneida County." Oneida County Sheriff's Office offers a variety of different internal opportunities to advance one's career. A few specific assignments and opportunities that Oneida County Sheriff's Office provides are as follows:
WisDOT is looking for feedback about a future project along US 8 in Lincoln Co.
BRADLEY (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is looking for feedback about a future project in Lincoln County. The future project will be on US 8 from County L to Klade Rd. in the Town of Bradley. According to WisDOT, the proposed improvements include:. Milling the surface layer...
First FORK Pantry opens in Three Lakes School District
THREE LAKES, Wis (WJFW) – Three Lakes School District and Feeding Our Rural Kids (FORK) are partnering to create the first FORK food pantry in the Three Lakes School District. Students from the high school’s furniture and cabinetry class took on creating the pantry for FORK and the school. After four months, the pantry is now housed in the school’s main entrance.
Potawatomi Farm receives more 40 bison from national parks
LAONA, Wis. (WJFW) - It’s not every day that you come across a bison farm in the Northwoods of Wisconsin - but there are a few, including the Forest County Potawatomi Farm outside Laona. They have recently received a large addition to their herd. After the Potawatomi farm opened...
Rondele Ranch donates $34,250 to local volunteers
HARSHAW, Wis (WJFW) – This year’s holiday light display, A Christmas Wonderland, was a hit with over 2,000 vehicles funneling into the Rondele Ranch driveway. The event relies on volunteers for everything from directing traffic to serving hot chocolate. This year again the event’s organizers are giving back...
CWD detected in wild deer harvested in Waupaca Co.
(WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed the first Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) detection in a wild deer harvested in Waupaca County. The positive CWD test came in the town of Harrison, within 10 miles of the Shawano, Marathon and Portage Co. borders. The positive case...
Vilas County Parks and Recreation Department urges snowmobilers to stay on trails
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Communities across the Northwoods have an extra jolt of tourism all winter long as the snowmobile trails bring people into town. But some riders are threatening future access to trails. Many clubs and counties are urging riders to stay on the trail. A big problem...
"Keeping the Heart Red" for American Heart Month being recognized by the Stevens Point Fire Department & Portage County Ambulance
STEVENS POINT (WJFW) - The Stevens Point Fire Department and the Portage County Ambulance are teaming up to "Keep the Heart Red" for American Heart Month. Both departments will be working together to bring awareness to a heart-healthy lifestyle. Beginning on January 28, a large heart will be placed on...
Meraki Salon is under investigation by the Everest Metropolitan Police Department
SCHOFIELD (WJFW) - The Everest Metropolitan Police Department is investigating complaints made against Meraki Salon in Schofield. According to a press release from the Everest Metropolitan Police Department, many complaints and inquiries have been to the department regarding service and product purchases, that have allegedly been paid for and not received, at Meraki Salon.
Eagle with lead poisoning at REGI is doing exceptionally well
ANTIGO - Last week, Raptor Education Group Inc. or REGI in Antigo admitted a bald eagle in Merrill who was having problems flying. Test later found out that the eagle was suffering from lead poisoning. REGI went on Facebook to announce that the eagle finished his first round of chelation...
Mules Up North taking place on Mar. 4
EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - The Eagle River Chamber of Commerce announced that the second-ever Mules Up North will take place on Sat., Mar. 4. Bartenders from Eagle River area bars and restaurants will mix two different types of mules in the mix-drink competition. The event will last 3 hours and consist of heavy hors d'ouerves and live entertainment throughout the evening. Event patrons will sample drinks and vote on their favorite mule with the winners being announced at 8:30 p.m.
Wausau West ends Lakeland Unions four game win streak
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau West traveled to Lakeland Union with hopes of ending the T-birds four game winning streak. The Warriors came in with an overall 9-6 record, while Lakeland had an impressive 11-6 record. The Warriors were not threatened by the T-birds success so far this year, and it...
