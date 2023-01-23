ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, GA

wtoc.com

City of Statesboro transforming vacant space into Art Park

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A long-vacant space in downtown Statesboro will have a new purpose. It will be a place to gather and a place to show off the talent of local artists. City leaders say they feel like they’ve put minimum funds into this Art Park, but are getting maximum use.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Multi-million-dollar construction for Toombs County Courthouse underway

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction for the new, multi-million-dollar Toombs County Courthouse is taking shape. If you’ve driven by there recently, you’ve seen that the outside brick and stone work is almost done. This project is a massive undertaking and workers are here almost around the clock...
Grice Connect

City of Statesboro accepting applications for Planning Commission

The City of Statesboro is accepting applications for appointments to its Planning Commission. The appointments are for four-year terms. The Planning Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located in City Hall. The deadline to apply to be considered for an appointment is Feb. 3, 2023, at 5 p.m.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

House fire in Statesboro destroys home

Statesboro and Bulloch firefighters responded to a house fire in the city of Statesboro on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. When firefighters arrived they reported flames were visible from the home. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Statesboro Fire and Bulloch County Fire to the 200 block of Church street in the city...
STATESBORO, GA
wfxl.com

Southwest Georgia communities rebuilding after Sunday storms

Damage reports followed not long after numerous severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service Sunday. At the time of publication, no word on if there were any injuries reported. This weekend is the sixth anniversary of the 2017 tornado outbreak that spawned over 50 tornadoes...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

EF1 Tornado hit Alma Sunday Night

The National Weather Service of Jacksonville has confirmed that a tornado touched down northeast of Alma, near Bennett Still Highway in Bacon County. Initially, the tornado tracked northeastward for about 3 1/2 miles, crossing Dedge Farm Road and Mallard Road. The tornado then shifted east/northeastward passing Whip-poor-will Way and Crossing Oak Hill Church Road. It […]
ALMA, GA
wtoc.com

1 person dead following crash in Toombs Co.

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person has died after a crash in Toombs County. Police say a car wrecked near the intersection of Cedar Crossing Vidalia Road and J.P. Milligan Road around 3:13 p.m. Monday. A blue ford fusion was found off the roadway where it hit a tree....
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Eastman teen dies in crash in Twiggs County

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — An Eastman teen died in a crash in Twiggs County just before 2 a.m. on Monday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The vehicle was traveling south on State Route 87 before leaving the roadway and hitting several trees before flipping onto the passenger side.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA

