ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
99.1 WFMK

Traffic Speed Across Michigan Needs to Slow Way Down

Why is it that every time lower Michigan has a winter weather advisory, motorists seem to continue driving at excessive speeds?. You always hear the traffic report on local radio stations urging motorists to slow down and that's usually because there are numerous reports of slide offs along several local highways.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Southwest Michigan?

With temperatures set to drop below freezing again and another round of snow storms headed toward West Michigan, it doesn't hurt to brush up on your snow etiquette!. Even though I actually enjoy shoveling snow, I feel like I'm in the minority. I don't blame you for not wanting to go outside! However, it benefits everyone in our community when we keep our roadways and sidewalks free of snow. For some, that's their only way of getting around town.
KALAMAZOO, MI
fox2detroit.com

Winter storm road conditions: Here's how driving is looking in Michigan

(FOX 2) - Snowfall piling on Southeast Michigan this Wednesday is expected to be the season's biggest winter storm. That's not saying much, considering the amount of precipitation that fallen this year has been paltry compared to years past. While some of the communities further to the east could see nearly 7 inches of snow, most of us won't get more than 5 inches.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Getting better high speed internet in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A good number of people in Michigan do not have access to reliable internet service. A group called “Michigan Connected Future” said more than 30% of Michiganders either don’t have access, can’t afford it or are missing the skills and technology needed for a stable connection.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week

Updated 2:57 p.m., 1/25/23 Years of deteriorating labor conditions and months of working without a contract have prompted nurses at two hospitals in mid-Michigan to hold strike authorization votes this week, union leaders said. Approximately 150 nurses at MyMichigan Alma are holding their strike authorization vote Wednesday, and about 100 nurses at McLaren Central in […] The post Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Southeast Michigan school closings: Check the list for Thursday, Jan. 26

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The snow piled onto Southeast Michigan causing widespread closures of school districts in Metro Detroit Wednesday - and many have canceled class for Thursday as well. Check the school closings list here. Most areas will get 4-7 inches, with flurries expected overnight. Many side streets are...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

20+ Unwritten Michigan Rules That All Locals Know

Michigan, like every other state, has rules and laws that citizens are supposed to follow. Many laws are in place to keep people safe. Common sense isn't something you can buy, rent or lease. There are laws that exist that people don't talk about. For instance, it's ok to turn...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan lawmakers both applaud & criticize Whitmer’s State of the State

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her State of the State address Wednesday night, and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have quickly released their reactions. It’s tradition for both political parties to stand when the governor enters the House chambers to deliver their message, but after that, all bets are […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Gov. Whitmer’s 2023 State of the State address

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be delivering her fifth State of The State Address at The Capitol on Wednesday. The speech can be watched live at 7 p.m. in the video player above. News 10 team coverage is expected to start just after 6:55 p.m. This will...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan Democrats aim to tighten environment regs, reduce industry control

Democrats aim to reverse Republican policies that curtailed Michigan’s environmental regulatory power. While environmentalists support the effort, Industry groups are wary. Democratic leaders say they want to scrap Republican laws that limited Michigan’s environmental regulatory power. But the effort is likely to face pushback from industry groups which argue too much oversight is bad for business.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy