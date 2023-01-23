Read full article on original website
Effingham Co. commission votes to use grant money to improve roads
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s no secret that Effingham County residents have to wrestle with traffic every day. Thanks to grant money, roads like Old Augusta Road right off of Highway 21 could be getting some improvements that would widen those roads. There are signs of growth all...
City of Statesboro transforming vacant space into Art Park
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A long-vacant space in downtown Statesboro will have a new purpose. It will be a place to gather and a place to show off the talent of local artists. City leaders say they feel like they’ve put minimum funds into this Art Park, but are getting maximum use.
Effingham County announces road improvements, adds 2 fire stations
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Last week, the Effingham County Board of Commissioners approved the Local Maintenance Improvement Grant (LMIG), which will allow for four roads in the county to be improved. Part of Old Augusta Road, Belmont Glen, Gracen Road and 1.6 miles of Silver Hill Church Road will be resurfaced using the over […]
Multi-million-dollar construction for Toombs County Courthouse underway
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction for the new, multi-million-dollar Toombs County Courthouse is taking shape. If you’ve driven by there recently, you’ve seen that the outside brick and stone work is almost done. This project is a massive undertaking and workers are here almost around the clock...
St. Joseph’s/Candler to break ground on Richmond Hill campus in February
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Joseph’s/Candler leaders say they’ll break ground on a new Richmond Hill campus at the end of next month. The project will be built near the new Heartwood Development which is expected to have 10,000 homes in 25 years. After three years of...
City of Statesboro accepting applications for Planning Commission
The City of Statesboro is accepting applications for appointments to its Planning Commission. The appointments are for four-year terms. The Planning Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located in City Hall. The deadline to apply to be considered for an appointment is Feb. 3, 2023, at 5 p.m.
Lobster Dogs Food Truck at Georgia Southern Jan 27 and Tractor Supply Feb 2
Lobster Dogs Food Truck is returning to Statesboro this Friday, January 27 at Georgia Southern’s Student Union Building, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm and Thursday, February 2 at Tractor Supply, 2:30 pm – 6:30 pm. Menu items to choose from are rolls with lobster, crab, or shrimp...
House fire in Statesboro destroys home
Statesboro and Bulloch firefighters responded to a house fire in the city of Statesboro on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. When firefighters arrived they reported flames were visible from the home. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Statesboro Fire and Bulloch County Fire to the 200 block of Church street in the city...
Volunteers help work on dining hall for Fostering Bulloch’s 7th Mile Farm
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A group in Bulloch County continues to expand a retreat where foster kids and their families can go and grow. Step by step, 7th Mile Farm outside Statesboro moves forward with help from people and companies that want to see it move from a dream to reality.
Southwest Georgia communities rebuilding after Sunday storms
Damage reports followed not long after numerous severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service Sunday. At the time of publication, no word on if there were any injuries reported. This weekend is the sixth anniversary of the 2017 tornado outbreak that spawned over 50 tornadoes...
EF1 Tornado hit Alma Sunday Night
The National Weather Service of Jacksonville has confirmed that a tornado touched down northeast of Alma, near Bennett Still Highway in Bacon County. Initially, the tornado tracked northeastward for about 3 1/2 miles, crossing Dedge Farm Road and Mallard Road. The tornado then shifted east/northeastward passing Whip-poor-will Way and Crossing Oak Hill Church Road. It […]
'Helping somebody in a time of need': 8 firefighters in the City of Dublin climbing the ladder of success
DUBLIN, Ga. — Eight firefighters in the City of Dublin are climbing the ladder of success. They're getting promotions. There's a changing of the guard at the Dublin Fire Department. For Adam Hobbs, now lieutenant, the profession is in his blood. "Every day we come to work and we're...
Deputies: Woman found dead after her car hit a tree in Toombs County was headed to the hospital
UVALDA, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. One woman is dead in Toombs County after she was found behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck a tree. But that crash may not have been what killed her. According to the Toombs County Sheriff's Office, 911 dispatch received...
Instructional changes to increase reading comprehension in Effingham Co. schools
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Most school districts across the country returned to full in-person learning at the beginning of this year. But despite a return to the classroom, some are still dealing with the lingering impacts from the pandemic, mainly lost learning. In response, Effingham County has gone back...
1 person dead following crash in Toombs Co.
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person has died after a crash in Toombs County. Police say a car wrecked near the intersection of Cedar Crossing Vidalia Road and J.P. Milligan Road around 3:13 p.m. Monday. A blue ford fusion was found off the roadway where it hit a tree....
Dr. Bonzo Reddick makes history as first black health director of the Coastal Health District
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Public health in Coastal Georgia has a new leader. Bonzo Reddick, MD. has been named health director of the 8-county Coastal Health District, becoming the first African American to fill the position. “I’m really excited for the opportunity to join and lead the fantastic team of people who comprise the Coastal […]
Effingham Co. School District releasing app to keep parents, students informed
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County School District has a new way to keep parents updated on what’s going on at public schools across the district. It’s a new app with features to view your child’s calendar, get important notifications from the school district and stream school board meetings.
Dublin man shot and killed at Macon fast food restaurant, suspect on the run
MACON, Ga. — A man was shot at a fast food restaurant on Pio Nono Avenue, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday at the Mrs. Winner's located at 2419 Pio Nono Ave. The person was shot inside a truck...
Eastman teen dies in crash in Twiggs County
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — An Eastman teen died in a crash in Twiggs County just before 2 a.m. on Monday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The vehicle was traveling south on State Route 87 before leaving the roadway and hitting several trees before flipping onto the passenger side.
Liberty County Sheriff’s Office purchased scent preservation kits with $120,000 grant
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s most people’s worst nightmare but it’s unfortunately real all too often. A family member or loved one wanders off, and you don’t know where they went. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is ready to help in that situation and they...
