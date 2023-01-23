The City of Statesboro is accepting applications for appointments to its Planning Commission. The appointments are for four-year terms. The Planning Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located in City Hall. The deadline to apply to be considered for an appointment is Feb. 3, 2023, at 5 p.m.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO