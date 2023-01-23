Read full article on original website
Related
Traffic Speed Across Michigan Needs to Slow Way Down
Why is it that every time lower Michigan has a winter weather advisory, motorists seem to continue driving at excessive speeds?. You always hear the traffic report on local radio stations urging motorists to slow down and that's usually because there are numerous reports of slide offs along several local highways.
Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Southwest Michigan?
With temperatures set to drop below freezing again and another round of snow storms headed toward West Michigan, it doesn't hurt to brush up on your snow etiquette!. Even though I actually enjoy shoveling snow, I feel like I'm in the minority. I don't blame you for not wanting to go outside! However, it benefits everyone in our community when we keep our roadways and sidewalks free of snow. For some, that's their only way of getting around town.
Snow accumulation, power outages throughout southeast Michigan: What we know
The majority of southeast Michigan is covered in snow but the storm should be winding down over the next couple of hours, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of metro Detroit are still under a winter storm warning until 10 p.m. Wednesday — with the potential for snow to continue to accumulate...
These 10 Rejected Michigan License Plates Are Hilarious
When I was growing up in Howell I couldn't wait to turn 16 and drive my Ford Mustang convertible to school instead of taking the bus. At the time I was really big into DJ-ing with my turntables and I was really interested in getting into radio. I wanted to...
UPDATED: Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Looks like we're finally getting our first significant snow event of the month. Winter Weather Advisories issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of southern...
One system exits Michigan, three more line up to move in
More snow and cold will be in the forecast the next seven days. Expect temperatures to fall into the 20s for highs and 10s for lows. That means what falls as snow will remain on the ground for a while
fox2detroit.com
Winter storm road conditions: Here's how driving is looking in Michigan
(FOX 2) - Snowfall piling on Southeast Michigan this Wednesday is expected to be the season's biggest winter storm. That's not saying much, considering the amount of precipitation that fallen this year has been paltry compared to years past. While some of the communities further to the east could see nearly 7 inches of snow, most of us won't get more than 5 inches.
WILX-TV
Getting better high speed internet in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A good number of people in Michigan do not have access to reliable internet service. A group called “Michigan Connected Future” said more than 30% of Michiganders either don’t have access, can’t afford it or are missing the skills and technology needed for a stable connection.
Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week
Updated 2:57 p.m., 1/25/23 Years of deteriorating labor conditions and months of working without a contract have prompted nurses at two hospitals in mid-Michigan to hold strike authorization votes this week, union leaders said. Approximately 150 nurses at MyMichigan Alma are holding their strike authorization vote Wednesday, and about 100 nurses at McLaren Central in […] The post Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week appeared first on Michigan Advance.
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan school closings: Check the list for Thursday, Jan. 26
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The snow piled onto Southeast Michigan causing widespread closures of school districts in Metro Detroit Wednesday - and many have canceled class for Thursday as well. Check the school closings list here. Most areas will get 4-7 inches, with flurries expected overnight. Many side streets are...
WILX-TV
Gov. Whitmer celebrates achievements, lays out plans in 2023 State of the State
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered her fifth State of The State address Wednesday night. It was the first time since 2020 that Whitmer delivered her address in the House Chamber. “This is our future.”. Whitmer opened her speech by acknowledging the difficulties many are facing with inflation,...
Lack of ice on lakes takes toll on ice fishing
Across the five Great Lakes, ice coverage is 4.5%. Typically at this point in January, ice coverage should be closer to 25%.
20+ Unwritten Michigan Rules That All Locals Know
Michigan, like every other state, has rules and laws that citizens are supposed to follow. Many laws are in place to keep people safe. Common sense isn't something you can buy, rent or lease. There are laws that exist that people don't talk about. For instance, it's ok to turn...
Tv20detroit.com
Will tolls solve our Michigan road problems? Here's how much they would cost drivers
(WXYZ) — Lawmakers in Lansing are looking over a new report that suggests converting Michigan highways to toll roads could be the answer to our road problems. The research study was put together by the Michigan Department of Transportation, HNTB, a Missouri-based engineering firm, and CDM Smith, a Boston-based engineering firm.
Michigan lawmakers both applaud & criticize Whitmer’s State of the State
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her State of the State address Wednesday night, and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have quickly released their reactions. It’s tradition for both political parties to stand when the governor enters the House chambers to deliver their message, but after that, all bets are […]
fox2detroit.com
New trade school works to meet skilled trades demand in Michigan
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The tools are in place to build a future in skilled trades, and there is a need for the type of work taught at the Southeast Michigan Construction Academy. "We are seeing crumbling infrastructure and there is not the talent to repair it," said...
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
WILX-TV
Gov. Whitmer’s 2023 State of the State address
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be delivering her fifth State of The State Address at The Capitol on Wednesday. The speech can be watched live at 7 p.m. in the video player above. News 10 team coverage is expected to start just after 6:55 p.m. This will...
WILX-TV
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 6,530 new cases, 260 deaths over past 7 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Michigan have gone down this week. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,530 new cases of COVID and 260 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday. During that timeframe, the state averaged about 933, a decrease...
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan Democrats aim to tighten environment regs, reduce industry control
Democrats aim to reverse Republican policies that curtailed Michigan’s environmental regulatory power. While environmentalists support the effort, Industry groups are wary. Democratic leaders say they want to scrap Republican laws that limited Michigan’s environmental regulatory power. But the effort is likely to face pushback from industry groups which argue too much oversight is bad for business.
Comments / 0